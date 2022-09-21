 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida man gets arrested instead of laid   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Apparently you should save the high-speed chase for at least a second date.

// who knew?
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They need to put this jerk under the jail.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"So, anyway, after I get out... ya wanna go get a drink or something?"
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby, he got laid, just not with the individual he was looking forward to nor under the circumstances he was hoping for.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought the girl was going to be underage, so good news I guess.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For anyone who needs to get Laid.

James - Laid (Version 3) [Official Video]
Youtube 0trh9Y598fM
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Soooo, was she all that impressed, or scared for her life? What are the odds she wont ever date him again?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was hoping this would be about Matt Gaetz.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Soooo, was she all that impressed, or scared for her life? What are the odds she wont ever date him again?


She pleaded with him to stop. But he would not stop, for he was lost in his own desires.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x227] [View Full Size image _x_]


You know, up until now I had actually been able to forget ( or possibly block out) that that was actually a thing that happened.

Thanks.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*clicks article*

Meh. If he'd shave that awful beard and take a shower I'd probably help him get laid if I'd been drinking.

What do you mean, nobody asked me?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sooner or later he's going to turn into a road crayon.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Court records show that Beverly, who works for a roofing company, has previously been convicted of grand theft, cocaine possession, passing a bad check, and probation violation. Following a 2019 motorcycle crash, Beverly was cited for reckless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Beverly was arrested in April for allegedly slapping and strangling an ex-girlfriend, but prosecutors dropped felony and misdemeanor counts after the victim "requested this case not be prosecuted," a court filing revealed.

He sounds nice.

Bet you anything this guy votes to "back the blue."
 
