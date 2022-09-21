 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   T'anks for the tanks. Can you send the big ones? T'anks   (thedrive.com) divider line
53
    More: News, United States Army, Stryker, Ukraine, Gas turbine, Tank, older M, T-80, NATO  
•       •       •

1993 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Sep 2022 at 8:30 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine has been putting everything else to very good use. definitely send tanks.

unlike Iraq which ran away and abandoned our military equipment to ISIS at the first sign of combat Ukraine has been hard core in defending their country.

give them any aid requested.

fark Russia.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey Orcs:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayphat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
General Dynamics seen absolutely shiatting themselves with glee at the thought of making new M1 tanks.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jayphat: General Dynamics seen absolutely shiatting themselves with glee at the thought of making new M1 tanks.


We can probably just loan them all the ones lined up under tarps at Fort Bennett, I used to drive by pretty regularly for work and there were a ton of them just sitting there.
 
goodncold
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I found a goarmy link and a nationalguard link that had maintenance crew training at 34 weeks and crew training at 22 weeks.

So if they started training mechanics at the beginning of the war there is a chance that they could be ready on a fast track right about now.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like it's not real hard to get spy info these days. What ever happened to "loose lips sink ships"?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't they have enough 🇷🇺 tanks?
 
whatshisname
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Better get off your asses and put them on a ship today. Along with a few hundred cruise missiles.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Russia just "gave" Ukraine tanks last week.
 
scanman61
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jayphat: General Dynamics seen absolutely shiatting themselves with glee at the thought of making new M1 tanks.


The US has about 3500 of them in storage.  Let's use those up first.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

goodncold: I found a goarmy link and a nationalguard link that had maintenance crew training at 34 weeks and crew training at 22 weeks.

So if they started training mechanics at the beginning of the war there is a chance that they could be ready on a fast track right about now.


Pretty sure those are times for teaching a high school graduate everything from basic principles of mechanics to proficiency. Teaching the differences in an M1A1 to already proficient army mechanics is probably about 10% of that time.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jayphat: General Dynamics seen absolutely shiatting themselves with glee at the thought of making new M1 tanks.


the pool we have to pull from would last us and the Ukraine until the end of time.  That said, of course we're going to buy a bunch more that we don't need and will never use.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do they need them?  At last check didn't they have like entire divisions of Russian tanks at their disposal?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: goodncold: I found a goarmy link and a nationalguard link that had maintenance crew training at 34 weeks and crew training at 22 weeks.

So if they started training mechanics at the beginning of the war there is a chance that they could be ready on a fast track right about now.

Pretty sure those are times for teaching a high school graduate everything from basic principles of mechanics to proficiency. Teaching the differences in an M1A1 to already proficient army mechanics is probably about 10% of that time.


And all Ukraine needs to do is keep them moving and firing.  They won't be sitting still enough for complete overhauls.
 
JokerMattly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Emposter: Russia just "gave" Ukraine tanks last week.


We've had tanks, yes, but what about second tanks?
 
Veloram
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If there's one thing Americans simply can't be beat at, its our ability to create newer, better weapons that kill as many people as efficiently as possible.

That's something they can never take away from us.
 
Shryke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: goodncold: I found a goarmy link and a nationalguard link that had maintenance crew training at 34 weeks and crew training at 22 weeks.

So if they started training mechanics at the beginning of the war there is a chance that they could be ready on a fast track right about now.

Pretty sure those are times for teaching a high school graduate everything from basic principles of mechanics to proficiency. Teaching the differences in an M1A1 to already proficient army mechanics is probably about 10% of that time.


Uh...not really. That's like comparing a foxbat to an F15
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Do they need them?  At last check didn't they have like entire divisions of Russian tanks at their disposal?


Poorly maintained, incomplete armor, thermal sights sold for making dacha, gun autoloader broken since 1995 and never repaired because need more money for dacha.

Can't think of why that would be an issue at all.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe tuck a few A-10s in the box too?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Do they need them?  At last check didn't they have like entire divisions of Russian tanks at their disposal?


I think it's more like an entire division of tank parts. I'm guessing they aren't currently tooled up to be transporting, stripping, repairing and refitting half a dozen different models of tank.
 
goodncold
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: goodncold: I found a goarmy link and a nationalguard link that had maintenance crew training at 34 weeks and crew training at 22 weeks.

