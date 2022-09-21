 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   You'll be shocked, shocked, to hear this, but another prominent Russian has died after falling from a great height. It was an "accident"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
62
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russist gravity doesn't fark around.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, them Russkies sure are clumsy.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ex-Putin Ally Plunges to His Death 'From a Great Height' at Moscow Aviation Institute

Well there's your problem right there...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just throwing old men down the stairs now?

At least grandpa is protected from the terrible secret of space.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former head of the Aviation Institute falls from great height.

Don't let it be said the Russians don't have a sense of irony.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity is a harsh mistress.

As are the KGB who no doubt let him dangle a few extra seconds before dropping him to give him a little time to contemplate his own death.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian news outlet Izvestia, citing an unnamed source, reported that Gerashchenko "fell from a great height" and careened down several flights of stairs. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

OMG - he got Ivana'd!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defenestration Nation would be a great Wings Russian folk cover band name.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has had a long political career and as probably worked with tens of thousands of people. I'm sure all the people tangentially associated with him dying under mysterious circumstances is just coincidence.

Nothing to see here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Gravity is a harsh mistress.

As are the KGB who no doubt let him dangle a few extra seconds before dropping him to give him a little time to contemplate his own death.


Suge Knight style.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pert: Ex-Putin Ally Plunges to His Death 'From a Great Height' at Moscow Aviation Institute

Well there's your problem right there...
[Fark user image image 425x230]


Flying is easy. Just throw yourself at the ground and miss.

He, uh... he's still working on the second part.
 
Two16
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They ain't even trying anymore.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Putin has a long way to go to catch up with the Clinton body count.

/s
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He fell down several flights of stairs. I have to admit I've never walked on a Russian staircase before, but most of the ones I've ever walked on have 180° landings in between floors. That's a hell of a trick to fall down several of those
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How did he know anything about Hillary?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Boy, there sure are a disproportionately large number of "mysterious circumstances" in Russia, aren't there?  Seems to currently be the #2 killer of Russians after "Ukrainian lead poisoning."
 
alitaki
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you try to touch the sun...

Iron Maiden - Flight Of Icarus (Official Video)
Youtube p4w2BZXL6Ss
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He fell down several flights of stairs. I have to admit I've never walked on a Russian staircase before, but most of the ones I've ever walked on have 180° landings in between floors. That's a hell of a trick to fall down several of those


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Russian news outlet Izvestia, citing an unnamed source, reported that Gerashchenko "fell from a great height" and careened down several flights of stairs. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

OMG - he got Ivana'd!


No, he was pronounced dead days before, when Putin gave the orders.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
oh no....

anyway
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They're just throwing old men down the stairs now?


Maybe they're running out of windows.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The US has OSHA, Russia has "OHSHIAT"
 
martian marvel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Plunging Russians has become the new bus plunge I guess.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He fell down several flights of stairs. I have to admit I've never walked on a Russian staircase before, but most of the ones I've ever walked on have 180° landings in between floors. That's a hell of a trick to fall down several of those


Maybe it's a spiral staircase.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zog Zogu: Rapmaster2000: They're just throwing old men down the stairs now?

Maybe they're running out of windows.


Czech.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In the thread about Russians trying to flee Russia, it was asked why didn't they assassinate the dictator rather than leaving.
This thread is the answer. Killing oligarchs doesn't just eliminate a potential threat to Putin, it also reminds every single Russian that anyone can be killed. And the little people don't even get to fall from great heights, they just disappear.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's an American astronaut flying to the ISS today onboard a Russian Soyuz rocket. I wonder if they Russians throw the American out the window in LEO to send a message.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They're just throwing old men down the stairs now?


If they keep using windows, somebody might catch on eventually.
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Pert: Ex-Putin Ally Plunges to His Death 'From a Great Height' at Moscow Aviation Institute

Well there's your problem right there...
[Fark user image image 425x230]

Flying is easy. Just throw yourself at the ground and miss.

He, uh... he's still working on the second part.


/I understood that reference
//haven't read HHGTTG in years
///watched some of the newest movie at the weekend. Not bad, not great
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Rapmaster2000: They're just throwing old men down the stairs now?

If they keep using windows, somebody might catch on eventually.


Maybe it's a fancy building with windows that open to an internal atrium.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Hey Nurse!: He fell down several flights of stairs. I have to admit I've never walked on a Russian staircase before, but most of the ones I've ever walked on have 180° landings in between floors. That's a hell of a trick to fall down several of those


"Any landing you can walk away from is a good one."
 
DannyBrandt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He fell down several flights of stairs. I have to admit I've never walked on a Russian staircase before, but most of the ones I've ever walked on have 180° landings in between floors. That's a hell of a trick to fall down several of those


I take it you never had a Slinky and a doctoral level understanding of fluid dynamics as a young child.

Don't blame yourself.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why didn't he try taking off from the ground first? /drtfa
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeet
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Boy, there sure are a disproportionately large number of "mysterious circumstances" in Russia, aren't there?  Seems to currently be the #2 killer of Russians after "Ukrainian lead poisoning."


Sounds like there is a serial killer on the loose.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Rapmaster2000: They're just throwing old men down the stairs now?

If they keep using windows, somebody might catch on eventually.


I take it this is your preferred method for transfer of power in this country too, given your support for Fox News.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Russian Lawmakers are probably sickle and hammering away at passing window control legislation as we speak
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Monty Python: People Falling Out of High Buildings
Youtube fAkvM0Tzd3I
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So they don't have video surveillance or any other kind of investigative techniques in Russia? Or are they specifically told not to? Or do the police just understand that official state murders are to be ignored.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

alitaki: That's what happens when you try to touch the sun...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/p4w2BZXL6Ss]


Kansas beat Metalica to it.

Kansas - Carry On Wayward Son (Official Audio)
Youtube 2X_2IdybTV0
 
zbtop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does everyone in Russia live on the top floor of their Khrushchyovka? How are there so many places for these people to fall from all the time?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zog Zogu: Rapmaster2000: They're just throwing old men down the stairs now?

Maybe they're running out of windows.


The window of the stairs is literally a running joke in "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka".

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a great Wayans movie.  I understand that this sounds unlikely.
 
p89tech
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So is Poostain killing people he believes are disloyal or is someone else trying to undermine Poostain's support system?

Or is there some other version of Russian politics being played out where people are jockeying to be Poostain's successor when he, inevitably, "dies peacefully in his sleep"?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Putin's tanks may be shiat but his gravity weapon is amazing.
 
overthinker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Operation Defenestration in full effect.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everyone knows what is going on now. If you are going to be so obvious about it, just shoot them. At least that just makes you a murderer, not a liar as well...
 
