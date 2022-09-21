 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 210 of WW3: Putin references nuke weapons: "those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction." Subby reminded of boi who cried wolf. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pootie-Poot's desperate flopsweat is probably visible from orbit. This is the 3rd time this week some russian politician or pundit has threatened to use nuclear weapons. We usually don't get the nuke threats until Thursday every week.

Tick-tock, Vova. You have an upcoming appointment in the Romanov's basement.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm nervous. Combine this latest threat with the fact that all NATO aircraft over Europe have gone dark. Someone else pointed out that the going dark might be a precaution based on intelligence regarding Putin's health and well-being, and continued position in power.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Set the "Days without Vladimir Putin threatening to nuke the world" counter back to 0.  I'm hoping we'll get a chance to use the "8" and "9" before the "0" and "1" get worn out.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world's reaction to statements about " referendums" in the occupied territories

In addition to Germany, Estonia and Latvia, other countries have also stated that they will not recognize any referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

French President Macron assured that their country will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine and called the organization of referendums in the territory of Donbass cynical and provocative.

Erdogan said that Turkey will never accept the so-called referendums that Russia will hold in eastern Ukraine.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda during a visit to New York at the UN General Assembly said that the referendums organized by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine are worthless. Poland will not recognize their results.

The White House assured that it would not recognize these "referendums" and called them an insult to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top news for September 20:

Erdogan said that Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange 200 prisoners of war.

Hungary opposes new anti-Russian sanctions.

The UK budget for 2023 includes assistance to Ukraine .

In Russia, they are preparing for general mobilization .

Lukashenka ordered the security forces to strengthen the defense of the border with Ukraine.

Країни EU , NATO and US countries speak out against "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The enemy launched missile strikes on the Zaporizhia region.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians fire at a dam in Kharkiv region: there is a risk of flooding

Russian troops have fired several times at the Pechenezhskaya dam in the Kharkiv region over the past day.

The head of the Pecheneg community, Alexander Gusarov, urged residents to listen to alerts and follow messages from the authorities so that when an alarm is announced, they can take basic necessities and evacuate.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass protests erupt in Iran

Protests broke out in Iran over the death of a Kurdish woman. Before her death, she was detained by the country's "moral police" for wearing a hijab improperly.
Law enforcement officers assured that the girl died of a heart attack, but her relatives deny any heart disease in the victim.
Witnesses also stated that the girl was beaten in a van for detainees, and she was allegedly taken to the hospital with head injuries.
After the death of the detained Amine, mass protests began in the country against the arbitrariness of law enforcement officers. During the funeral, some shouted anti-government chants, such as" death to the dictator, " referring to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

As of the evening of September 20, three people were killed during the riots.
The governor of Iran's northwestern Kurdistan Province, Esmaila Zarey Kushi, told reporters that following an investigation, the men were shot and killed by those who worked against the establishment, and with firearms that are not used by any level of security or law enforcement forces in the province.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukroboronprom builds an ammunition plant together with a NATO partner

Ukroboronprom is building an ammunition plant together with a NATO member state. The parties signed the relevant agreement yesterday. And this is the second defense enterprise, the construction of which has reached international agreements and a corresponding agreement has been signed. There will be no production of ammunition according to NATO standards, " the concern's website said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Britain to provide even more military aid to Ukraine in 2023

Prime Minister Liz Truss said that in 2023, the UK will repeat or even increase the amount of aid for Ukraine.

The exact amount and cost of assistance from Britain next year will be determined based on the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But they expect that they will provide Ukraine with new multiple launch rocket systems, which play an important role in the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Zaporizhia

Terrorists fired at ZAES during the night. At 01: 13, the communication equipment of power unit No. 6 was damaged.

Due to the loss of power, two diesel generators of the safety systems were started in an emergency to ensure fuel cooling.

ZAES personnel have already set up power supply for the unit's own needs.

📍 Kharkiv

At night, the enemy shelled the Kholodnogorsk district. There are 4 arrivals, there are hits on two residential buildings. In one there is a wounded person, from another GSCHS rescued 10 people.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russians hiat residential areas in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts.

Nikopol was shelled twice. 30 Russian shells landed there. A 56-year-old man was injured.

More than 20 high-rise buildings and private houses, cars, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged in the city.

Kommersant -Donetsk region

On September 20, the Russians killed 6 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Bakhmut, 1 in Toretsk, 1 in Druzhba, 1 in Georgievka and 1 in Velikaya Novoselka. Another 20 people were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local occupation commandant's office and ammunition depot destroyed in Svatovo-General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the destruction of the commandant's office in the town of Svatovo, Luhansk region, where the enemy organized a headquarters and an ammunition depot.

Over the past day, there were several explosions. They occurred in the commandant's office and ammunition depots in the area of the ATP.

During the day, our troops also repelled enemy attacks in the areas of nine settlements.

Over the past 24 hours, rocket troops and artillery inflicted fire damage on 40 enemy targets.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin announces partial mobilization in russia

According to Putin's decision, only those who are in the reserve, have served in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, have certain military accounting specialties and relevant experience will be subject to conscription.