So if they started training mechanics at the beginning of the war there is a chance that they could be ready on a fast track right about now.

Pretty sure those are times for teaching a high school graduate everything from basic principles of mechanics to proficiency. Teaching the differences in an M1A1 to already proficient army mechanics is probably about 10% of that time.


You have to translate all the manuals into Ukrainian.

So the turbo doohicky is turned into a "турбо doohicky" and so on.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
send the tanks
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those must be some strong tables the tanks are on.
 
Theeng
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Maybe tuck a few A-10s in the box too?


We're sending them useful things, so why send them planes that had so many friendly fire incidents due to bad design the Brits and Canadians specifically banned them from CAS in their sectors?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Veloram: If there's one thing Americans simply can't be beat at, its our ability to create newer, better weapons that kill as many people as efficiently as possible.

That's something they can never take away from us.


Don't biatch about it. It just means we can overthrow most countries in a matter of days. And when we really wanna fark up Russias decade we can apparently all agree to give our toys to friends to play with.

I'm absolutely proud our runaway military budget, extensive stockpile and technology is being put to such amazing use.
 
amb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JokerMattly: Emposter: Russia just "gave" Ukraine tanks last week.

We've had tanks, yes, but what about second tanks?


And then elevenses...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's see how are best goes up against Russia's best now that we know Russia's best isn't so best.

GD PR is already laying out the "Proven Superior Main Battle Tank on the Modern Battlefield" glossies.
 
Theeng
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Boojum2k: goodncold: I found a goarmy link and a nationalguard link that had maintenance crew training at 34 weeks and crew training at 22 weeks.

So if they started training mechanics at the beginning of the war there is a chance that they could be ready on a fast track right about now.

Pretty sure those are times for teaching a high school graduate everything from basic principles of mechanics to proficiency. Teaching the differences in an M1A1 to already proficient army mechanics is probably about 10% of that time.

And all Ukraine needs to do is keep them moving and firing.  They won't be sitting still enough for complete overhauls.


If you're doing that you can just swap out Engines/transmissions easily in an Abrams, it's what they were made for.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As much as I hate our military industrial complex, and the shiat we have that was basically robbed from the American people, building tanks and planes and bombs instead of bridges and infrastructure and healthcare, and retirement homes for the elderly, we find ourselves with tanks literally rotting in a desert, so yeah, send em. If we're going to get robbed of our lives and rotted of our liberty, at least we can put what we bought to use in defense.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ethertap: jayphat: General Dynamics seen absolutely shiatting themselves with glee at the thought of making new M1 tanks.

We can probably just loan them all the ones lined up under tarps at Fort Bennett, I used to drive by pretty regularly for work and there were a ton of them just sitting there.


That's just like....1/50th of one just sitting there.
You gotta scale up when talking about tanks.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think the point about transfer of anything of 105mm seems reasonable..Giving them old Patton
(Vietnam Era) tanks and the light armored, but but quite wicked, 105mm tank killer would be a good
plan..I THINK the Patton tanks at least some, had turbine engines, but they were fairly simple and
easier to work on...Being able to just open the warehouse doors and send them all the 105mm shells
they can do would be at least a gesture that would be a win for everyone involved..We get rid of a bunch
of stuff that we'd just have to spend millions on recycling (emptying and disposing of old shells is dangerous)
and Ukraine gets to kill Russians..Which is what that stuff we pretty much made for anyway.

And then Patton would also vicariously get his wish to kill Russians...
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: hotrod2001: Do they need them?  At last check didn't they have like entire divisions of Russian tanks at their disposal?

I think it's more like an entire division of tank parts. I'm guessing they aren't currently tooled up to be transporting, stripping, repairing and refitting half a dozen different models of tank.


Well they're probably more tooled up to scavenge and refit russian tanks that they're familiar with than they are to maintain american ones. Have to translate all the manuals and find tools in standard banana.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Emposter: Russia just "gave" Ukraine tanks last week.


