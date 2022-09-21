 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   NY AG Leticia James is announcing... something at 11:30 AM Eastern. Could be about Trump, could be about the mole people in the sewers. We get to find out together   (youtube.com) divider line
89
    More: Live  
•       •       •

347 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Sep 2022 at 10:29 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



89 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
budrojr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This better be about turkey leg hut.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hopefully an alliance with the C.H.U.D.s to finally end this era of senseless bloodshed.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am ready and in dicksucking position! Throw wide the gates!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bring it on!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karate Explosion
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even if it is Trump related, remember, its civil, not criminal.

But, death by a thousand papercuts is still death.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She is closing the investigation into the Trump organization and Donald Trump with no prosecutions.

/trying to be most wrong first.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: I am ready and in dicksucking position! Throw wide the gates!


zzzzziiipppp
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My money is on her exposing corruption in the Easter egg hunt this year.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Place your bets!

I'm going with her filing a civil suit against Trump or one of the kids directly, since they refuse to cooperate with the investigation

But I would gladly accept her revoking the Trump, Inc. charter
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: She is closing the investigation into the Trump organization and Donald Trump with no prosecutions.

/trying to be most wrong first.


The state of NY actually owes TFG money for all the pain and suffering he has gone through having his wonderful name dragged through the mud of being investigated.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: She is closing the investigation into the Trump organization and Donald Trump with no prosecutions.

/trying to be most wrong first.


She will announce that based on the evidence her office has collected over the past few years Trump is now president for life.
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Aw. I was all set for 10:30. Got my pop tarts and everything.

56 minutes and counting. tick tick tick.
 
Brat E. Pants [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm here, and ready to know if I'll be waking up my husband for a rage fark or a glee fark.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Karate Explosion: Even if it is Trump related, remember, its civil, not criminal.

But, death by a thousand papercuts is still death.


I'll take seeing Trump financially wiped out and unable to recover.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Aw. I was all set for 10:30. Got my pop tarts and everything.

56 minutes and counting. tick tick tick.


I saw 10:30 originally too - did it get pushed back?  Or was the original announcement wrong?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: JimmyTheHutt: She is closing the investigation into the Trump organization and Donald Trump with no prosecutions.

/trying to be most wrong first.

She will announce that based on the evidence her office has collected over the past few years Trump is now president for life.


Starting out the presser with that line as a joke would be one of the most epic moments of trolling ever.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OldRod: Place your bets!

I'm going with her filing a civil suit against Trump or one of the kids directly, since they refuse to cooperate with the investigation

But I would gladly accept her revoking the Trump, Inc. charter


I'll give you 3-to-1 odds that she doesn't revoke the Trump Org charter.  My money's on "this is a new investigation that will certainly, absolutely be the thing that tanks The Fanta Menace"
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm taking the long odds, last year the NYC marathon was stolen by aliens and the runners were replaced with goo clones that will start disolving next week, leaing to chaos in transportation, finance and entertainment.
Anyways, they found the alien what done it. His name is james.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd be happier if it wasn't coming from someone who campaigned on "getting Trump".  Unless her case is simple, there's going to be someone on the jury who will be convinced that there's a "political prosecution" aspect to literally anything she does.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It will be a civil suit against Trump, his company and his kids. She doesn't have the power to file criminal charges except in REALLY narrow circumstances.
 
Karate Explosion
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Karate Explosion: Even if it is Trump related, remember, its civil, not criminal.

But, death by a thousand papercuts is still death.

I'll take seeing Trump financially wiped out and unable to recover.


As long as he has his cult, he wont be completely broke.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Karate Explosion: Even if it is Trump related, remember, its civil, not criminal.

But, death by a thousand papercuts is still death.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldRod: I saw 10:30 originally too - did it get pushed back?  Or was the original announcement wrong?


Dunno. Either way, I'm eating the pop tarts.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size


Got here early, waiting for the previews to start
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since we still live in this timeline, I'll assume she's dropping all charges and announcing she's writing a book about all of the crimes she uncovered.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the shiat it was supposed to be now. Are they still learning how to use zoom after 3 years? I had my pants off and everything. Which is really awkward in my office. HR probably won't like this.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: She is closing the investigation into the Trump organization and Donald Trump with no prosecutions.