They will also receive additional training.

Partial mobilization will begin on September 21.
(wow, that training was quick!)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin said that he would support the"decision" of residents of the Donbass, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region to hold so-called "referendums"

"We will do everything to ensure safe conditions for holding referendums, and we will support the decisions of residents, " he said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a day without nuclear threats: Putin also said that to protect its territories, it can use all the types of weapons it has

"The West has crossed the line, irresponsible politicians talk about the supply of offensive weapons to Ukraine, equipment strikes are being carried out on Russia. Nuclear blackmail was used by the West. When Russia threatens its territorial integrity, it uses all available means, and this is not a bluff. The wind rose may turn in their direction, " Putin concluded.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, to the good news: more than 55 thousand Russian occupiers in Ukraine have already been eliminated

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 21.09 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 55110 (+300),
tanks-2227 (+11),
armored combat vehicles-4748 (+24),
artillery systems-1340 (+17),
aircraft-253 (+1),
Operational-tactical level UAVs-932 (+7),
motor vehicles and tankers - 3610 (+23),

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said that Russia has lost 5,937 military personnel in Ukraine.

He also added that during the partial mobilization, 300 thousand reservists will be called up.

Shoigu announced this in an interview broadcast by Russian channels after Putin's address.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Not a day without nuclear threats: Putin also said that to protect its territories, it can use all the types of weapons it has

"The West has crossed the line, irresponsible politicians talk about the supply of offensive weapons to Ukraine, equipment strikes are being carried out on Russia. Nuclear blackmail was used by the West. When Russia threatens its territorial integrity, it uses all available means, and this is not a bluff. The wind rose may turn in their direction, " Putin concluded.


You know Vlad, when you have to tell people you're not bluffing, that's not a good sign.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pentagon orders Switchblade 600 long-range kamikaze drones for Ukraine

This is reported on the website of the Defense Ministry.

These drones have a range of 40 kilometers.

We are currently armed with the Switchblade 300, which has a range of 10 kilometers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For 5 thousand rubles: in Kiev exposed agents of the Russian Federation who transferred to the enemy coordinates of capital combined heat and power plants

Traitors scouted the location of Ukrainian military units, including the National Guard, thermal power plants and railway junctions.

The collected information was sent to the invaders through anonymous Telegram channels. For each "report", the invaders transferred to their henchmen a "reward" in the amount of 5 thousand rubles in hryvnia equivalent.

According to the investigation, the group of agents included four residents of Kiev.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immediately after Putin's speech, the Russian ruble exchange rate fell, and all direct tickets for September 21 to Istanbul, Tbilisi and Yerevan were sold out in a few minutes

The dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange rose above 62 rubles, and the euro exchange rate-above 61 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange index fell by 9.45% to almost 2 thousand points. The RTS index now stands at 1,025 points, a decline of more than 11%. This is reported by the publication Babel.

Meanwhile, the Russian newspaper Verstka writes that a few minutes after Putin's speech, the Russians sold out all the direct flights for September 21 to Istanbul, Tbilisi and Yerevan.

Also in social networks, citizens ' dissatisfaction with the partial mobilization in the country is growing. This is evidenced by numerous comments in public and Telegram channels.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said that Russia has lost 5,937 military personnel in Ukraine.

He also added that during the partial mobilization, 300 thousand reservists will be called up.

Shoigu announced this in an interview broadcast by Russian channels after Putin's address.


So how many of those actually show up?
Of those who do, how many are fit?
And from those, how many can you equip, Vova?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ni: Russian activists announced a protest action against mobilization

The Viasna movement called on citizens to gather at 19:00 on September 21 in the center of their cities.

"Thousands of Russian men - our fathers, brothers and husbands-will be thrown into the meat grinder of war. What will they die for? Why will mothers and children shed tears? " the movement's appeal reads.

On the eve of the "Spring" called on Russian soldiers to refuse to participate in the war and surrender until the amendments adopted by the State Duma, which make it a criminal offense, come into force.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latvia will not issue humanitarian visas to Russians fleeing from mobilization

This was stated by the country's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.

He also noted that the restrictions on border crossing for Russians with Schengen visas will not change.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protests in Iran

An important ally of Russia may fall out of the game. In Iran, protests continue, the reason for which was the murder by the "vice police" of a young girl, 22-year-old Mahsi Amine, who "incorrectly wore a hijab." In Tehran, the situation is getting out of hand. The crowd moves towards the residence of Iran's spiritual leader and de facto head of state Ayatollah Khamenei. There are dead and wounded.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine to extend border strip to 2 km

It will also place minefields and other objects there to protect the border from aggressor countries. The relevant draft law was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lithuanian army has been put on high alert.

