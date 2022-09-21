 Skip to content
"Delaying his address? I thought he was CHANGING his address" The current trending Google search in Russia is "How do I get the fark out of Russia?"
9
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Exit, stage left. Stage right even.
forbbodiesonly.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just read the TLDR for the "partial" mobilization order. There's no upper limit. And students are not immune and conscriptions can happen.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why are thousands of people researching "How to leave Russia" and not "How to assassinate a dictator"? They would rather leave the largest land mass on the planet to a single man than do something to stop his tyranny?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Why are thousands of people researching "How to leave Russia" and not "How to assassinate a dictator"? They would rather leave the largest land mass on the planet to a single man than do something to stop his tyranny?


I'd guess that assassinating a dictator is a lot more difficult than the movies make it seem.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Why are thousands of people researching "How to leave Russia" and not "How to assassinate a dictator"? They would rather leave the largest land mass on the planet to a single man than do something to stop his tyranny?


Russia has a history of wiping out its own citizens, and some of them are still alive to remember Stalinism. It's hard to grasp just how many Russians Stalin had killed during his regime.
 
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: "How to assassinate a dictator"?


I imagine it's because that internet search would immediately get you arrested, then tortured, and likely executed.

That sort of thing has to be done on the down-low, in dark back alleys and shiat.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just pretend to be Ukrainian.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: I just read the TLDR for the "partial" mobilization order. There's no upper limit. And students are not immune and conscriptions can happen.


As I interpret it, if you were ever in the military, i.e. they won't have to spend as much (or any) time training you, get ready to roll out.
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Xythero: RobotSpider: Why are thousands of people researching "How to leave Russia" and not "How to assassinate a dictator"? They would rather leave the largest land mass on the planet to a single man than do something to stop his tyranny?

I'd guess that assassinating a dictator is a lot more difficult than the movies make it seem.


Kill the guards at the entrance of his bunker. They go on lockdown inside. Pour cement to cover reinforced steel doors. Cement seal other exits and air vents. Wait 1000 years for archeologist to theorize that Putin was buried with a bunch of stuff and guards due to a belief he'd need those things in the afterlife.
 
