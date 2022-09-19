 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   When your car can't get past the alligator in the road, call Triple-A - the Atascocita Alligator Authority. They'll send a truck right over   (upi.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, Pickup truck, Harris County Constable Precinct, Sport utility vehicle, University of Florida, Truck, tow truck, English-language films, Isuzu  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See ya later, alligator.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: See ya later, alligator.


In a while, crocodile.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alligator grew 2 feet between the time they did the video and the time the article was written
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Alligator grew 2 feet between the time they did the video and the time the article was written


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: See ya later, alligator.

In a while, crocodile.


Gotta go Buffalo
 
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was reading a few weeks ago about how in Florida a 600-lb. alligator was in the road, refusing to move, so they had to get a Jerr-Dan to load it onto, and they towed it away.

That's a big f*cking gator right there.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.