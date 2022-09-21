 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Bane begins his new reign of terror by winning low level jujitsu competitions across rural England   (nypost.com) divider line
    Scary, Competition, Actor Tom Hardy, Jujutsu, Hardy's surprise appearance, Competitor analysis, Jiu-Jitsu competition, Oscar-nominated star, Milton Keynes  
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He came here for a f*cking shootout with some proper men, but...it'll have to do.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You merely adopted the dark; I was born in it...
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His real name is Ed Hardy. Hilarious. He should walk around in Ed Hardy T-shirts.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about the pasta maker?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue belt, wow.

/jujitsu has a weird ranking system, blue is way up the ladder.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say that "secretly entering the competition" is more a ninja move than a jiu jitsu move.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I have something in common with him - mid-40s dudes who are still blue belts after a decade!

Good for him. This tournament isn't high level, and the grappling scene is (relative to the US) super weak in the UK.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Blue belt, wow.

/jujitsu has a weird ranking system, blue is way up the ladder.


White, Blue, Purple, Brown, Black

You get 4 stripes on each belt before advancing. A legit jujitsu school isn't like a TKD McDojo where everyone advances a rank every other month.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good on him.  Way to represent the over 40 fight club.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The article wasn't clear but he won the 36 and over Blue Belt competition at the 82.6 kg (182 lb) weight class.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pretty cool that an actor with a tough guy persona can actually back it up.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is this about the pasta maker?


He's getting that pasta maker back one way or another.
 
sid244
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is that a Wolverine beard he's growing?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I'd say that "secretly entering the competition" is more a ninja move than a jiu jitsu move.


Eeeexcept everyone knew it was him.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

extrafancy: Good on him.  Way to represent the over 40 fight club.


Every now and then someone steps up to rep the old and/or chonky bois.

You're never too old to whip some 20 yr old's ass.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Pretty cool that an actor with a tough guy persona can actually back it up.


After finding out about his conduct on Mad Max: Fury Road, I think far less of him as a person
However his show Taboo is excellent.

Hopefully he's learned from his mistakes. No production should have to hire security to keep female actresses safe from a toxic male gone drunk on ego and celeb status
 
Mcavity
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If he shaved his head and grew a handlebar mustache again I think his opponents would just forfeit..
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Harry Freakstorm: Is this about the pasta maker?

He's getting that pasta maker back one way or another.


I'll just BLOW UP YOUR TOURNAMEEEEEEEENT
 
sid244
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mcavity: If he shaved his head and grew a handlebar mustache again I think his opponents would just forfeit..


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Would have been better if he refused to acknowledge it ("Tom? Who's Tom?") for the entire tournament. Unless he lost, only then would he break character, yell "OK, Cut! Bring it back to One and we'll do another take!" Then, boom, back into character with no acknowledgement of reality.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You think that's crazy, dude can spit rhymes too.

Czarface - Today's Special (Feat. Facepuller)
Youtube Tq6jvcbgg-4
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meanmutton: stuhayes2010: Blue belt, wow.

/jujitsu has a weird ranking system, blue is way up the ladder.

White, Blue, Purple, Brown, Black

You get 4 stripes on each belt before advancing. A legit jujitsu school isn't like a TKD McDojo where everyone advances a rank every other month.


This. Blue belt takes about 1-1.5 years to achieve if you are coming to class almost every day. Blue belt generally takes longer to get out of than any other rank. I got my blue in about a year flat, and then took 3 years to get to purple (2.5, if you knock off the 6 months I missed after my unfortunate encounter with a drunk driver). More people quit at blue than any other rank - working as intended, since purple is considered to be a teaching rank, and the years of effort involved run off the belt chasers.
 
dk47
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meanmutton: stuhayes2010: Blue belt, wow.

/jujitsu has a weird ranking system, blue is way up the ladder.

White, Blue, Purple, Brown, Black

You get 4 stripes on each belt before advancing. A legit jujitsu school isn't like a TKD McDojo where everyone advances a rank every other month.


That's one of things I loved about it, the belts meant something.  Unusual to beat a higher rank.
 
