(WPBF West Palm Beach)   Man arrested for abusing sandhill crane. Mary Austin unavailable for comment   (wpbf.com) divider line
21
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Texas...
files.osgnetworks.tvView Full Size

I had no idea that Texas allows hunting the Sandhill Crane. That's farked up.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rip his balls off with a pair of pliers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I want to say Arkansas or Alabama allow it too.  Makes no sense at all.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's a retirement community and golf course nearby.  I guess the thought of that crane building a sand hill in the neighborhood set him off....
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally men only abuse their chickens
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is wrong with people?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? I mean, seriously? What is the thought process behind doing something like that?

Oh, Florida.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't sexually abuse the crane.

/allegedly
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They frequently come right at you.
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xanadian: At least he didn't sexually abuse the crane.

/allegedly


It's Florida. Honestly that's what I was expecting the "abuse" to be.
 
patrick767
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Texas: If you can't shoot it, WTF is even the point of that animal?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have 2 pairs that are regularly in my yard, very friendly birds that you can feed by hand once they get to know you.
That being said....
If you harm animals for fun, you should immediately be  taken out back and shot.
To protect the gene pool and whatnot.
 
drayno76
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Why? I mean, seriously? What is the thought process behind doing something like that?

Oh, Florida.


I mean you're not wrong, but....

In my Florida neighborhood we had a development protected animal, a big ass turtle that the neighborhood has called "Shelldon" since before we bought our house 14 years ago.  This guy could NOT help himself but to lumber across the busiest intersection in the development, Everyone in the neighborhood gets told to keep an eye out for Shelldon when driving down that road. At least once a week someone stops, blocks all traffic, gets out of their cars, picks up Shelldon, and takes him across the street.  I've done it at least a dozen times in the last 14 years, it's kind of random chance but he usually likes to cross the street to get o the pond in the afternoon.  We thing he would come over to the development in the middle of the night.

Anyway, without going into too much detail, the county drained his pond, destroyed half his habitat for new apartments and he was starting to look unhealthy within a few weeks of the draining of his pond.  Someone in the neighborhood had a hookup to an estuary and put in the call to get Shelldon moved safely and legally to a new home. The whole neighborhood got a mailer of when he and where was getting relocated to, and got invited to a block party for him.

This guy crossed the street, usually during the busiest traffic time for at least 35 years from what I've been told. Rumor has it back when we had a functioning HOA, he was frequently the subject of the meetings because for some reason the county refused to put up a turtle crossing sign despite petitions, so the HOA made sure that every year the residents got mailed a picture of Shelldon and a reminder to keep an eye on the road for all turtles but especially Shelldon. Up until they were voted out of existence, anyway. Regardless, when we bought our house that was the very first thing we were told about the neighborhood, by multiple neighbors, to keep an eye out for Shelldon.

Yeah some meth head could have screwed up the neighborhood's protected mascot, but it didn't happen and he got to chill under various porches at night and swim in his pond during the afternoon for at least the first part of his life and now he's safe at place with plenty of space, water, and food. We're not all psychotic animal killers down here, and I love listening to the Sandhill Cranes as they eat the bugs in my sandy yard.
 
thamike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Blindsiding by mystery serial killer next year, averted.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As was foretold:

Crane Wife 1-3 (The Decemberists 20th Anniversary Concert)
Youtube 9S8IM6GQS9g
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: I have 2 pairs that are regularly in my yard, very friendly birds that you can feed by hand once they get to know you.


A wild animals fear of humans is what keeps it from being choked and its feathers from being ripped out.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

They frequently come right at you.


Well, actually they do. They're mean and crazy and have genetic memories of being, I dunno, like velociraptors or something. Me and a friend were on my patio when I lived in Florida, and a pair walked right up to the fence and started staring us down, making that weird ratcheting sound they make. Just glaring at us, eyeball to eyeball.

What was really funny was, one had just finished killing a snake, and LEFT it to come join its mate in the stare-down. A little egret snatched up the snake and swallowed it--free lunch! But it was more important to come be intimidating than to eat for that crane.

That still doesn't mean anyone should grab them and pull out their feathers, or shoot them for no reason. Damn.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

They're legal to hunt in several states where they are abundant.  Hunting regulations are designed with help from biologists with the primary interest being conservation.

With that said, I can't imagine just grabbing one much less torturing it.  They are not friendly and they have a pretty substantial weapon on the front of their face.  In one of the villages near where I live there's a story I heard several years ago about a hunter being killed by one.  Allegedly he went to retrieve it and it was able to score a lethal blow to his femoral artery.
 