Those are only tanks in the same sense that a 1970s pickup truck is useful- they're "beaters" - useful if they run and shoot, but really dangerous, not worth repairing, hard to find parts for (other than scavenging out of other vehicles). In other words, not comparable to a modern alternative, better than nothing, but not worth putting much effort into.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

goodncold: I found a goarmy link and a nationalguard link that had maintenance crew training at 34 weeks and crew training at 22 weeks.

So if they started training mechanics at the beginning of the war there is a chance that they could be ready on a fast track right about now.


There's an entire logistical ecosystem that has to accompany any weapon like a tank. Ukraine didn't have the resources to spare to get that set up when this began. We're spacing out our deliveries of the stuff we're already sending them just to avoid overwhelming their ability to deal with it all.
 
scanman61
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Theeng: Great_Milenko: Boojum2k: goodncold: I found a goarmy link and a nationalguard link that had maintenance crew training at 34 weeks and crew training at 22 weeks.

So if they started training mechanics at the beginning of the war there is a chance that they could be ready on a fast track right about now.

Pretty sure those are times for teaching a high school graduate everything from basic principles of mechanics to proficiency. Teaching the differences in an M1A1 to already proficient army mechanics is probably about 10% of that time.

And all Ukraine needs to do is keep them moving and firing.  They won't be sitting still enough for complete overhauls.

If you're doing that you can just swap out Engines/transmissions easily in an Abrams, it's what they were made for.


For certain values of "easily"
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: As much as I hate our military industrial complex, and the shiat we have that was basically robbed from the American people, building tanks and planes and bombs instead of bridges and infrastructure and healthcare, and retirement homes for the elderly, we find ourselves with tanks literally rotting in a desert, so yeah, send em. If we're going to get robbed of our lives and rotted of our liberty, at least we can put what we bought to use in defense.


100% agree with this.

Always pissed me off that congress insisted on building thousands of tanks we never use instead of contracting those companies to build wind farms, solar farms or like you mention, put the money to other infrastructure we obviously need instead of pissing it away on weapons.
 
Theeng
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scanman61: Theeng: Great_Milenko: Boojum2k: goodncold: I found a goarmy link and a nationalguard link that had maintenance crew training at 34 weeks and crew training at 22 weeks.

So if they started training mechanics at the beginning of the war there is a chance that they could be ready on a fast track right about now.

Pretty sure those are times for teaching a high school graduate everything from basic principles of mechanics to proficiency. Teaching the differences in an M1A1 to already proficient army mechanics is probably about 10% of that time.

And all Ukraine needs to do is keep them moving and firing.  They won't be sitting still enough for complete overhauls.

If you're doing that you can just swap out Engines/transmissions easily in an Abrams, it's what they were made for.

For certain values of "easily"


Very true, compared to other tanks at least.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ooh and if 300k+ more orcs show up can we send M1s with canister rounds?

I wanna see what that looks like. I bet its like Divine Boomstick.
 
Veloram
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Veloram: If there's one thing Americans simply can't be beat at, its our ability to create newer, better weapons that kill as many people as efficiently as possible.

That's something they can never take away from us.

Don't biatch about it. It just means we can overthrow most countries in a matter of days. And when we really wanna fark up Russias decade we can apparently all agree to give our toys to friends to play with.

I'm absolutely proud our runaway military budget, extensive stockpile and technology is being put to such amazing use.


You're free to point to the complaint in my comment.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Do they need them?  At last check didn't they have like entire divisions of Russian tanks at their disposal?


Yeah, but those are russian tanks.
 
Theeng
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I think the point about transfer of anything of 105mm seems reasonable..Giving them old Patton
(Vietnam Era) tanks and the light armored, but but quite wicked, 105mm tank killer would be a good
plan..I THINK the Patton tanks at least some, had turbine engines, but they were fairly simple and
easier to work on...Being able to just open the warehouse doors and send them all the 105mm shells
they can do would be at least a gesture that would be a win for everyone involved..We get rid of a bunch
of stuff that we'd just have to spend millions on recycling (emptying and disposing of old shells is dangerous)
and Ukraine gets to kill Russians..Which is what that stuff we pretty much made for anyway.

And then Patton would also vicariously get his wish to kill Russians...