/trying to be most wrong first.



She's discovered a massive voter fraud by the Democrat party, and will be declaring New York's electoral votes from 2020 invalid. This was a multi-state operation, so we can expect to hear at least one other announcement soon followed by President Trump beginning his second term immediately.
 
Mr. carrot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Leticia James is mobilizing 300,000 Russian reserved soldiers. Pretty sure that's it guys.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Brat E. Pants: I'm here, and ready to know if I'll be waking up my husband for a rage fark or a glee fark.


Either way, he's farked.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She's disbanding the NYPD.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OldRod: bloobeary: Aw. I was all set for 10:30. Got my pop tarts and everything.

56 minutes and counting. tick tick tick.

I saw 10:30 originally too - did it get pushed back?  Or was the original announcement wrong?


i'll warm up the Mystery Machine.  Go get your ascot, Fred.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: JimmyTheHutt: She is closing the investigation into the Trump organization and Donald Trump with no prosecutions.

/trying to be most wrong first.

The state of NY actually owes TFG money for all the pain and suffering he has gone through having his wonderful name dragged through the mud of being investigated.


fiddlehead: JimmyTheHutt: She is closing the investigation into the Trump organization and Donald Trump with no prosecutions.

/trying to be most wrong first.

She will announce that based on the evidence her office has collected over the past few years Trump is now president for life.


You guys are good!

I am going with "She will announce that as part of the deep state, she is to blame for all of Trump's travails, is resigning and surrendering herself to the County Sherriff and will throw herself on the mercy of Judge Cannon's court."
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Could be about Trump, could be about the mole people in the sewers.

There are no mole people in the sewers.

They are teenage mutant ninja turtles.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Karate Explosion: Even if it is Trump related, remember, its civil, not criminal.

But, death by a thousand papercuts is still death.

I'll take seeing Trump financially wiped out and unable to recover.


He and his spawn would off themselves if they ever had to live like the rest of us.

So yeah, get his money and his ability to get more.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope she opens with a joke.  Like "I just flew in from mara lardo and boy are my arms tired.  Not from flying, from carrying all those big boxes of classified documents fatass stole"

And the crowd goes wild.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OldRod: bloobeary: Aw. I was all set for 10:30. Got my pop tarts and everything.

56 minutes and counting. tick tick tick.

I saw 10:30 originally too - did it get pushed back?  Or was the original announcement wrong?


Pushed back because of a Biden speech.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hopefully her statement begins with, "I don't need no damn DOJ, FBI, CIA, UCLA or ASPCA to issue criminal indictments..."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

alex10294: I'd be happier if it wasn't coming from someone who campaigned on "getting Trump".  Unless her case is simple, there's going to be someone on the jury who will be convinced that there's a "political prosecution" aspect to literally anything she does.


They beauty of civil cases is that the do not require a unanimous jury.   A simple majority is all that is necessary, so it negates the Derper Effect.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If it brings any pain to Trump, I'll be satisfied
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: She is closing the investigation into the Trump organization and Donald Trump with no prosecutions.

/trying to be most wrong first.


Trump is exonerated of any wrongdoing and the AG office will be opening an investigation into Hunter Biden.  Please try to keep up.
 
twoody
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Psst... her name is "Letitia"
 
greensunshine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You have no jurisdiction in the underworld!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Airius
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: Brat E. Pants: I'm here, and ready to know if I'll be waking up my husband for a rage fark or a glee fark.

Either way, he's farked.


Very true... we are talking pegging either way...
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because we needed another AAANNNNNGGGGHHHHHH thread for this.
 
special20
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: He and his spawn would off themselves if they ever had to live like the rest of us.


I can imagine Don Jr. getting his ass kicked by his roommates and chucked out in the dead of night wearing only a stripper thong. Eric would be turning tricks to fill up his beat up BMW he calls home. Blissful thoughts.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My money, the groundhog day festival has been a shame since the beginning. Filled with massive groundhog corruption.
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.