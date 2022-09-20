 Skip to content
(CNN)   Shawn Parcells, freelance coroner   (cnn.com) divider line
    Pathology, Shawn Lynn Parcells, Kansas man, Autopsy, illegal autopsy, Forensic pathology  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
to "obtain fees from more than 350 clients for a total amount of $1,166,000," according to court documents, the DOJ said in a release Monday. "In many cases, the defendant failed to provide an authentic completed report."

Many, but not all?  Sometimes he nailed it?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Big Tuna
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I could see this guy being talented AF.
 
Theeng
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Honestly I'm surprised he got 5 years, then again he looks like a doofus and an excellent scapegoat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Naido: to "obtain fees from more than 350 clients for a total amount of $1,166,000," according to court documents, the DOJ said in a release Monday. "In many cases, the defendant failed to provide an authentic completed report."

Many, but not all?  Sometimes he nailed it?


"debt collector apologist "
Is your new tag
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fun fact: while, at a minimum, most forensic autopsy technicians hired by government agencies have either a Mortuary Science or advanced biological science degree, a license as a medical technologist, RN, surgical technician, Paramedic, or veterinary technician, or comparable training - there is actually no requirement to specifically license autopsy technicians in the majority of states, from what I can find.

Fun fact 2: There are only 500 people in the United States specifically certified as experts in Forensic Medicine who specialize in postmortem studies. The person doing the post mortem examination for such companies or organizations may be a family physician who never did a pathology rotation.

Fun Fact 3: 34 states have no specified training required to be a Medical Examiner or Coroner. 46 do not require you to even have any formal medical training. The position may be filled by a political appointee with no actual medical training, a Funeral professional, a Nursing or Allied Health professional, or even a cop.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Theeng: Honestly I'm surprised he got 5 years, then again he looks like a doofus and an excellent scapegoat.


The only reason he got 5 years is he promised his clients that a Physician would examine the body and be present at the autopsy and defrauded them by falsifying autopsy reports. Disturbingly, everything else he did is perfectly legal in Kansas. It is one of the few states that require physicians hold the office of medical examiner - but medical supply companies and private pathology practices have no such requirements.
 
KB202
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: fun fact: while, at a minimum, most forensic autopsy technicians hired by government agencies have either a Mortuary Science or advanced biological science degree, a license as a medical technologist, RN, surgical technician, Paramedic, or veterinary technician, or comparable training - there is actually no requirement to specifically license autopsy technicians in the majority of states, from what I can find.

Fun fact 2: There are only 500 people in the United States specifically certified as experts in Forensic Medicine who specialize in postmortem studies. The person doing the post mortem examination for such companies or organizations may be a family physician who never did a pathology rotation.

Fun Fact 3: 34 states have no specified training required to be a Medical Examiner or Coroner. 46 do not require you to even have any formal medical training. The position may be filled by a political appointee with no actual medical training, a Funeral professional, a Nursing or Allied Health professional, or even a cop.


Remember that if you're ever on jury duty and the ME testifies.
 