We got plenty of spare Abrams, why send obsolete junkers to give Russia easy PR wins?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Theeng: Mr. Shabooboo: I think the point about transfer of anything of 105mm seems reasonable..Giving them old Patton
(Vietnam Era) tanks and the light armored, but but quite wicked, 105mm tank killer would be a good
plan..I THINK the Patton tanks at least some, had turbine engines, but they were fairly simple and
easier to work on...Being able to just open the warehouse doors and send them all the 105mm shells
they can do would be at least a gesture that would be a win for everyone involved..We get rid of a bunch
of stuff that we'd just have to spend millions on recycling (emptying and disposing of old shells is dangerous)
and Ukraine gets to kill Russians..Which is what that stuff we pretty much made for anyway.

And then Patton would also vicariously get his wish to kill Russians...

We got plenty of spare Abrams, why send obsolete junkers to give Russia easy PR wins?


Not to mention that the M60s while capable for their time have all been sitting for literally decades.  That's not something you are likely to just hop in to and fire up.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only problem will be the logistics... you need 88's to go with the tanks... you need mechanics specifically trained on those turbines... the JP8... But, judging by the Ukrainian ability to overcome and adapt? I see no real obstacle.

They could absolutely make them work. Our tanks are a real game changer.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: HerptheDerp: As much as I hate our military industrial complex, and the shiat we have that was basically robbed from the American people, building tanks and planes and bombs instead of bridges and infrastructure and healthcare, and retirement homes for the elderly, we find ourselves with tanks literally rotting in a desert, so yeah, send em. If we're going to get robbed of our lives and rotted of our liberty, at least we can put what we bought to use in defense.

100% agree with this.

Always pissed me off that congress insisted on building thousands of tanks we never use instead of contracting those companies to build wind farms, solar farms or like you mention, put the money to other infrastructure we obviously need instead of pissing it away on weapons.


The problem with tanks (and a lot of the other military infrastructure) is that there is exactly one plant in America that can make them.  Shut down that line and you lose a huge amount of systems knowledge it will be hard to get back.  (And yes, tanks obsolete, blah blah- ask the Ukrainians if they think they're obsolete)

See also shipyards- the Navy jumps through hoops to try and keep two operational.
 
LL316
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The US is killing thousands of soldiers of one of our worst enemies without a single US soldier's life lost.  More on how this is bad for Biden after these messages.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Do they need them?  At last check didn't they have like entire divisions of Russian tanks at their disposal?


But if we send them, say, 20 of ours, that means we can buy 250 more new ones to replace the ones we lost. Defense contractors gotta eat too, you know.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scanman61: jayphat: General Dynamics seen absolutely shiatting themselves with glee at the thought of making new M1 tanks.

The US has about 3500 of them in storage.  Let's use those up first.


They would remove sensitive items from the current tanks and send the older ones. The new tanks would be put in our inventory to replace the ones sent as we wouldn't get them back.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: hotrod2001: Do they need them?  At last check didn't they have like entire divisions of Russian tanks at their disposal?

Poorly maintained, incomplete armor, thermal sights sold for making dacha, gun autoloader broken since 1995 and never repaired because need more money for dacha.

Can't think of why that would be an issue at all.


They do work well for setting up blockades and fake infantry. Setup a line of only some of them working and the enemy would certainly be slowed in their approach.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Veloram: If there's one thing Americans simply can't be beat at, its our ability to create newer, better weapons that kill as many people as efficiently as possible.

That's something they can never take away from us.


Until we create newer and better enough weapons to basically wipe us all out. Hopefully by then we will at least have the technology to sell those weapons to alien races who wander by.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: As much as I hate our military industrial complex, and the shiat we have that was basically robbed from the American people, building tanks and planes and bombs instead of bridges and infrastructure and healthcare, and retirement homes for the elderly, we find ourselves with tanks literally rotting in a desert, so yeah, send em. If we're going to get robbed of our lives and rotted of our liberty, at least we can put what we bought to use in defense.



What tanks literally rotting in the desert might look like (Sierra Army Depot, Doyle, California, circa 2017)

img.atlasobscura.comView Full Size



hotrod2001: Do they need them?  At last check didn't they have like entire divisions of Russian tanks at their disposal?


You need more than just the machines, you need supplies - ammunition and spare parts. Things that even Russia doesn't have for their own military, and would be next to impossible for non-Russian forces to get. They're basically scrap once you've used up whatever they had on board when captured...
=Smidge=
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.