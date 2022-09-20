 Skip to content
(AP News)   Big Rideshare takes over the National Transportation Safety Board   (apnews.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least a decade away. The equipment doesn't exist yet and then years of testing and that is only after actual regulatory action by an agency with the power to make laws and rules.

Right around the time safe autonomous driving mode will work and making the testing immaterial.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will never happen, ever, but there's no reason that should stop people from posting very angry, sputtering, rage-filled anti-government screeds about it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember once drunk driving my boyfriend to the ER in the middle of the night, hyped on adrenaline. Nobody was realistically in any danger, except via inaction or delayed action. So fark this noise.

Get a DUI, then you have to use one. Leave the rest of us alone.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Places make too much money from fines paid by DUI offenders to ever actually want drunk driving to stop completely.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FOX NEWS ALERT

Joe Biden won't let you drink a beer or glass of wine at dinner!!! Joe Biden wants to take your cars away!!!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What about texting while drunk driving?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This will never happen, ever, but there's no reason that should stop people from posting very angry, sputtering, rage-filled anti-government screeds about it.


Don't kid yourself. The boomers who write the laws grew up on sci-fi that made them think "if we can imagine it, the engineers can build it". Too bad nobody told them it was fiction.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Immense invasion of privacy and body autonomy!
The government doesn't belong there.
Supreme Court out front should've... oh.
/awkward
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not to mention it's going to be great when the first person NEEDS to have their car run and they end up dying in a fire or something 'cause they're technically over the limit.  There are times when drunk or no drunk you gotta move or people will die.  If they ever do do anything like that, it's going to have to include some sort of manual override you can hit, but if you do it triggers an automatic investigation into your actions and why
 
