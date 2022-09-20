 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Peak Baby Boomers begin to turn 65 this year. Nothing to see here, please move along   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Full article: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/09/ron-desantis-migrants-marthas-vineyard-tucker-carlson/671481/
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe we shoukd update the goddamn immigration laws so they allow people who want to come here to work to do so without getting harrassed endlessly by the government.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 66, but I'm still working. I can't think what else I would be doing.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time we made suicide booths.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been hearing about the Baby Boomers not retiring for 20 years. Now you're telling me they are *just* reaching retirement age? Witaf?
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: I'm 66, but I'm still working. I can't think what else I would be doing.


Well, this is the saddest comment I'll read today.

Unless you're busy finding a cure for cancer, then by all means keep working.
 
Zenith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: Jesus McSordid: I'm 66, but I'm still working. I can't think what else I would be doing.

Well, this is the saddest comment I'll read today.

Unless you're busy finding a cure for cancer, then by all means keep working.


why shouldn't he, if he enjoys the job and is fit and hale keep going till you don't want to anymore.
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zenith: VoiceOfReason499: Jesus McSordid: I'm 66, but I'm still working. I can't think what else I would be doing.

Well, this is the saddest comment I'll read today.

Unless you're busy finding a cure for cancer, then by all means keep working.

why shouldn't he, if he enjoys the job and is fit and hale keep going till you don't want to anymore.


That's not the question.

If he wants to and enjoys it, more power to him.

But more and more people are not retiring because they are financially wrecked and have to work until they are almost dead to avoid homelessness and bankruptcy.
 
wxboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: Jesus McSordid: I'm 66, but I'm still working. I can't think what else I would be doing.

Well, this is the saddest comment I'll read today.

Unless you're busy finding a cure for cancer, then by all means keep working.


My mother is 72, and still works full-time, and not because she has to. Her doctor apparently has told her it's helpful for her physical fitness.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You have to admit, the Baby Boomers gamed out the long grift on Social Security. The largest cohort in American history successfully gutted the Social Security trust fund so that it will be severely depleted by 2034.

"Over the next ten plus years, the Social Security administration will draw down its reserves as a decreasing number of workers will be paying for an increasing number of beneficiaries. This is due to a decline in the birth rate after the baby boom period that took place right after World War II, from 1946 to 1964.
"People are having fewer children and because the birth rate is declining you just have fewer workers paying for beneficiaries," says Romig.
Starting in 2034, the Social Security administration will run out of the excess reserves it has and will only be able to pay out a portion of a retiree's full benefits - 78% to be exact. This means that retirees could receive reduced monthly benefits or fewer checks each year, according to Romig - that is unless there is a policy change made by the U.S. government."
https://www.cnbc.com/select/will-social-security-run-out-heres-what-you-need-to-know/

When you factor in the Baby Boomers' embrace of Reaganomics and antipathy to socialized medicine, the average US life expectancy has declined from 79.1 years to 76.1, which means that the average Boomer turning 65 now will be dead by 2034, when Social Security is depleted.
https://www.cfr.org/in-brief/us-life-expectancy-decline-why-arent-other-countries-suffering-same-problem

That means that the Boomers who turn 65 years old today have succeeded in rigging the system to fund their own retirement, and then dropping dead, leaving the rest of us holding the bag.
 