The reason is the mobilization in Russia. "Since Russia's military mobilization will also take place near our borders (Kaliningrad region), the Lithuanian rapid reaction forces are on high alert to prevent any provocations from Russia," Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anushauskas said.
 
arte1953 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: For 5 thousand rubles: in Kiev exposed agents of the Russian Federation who transferred to the enemy coordinates of capital combined heat and power plants

Traitors scouted the location of Ukrainian military units, including the National Guard, thermal power plants and railway junctions.

The collected information was sent to the invaders through anonymous Telegram channels. For each "report", the invaders transferred to their henchmen a "reward" in the amount of 5 thousand rubles in hryvnia equivalent.

According to the investigation, the group of agents included four residents of Kiev.


Google says that's $81.92.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha buy a bungalow in Brighton Beach in today's exciting episode:

"Coming to America," or "The Out-of-Towners!"

Have a great day!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia mobilizes not 300 thousand people, but many times more

7 item in the decree on mobilization in the Russian Federation is hidden under the heading "for official use". According to Peskov, " the unpublished seventh paragraph of the decree is related to the number of people mobilized." Shoigu reported about 300 thousand conscripts, but these are just words, and in fact the figure may be many times larger.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian Army, what has been learned, seems to have a quality leadership that is at the same level of dedication, ethics and excellence that the ARVN high command possessed before it was overrun.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine has nuclear reactors and could put together dirty bombs, Vlad. Keep that in mind yourself when you're saber rattling.

I predict that this conflict is going to result in a whole lot of countries realizing that they need to develop nuclear weapons in order to remain unmessed- with.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction."

um, "prevailing winds" don't change direction.

They are caused by the Earth's rotation and local geography, that's what makes them "prevailing."

Wind can change direction but not prevailing wind.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four other countries have stopped working with the Russian payment system

Banks in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and Armenia that previously accepted Mir cards have suspended accepting them. The decision was made against the background of warnings from the US authorities about the possible introduction of sanctions against organizations that accept the national card outside the country.

Currently, Russian Mir payment cards are accepted by banks in South Korea, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, as well as unrecognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The partial mobilization will be a great success. A lot of the Russians sent to Ukraine are coming back home with only partial mobility.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Russia has asked Ukraine for return of their weapons so they can outfit the additional troops.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's accusing "the West" of threatening Russia with nuclear weapons.  Scumbag Russian.  Oops, I repeated myself.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Neutral" countries-Russia's accomplices

Countries that refuse to side with Ukraine in the war against Russia are "complicit" in the new Russian imperialism, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

Macron said Russia's aggression against Ukraine marked a "return to the era of imperialism and colonies" and that the world was faced with a choice between " war and peace."

Some countries are unwilling to condemn Russia too strongly. This trend was reflected in the April UN vote, when 58 countries, including India, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia, abstained from voting for a resolution to exclude Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Four other countries have stopped working with the Russian payment system

Banks in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and Armenia that previously accepted Mir cards have suspended accepting them. The decision was made against the background of warnings from the US authorities about the possible introduction of sanctions against organizations that accept the national card outside the country.

Currently, Russian Mir payment cards are accepted by banks in South Korea, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, as well as unrecognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia.


South Korea?
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | After our wins Ruzzia may announce the Mobilization | It is the end for Putin
Youtube KNMmT6bKOrA

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are they being blackmailed with nukes when you they're the ones who brought them up first? Plus they're the ones shooting at that nuke plant, no one's making them do that.

Also don't aren't they the only country with an official policy of "We'll use em if we're getting our asses kicked" instead of "We won't strike first"?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: How are they being blackmailed with nukes when you they're the ones who brought them up first? Plus they're the ones shooting at that nuke plant, no one's making them do that.

Also don't aren't they the only country with an official policy of "We'll use em if we're getting our asses kicked" instead of "We won't strike first"?


This is typical Russian behavior.  Craven, cowardly, and filled with lies.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Pentagon orders Switchblade 600 long-range kamikaze drones for Ukraine

This is reported on the website of the Defense Ministry.

These drones have a range of 40 kilometers.

We are currently armed with the Switchblade 300, which has a range of 10 kilometers.
[Fark user image 500x310]


I think they also have a different warhead, with the 600's made to be used against armor. I'd look it up to be sure but right now I don't feel like it, I did not sleep well and this morning found I worried for nothing.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that escalated. Not quickly, but anyway. He's trying to save his skin and he is willing to kill us all for it. This is serious stuff, until now it was more or less regional, that might be over soon.
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
........................the piss is he talking about?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Ukraine will send Russia the bill for refurbishing all their tanks and equipment they left behind as they retreated from Ukraine? I mean it's not cheap I imagine to refurbish a tank the Russians leave that you recover and repair to have your army take it out and shoot them with.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to: https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Pinhole camera kit: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean imagine Russia shooting one of it's nukes, Ukraine recovers it, fixes it up, and shoots it back at them. That can't be cheap. Should bill them for that to.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300+k more poorly equipped Russian conscripts just make it a target rich environment. You don't zergling rush late in the game noob.

And putin is just begging for everyone to turn his shiathole of a country into radioactive ash.
 
