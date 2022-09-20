 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Is it too late to update the Geneva Conventions?   (twitter.com)
68
    More: Silly, shot  
68 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
The flight from hell.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: The flight from hell.


I think that just dawned on this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
That would be kind of cool
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm concerned for these people. It's not healthy to fret the small stuff.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I traveled the banks of the River of Jordan
To find where it flows to the sea....
(I traveled the banks of the River of Jordan)
(To find where it flows to the sea....)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Next week, Aer Lingus teams up with Gibson Bagpipes for the worst flight in the history of man
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Could have been worse.

upload.wikimedia.org
upload.wikimedia.org
upload.wikimedia.org

I SAID:  COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE
 
jbc [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Next week, Aer Lingus teams up with Gibson Bagpipes for the worst flight in the history of man


Only until JetBlue orders two gross of vuvuzelas.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
How long did they manage to make it before they had to turn around due to a passenger threatening to kill everyone?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Welcome to Vuvuzela air, It doesn't matter where you're headed, when you're going insane...
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Don Ukelele and the Venezuela Vuvuzelas is my all recorder lounge orchestra
 
NobleHam
1 hour ago  
Thankfully, subby, no. You just need to have another convention in Geneva. I think the world could still come together to ban this shiat.
 
i_dig_chicks
1 hour ago  
This is worse than the flight attendant doing their comedy routine over the intercom.
 
Pextor
1 hour ago  
If we can't change the 2nd amendment, then no.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
1 hour ago  
Pretty sure this is legal justification for mass murder
 
kb7rky
1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Could have been worse.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]

I SAID:  COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE


NO I DON'T DRIVE A HEARSE
 
Red Shirt Blues
1 hour ago  
It is time to reregulate the airlines.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
1 hour ago  
CNN: "Sir can you explain why you killed ever single passenger on the plane."

Black Laz: "Ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh......."
 
morg
1 hour ago  
Brought to you by Wes Anderson.
 
olorin604
1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germanwings_Flight_9525

Now we know why he did it.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I thought Guitar Center was cruising towards inevitable bankruptcy?
 
Wile_E_Canuck
1 hour ago  
They should've partnered the same flight with a noise canceling headphone manufacturer.
 
NeoCortex42
1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: That would be kind of cool


For about five minutes.

Then the murders started.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm in a pretty good mood right now.

George Formby - With My Little Ukulele In My Hand
Youtube _ZYFXUg4aLc
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

kb7rky: North_Central_Positronics: Could have been worse.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]

I SAID:  COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE

NO I DON'T DRIVE A HEARSE


I do 
Fark user imageView Full Size

'68. Named Lillith
 
Ragin' Asian
1 hour ago  
"Let's roll!"

This terrorist is storming up to the cockpit with a deadly weapon intending to garrote the pilot with a guitar string and Jack the plane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
BZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
 
jim32rr
1 hour ago  

Death Rocket: kb7rky: North_Central_Positronics: Could have been worse.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]

I SAID:  COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE

NO I DON'T DRIVE A HEARSE

I do [Fark user image image 425x318]
'68. Named Lillith


Stay away from the morgue, probation remember
 
aurorous
1 hour ago  
Steven Universe | Peace and Love (On The Planet Earth) Song | Cartoon Network
Youtube 6hy85d_hyBM
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Let's roll!"

This terrorist is storming up to the cockpit with a deadly weapon intending to garrote the pilot with a guitar string and Jack the plane.

[Fark user image 412x475]


I understand "guitar string" but who is Jack the Plane?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
How about a flight with ukuleles, vuvuzelas, bagpipes and accordions all fighting it out to the death?
 
Kalyco Jack
1 hour ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Let's roll!"

This terrorist is storming up to the cockpit with a deadly weapon intending to garrote the pilot with a guitar string and Jack the plane.

[Fark user image image 412x475]


Looks like the Molly just kicked in.
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: OdradekRex: The flight from hell.

I think that just dawned on this guy.

[Fark user image 171x328]


That's the face of someone from Hawaii who's just going home and got stuck on this flight from heck.  I knew a woman a while back who was from there but who had moved to the mainland as an adult.  She said the worst part of flying back home to visit was how every farking flight the passengers would do like a clapping/cheering thing as they touched down.  Granted, I don't know if it was something the airlines were promoting because they know the flight is full of people on 'paradise vacations' or something.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could have been worse

I
 
farkitallletitend
51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: ThomasPaineTrain: OdradekRex: The flight from hell.

I think that just dawned on this guy.

[Fark user image 171x328]

That's the face of someone from Hawaii who's just going home and got stuck on this flight from heck.  I knew a woman a while back who was from there but who had moved to the mainland as an adult.  She said the worst part of flying back home to visit was how every farking flight the passengers would do like a clapping/cheering thing as they touched down.  Granted, I don't know if it was something the airlines were promoting because they know the flight is full of people on 'paradise vacations' or something.


They are just happy this didn't happen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
51 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure if I'd been on that flight, someone (or many) would have been choked out.  I nearly require restraint in farking restaurants that sing Happy Birthday.  That kind of BS is intolerable.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
🤷‍♂
 
scotchcrotch
42 minutes ago  
Guitar Center actually pays people to come up with these ideas.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 820x579]

Could have been worse

I


A bunch of hot stewardesses who already are indicating how small your penis is?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  
While My Guitar (Ukulele) Gently Weeps-Jake Shimabukuro
Youtube qw6YL_l2YxA
 
jim32rr
37 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: I'm pretty sure if I'd been on that flight, someone (or many) would have been choked out.  I nearly require restraint in farking restaurants that sing Happy Birthday.  That kind of BS is intolerable.


Fark Handle  ... fits
 
Mr. Shabooboo
36 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: I'm pretty sure if I'd been on that flight, someone (or many) would have been choked out.  I nearly require restraint in farking restaurants that sing Happy Birthday.  That kind of BS is intolerable.


username...it also checks...
 
maxheck
36 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Could have been worse.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x46]

I SAID:  COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE


With apologies to Gary Larson my slightly modified version:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
34 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I'm concerned for these people. It's not healthy to fret the small stuff.


Take your damn funny, you bastard.
 
