(NHK World (Japan))   College student arrested in Tokyo for carrying 160 grams of gunpowder near American embassy. Whether he sported a bushy mustache or said "consarned" a lot is undetermined   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's not enough to get a fly high. We sprinkle twice that amount around for our gender reveal parties here.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What is that in Rhode Islands?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Shostie: What is that in Rhode Islands?


It's only one large banana.
 
danvon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Tokyo police say he is suspected of possessing a cup containing about 160 grams of gunpowder on a street...He reportedly said he planned to throw it into the facility."

I'm no demolition expert, but loose gunpowder, in my limited experience, only results in a decent smoke bomb.

FTFA: "Sources say the suspect told police that he looked up how to make explosives on the internet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

danvon: I'm no demolition expert, but loose gunpowder, in my limited experience, only results in a decent smoke bomb.


This... you need a container that can sustain pressure (and then rupture) for a bang bang. Sheesh, we learned that shiat as 14 year old kids back in my home town.
 
