(YouTube)   September 21 - That's Today
25
    More: Repeat  
•       •       •

925 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2022 at 7:44 AM



25 Comments
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not watching a YouTube video, it's the first day of Fall.

And yet, it's gonna be in the low 90s here today.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happiest song ever!
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.

Wake me up in ten days.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the entire, official video:

Earth, Wind & Fire - September (Official HD Video)
Youtube Gs069dndIYk
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This gets greenlit?!?

boooo
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason this gag works so well is that the actual song is goddamn terrific.
Earth, Wind & Fire - September (Official HD Video)
Youtube Gs069dndIYk
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bisi: I don't get it.

Wake me up in ten days.


In ten days? But by then, September will have ended!

/Don't mind me if I missed a joke somewhere, I'm one of those US idiots...
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WILL SOMEBODY JUST SPONSOR ME PLEASE?  I'm po' until Friday.  :(
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am more excited for this day than any other holiday. Can we make this a national holiday?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
September Song
Youtube kIdbsL7Oxb0
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needed that to remind me it is my nieces birthday.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woot!  A day set aside to celebrate Earth, Wind & Fire's one and only hit.

Seriously.  This was their ONLY hit.  They never had another hit, and they never even recorded another song.  Do not argue with our nation's infallible radio programmers.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a better video with a guy in a semi trailer or something and then going outside, but I can't find it anymore.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bisi: I don't get it.

Wake me up in ten days.


Wake me up when September ends.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks for helping me....Remember, Subby!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All aboard!

DJ Cummerbund - Earth, Wind & Ozzys
Youtube FuOuUixdSvY
 
Glenford
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: There was a better video with a guy in a semi trailer or something and then going outside, but I can't find it anymore.


It's the same guy. He's done a few, but stopped after last year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zzEDrYTkkg&t=69s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qfi9JpgMc2U&t=405s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hpU6UEq8hA
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: bisi: I don't get it.

Wake me up in ten days.

Wake me up when September ends.


Ohhh, now I get it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bisi: I don't get it.

Wake me up in ten days.


Green Day - Wake Me Up When September Ends [Official Music Video]
Youtube NU9JoFKlaZ0
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My birthday?
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For the old crowd:
Neil Diamond September morn
Youtube aVLonpBtkH0
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MIAppologia: I'm not watching a YouTube video, it's the first day of Fall.

And yet, it's gonna be in the low 90s here today.


No, its not. The equinox is tomorrow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bisi: I don't get it.

Wake me up in ten days.


There is no such day as September 31.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Woot!  A day set aside to celebrate Earth, Wind & Fire's one and only hit.

Seriously.  This was their ONLY hit.  They never had another hit, and they never even recorded another song.  Do not argue with our nation's infallible radio programmers.


Sort of like how some classic rock stations think Peter Gabriel's only hit was "Solsbury Hill".
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nytmare: bisi: I don't get it.

Wake me up in ten days.

There is no such day as September 31.


No, but on September 30 September hasn't ended yet.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

