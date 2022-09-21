 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Putin decides to continue losing in Ukraine for even longer   (apnews.com) divider line
10
    More: News  
•       •       •

187 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2022 at 3:05 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
scontent.fsac1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
US responds with mockery

scontent.fsac1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Iron Maiden - The Trooper (Official Video)
Youtube X4bgXH3sJ2Q
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Won't allow Russia to be broken up".  The problem is Putin's definition of "Russia" which is the entire Soviet Union before it collapsed.  In his eyes, he isn't invading sovereign countries.  He's guiding wayward children.

However, I fully support breaking the current Russia into much smaller chunks so it ceases to be a world threat.  But first, Putin needs to dangle from a rope.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is fascinating! I just wish he wasn't quite so mental.
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
His undoing, this will be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.