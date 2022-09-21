 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   New message on the Washington Monument for tourists: Have you been farked by this? Which happens to be a quote stolen from Abraham Lincoln
15
    More: Strange, Washington Monument, Washington, D.C., Government, National Mall, Obelisk, WUSA anchor Adam Longo, Katie Barlow of WTTG, closeup of the message  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2022 at 10:35 AM



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Bend over, Uncle Sam in going to penetrate your southern border."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
+1 subbie, +1.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Dan.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who hasn't?  That slut gets around.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well that oughta solve it.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you're brave enough ...
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Size queens, man.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Haven't we all?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have you been farked by this?

Yes, because I'm brave enough.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, he ain't wrong.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Paige?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't remember if Washington ever raped his slaves, that was more of a Jefferson thing.
 
groppet
‘’ less than a minute ago  

asciibaron: [Fark user image 220x169]

RIP Dan.


I remember when I had to take the red line downtown for work I saw that tag all over. Last time I was down there only a few are left.

I did like how it showed up in Mars Attacks.
 
