 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Mother of man accused of kidnapping and killing hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher says her son is a "good person." Minus those pesky kidnapping and killing charges, that is   (news.com.au) divider line
24
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2022 at 10:20 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw. Moms are the best.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You heard the lady.  Her sweet boy is innocent and is being railroaded by the crooked justice system.  I say let him go!
 
AeAe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well...a mother will say anything for her child. Also, we don't know if this guy did it. Maybe he didn't do it.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
JFC, why do families of murderers do these interviews at all.

The mother of the man accused of kidnapping and killing hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher in the US called her son a "good person."...She noted that Cleotha had spent most of his life behind bars after the 2000 abduction. He has a juvenile record dating back to when he was just 12 - with charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and rape.

SHUT THE FARK UP.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I don't believe he did it. If it comes out of his mouth, that's what I believe."

if it wasn't for all that pesky DNA
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He didn't do it. Her aunt Jessica prob killed her and then 'solved' the crime by finding a convenient patsy.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: JFC, why do families of murderers do these interviews at all.

The mother of the man accused of kidnapping and killing hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher in the US called her son a "good person."...She noted that Cleotha had spent most of his life behind bars after the 2000 abduction. He has a juvenile record dating back to when he was just 12 - with charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and rape.

SHUT THE FARK UP.


He's just excitable. . .
 
drewogatory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kbronsito: He didn't do it. Her aunt Jessica prob killed her and then 'solved' the crime by finding a convenient patsy.


They should reboot that Columbo style where we see Jessica kill her victim first, then inexorably construct the frame up.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She noted that Cleotha had spent most of his life behind bars after the 2000 abduction. He has a juvenile record dating back to when he was just 12 - with charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and rape, according to court records obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Her innocent baby has been in prison his whole life.  Mom sounds like a piece of shiat parent.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: fiddlehead: JFC, why do families of murderers do these interviews at all.

The mother of the man accused of kidnapping and killing hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher in the US called her son a "good person."...She noted that Cleotha had spent most of his life behind bars after the 2000 abduction. He has a juvenile record dating back to when he was just 12 - with charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and rape.

SHUT THE FARK UP.

He's just excitable. . .


Boys will be boys

/this mf is farking broken
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: She noted that Cleotha had spent most of his life behind bars after the 2000 abduction. He has a juvenile record dating back to when he was just 12 - with charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and rape, according to court records obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Her innocent baby has been in prison his whole life.  Mom sounds like a piece of shiat parent.


She's trying to convince herself she isn't. That's the point of this 'interview'.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: She noted that Cleotha had spent most of his life behind bars after the 2000 abduction. He has a juvenile record dating back to when he was just 12 - with charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and rape, according to court records obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Her innocent baby has been in prison his whole life.  Mom sounds like a piece of shiat parent.


She named him Cleotha. He never had a chance
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Besides all the aggravated assault, raping, killing and kidnapping he was a cool guy.

fiddlehead: JFC, why do families of murderers do these interviews at all.


She believes he's innocent because he told her he was. Classic parental denial when raising a violent psychopath.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Denial is real.  And in my experience, the family of troubled people can be as mentally ill/personality disordered as the offender is.  It's a tragedy on so many levels.

Still, a mother's love is impressive, even if it is whack sometimes.

Life is so weird and complicated.  This story and others like it are horrible, and could very well damage the people involved for years and years and across generations.  The fact that this kind of thing is even possible is enough to traumatize some people.  Knowing what the universe is capable of is disturbing.

And then you read about the 20 brazillion galaxies in another thread and can feel less than a speck of dust at the same time.

It's sort of beautiful and god awful at the same time.  I don't have words for it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You heard the lady.  Her sweet boy is innocent and is being railroaded by the crooked justice system.  I say let him go!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: She noted that Cleotha had spent most of his life behind bars after the 2000 abduction. He has a juvenile record dating back to when he was just 12 - with charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and rape, according to court records obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Her innocent baby has been in prison his whole life.  Mom sounds like a piece of shiat parent.


The state has had more parenting time with this man than his mother. They had 20 years to rehabilitate him. The justice system sounds like a piece of shiat.
 
xalres
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Parents, you have to be able to accept the fact that your kids aren't always innocent and awesome. My son, for example, can be a right c*nt.
 
cravak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: She noted that Cleotha had spent most of his life behind bars after the 2000 abduction. He has a juvenile record dating back to when he was just 12 - with charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and rape, according to court records obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Her innocent baby has been in prison his whole life.  Mom sounds like a piece of shiat parent.


Was going to say this sounds like some fine parenting skills when your kids in jail since 12
 
cravak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Jeebus Saves: She noted that Cleotha had spent most of his life behind bars after the 2000 abduction. He has a juvenile record dating back to when he was just 12 - with charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and rape, according to court records obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Her innocent baby has been in prison his whole life.  Mom sounds like a piece of shiat parent.

She's trying to convince herself she isn't. That's the point of this 'interview'.


To be honest if she had any critical thinking skills she would have been able to ask herself does the world need another hood rat?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Aw. Moms are the best.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"You always was a good boy Slasher"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: JFC, why do families of murderers do these interviews at all.

The mother of the man accused of kidnapping and killing hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher in the US called her son a "good person."...She noted that Cleotha had spent most of his life behind bars after the 2000 abduction. He has a juvenile record dating back to when he was just 12 - with charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and rape.

SHUT THE FARK UP.


It's like Netflix's Making a murderer show: the very first scene they said that Steven Avery had been in and out of the justice system since he was 14 and tortured a cat to death. I said well now that I have zero sympathy for the dude show me why he's in jail this time.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is why Texan and Florida GOP governors only kidnap people whose mothers aren't billionaires.   They also know about burying bodies where you can't find them and use taxpayer money for the deeds.  Nothing like an education in law to sharpen the mind.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: JFC, why do families of murderers do these interviews at all.

The mother of the man accused of kidnapping and killing hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher in the US called her son a "good person."...She noted that Cleotha had spent most of his life behind bars after the 2000 abduction. He has a juvenile record dating back to when he was just 12 - with charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and rape.

SHUT THE FARK UP.


I mean, with that track record he's primed for a GOP nomination >.>
 
cravak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The world needs more hood rats to make more #hitty #rap music. The world can never have enough ( or so it seems)
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.