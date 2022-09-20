 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Russia drops loot but gains a swim team   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
War is Hell
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just tell me the booze is safe.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Vlady's going to have to work to put a positive spin on this
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MrBallou: Just tell me the booze is safe.


It's in good hands, now.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This kind of looks not real.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Vlady's going to have to work to put a positive spin on this


Brave Russian soldiers heroically advance backwards so quickly, they make the ultimate sacrifice.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They ran through the briars and they ran through brambles...

Johnny Horton Battle Of New Orleans (HQ Stereo) (1959)
Youtube mjXM6x_0KZk
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not only are they cowards (thankfully) but they are also idiots who probably never had a basic class in chemistry.  Alcohol is less dense than water, so it floats.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First rule of pilfering: never steal more change than you can swim with.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's the chance that booze was poisoned?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That seems like an awful lot of booze for an infantryman to be carrying as they head into a potential combat situation.

Apparently Russian soldiers never got the memo stating "don't pack too much, it'll slow you down."
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Vlady's going to have to work to put a positive spin on this


"Russian soldiers visit Ukraine to get sober."
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: What's the chance that booze was poisoned?


And poisoned again to be sure.  It's still a mind fark to purposely pour it out.  No man, what if you were cool, why can't mystery liquor just be cool?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Ukrainians turned them into toads!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Just tell me the booze is safe.


It's Russia, that's the 'booze.'  What it's liable to be really probably isn't much worth saving
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like the guy at 1:14 who picks up the rifle with the nicer synthetic stock and goes "Yeah, this is my weapon now."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: What's the chance that booze was poisoned?


If it was abandoned in Ukraine, I would say pretty decent.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: That seems like an awful lot of booze for an infantryman to be carrying as they head into a potential combat situation.



I mean... yes, I get what you're saying, but also
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All I'm thinking while they're rummaging through those packs was lookout for IEDs bros.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: That seems like an awful lot of booze for an infantryman to be carrying as they head into a potential combat situation.

Apparently Russian soldiers never got the memo stating "don't pack too much, it'll slow you down."


They got it, and they ignored it.  'Cause they also got the big 42 point memo that said "WE AIN'T SUPPLYING YOU WITH SHIAT."
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was in Costco last weekend and the guy working electronics started talking to me unsolicited about how stupid it was for the US to be spending so much money helping the Ukraine with weapons and how it was ok for him to say that because he's Ukrainian.

The dude was f'n Russian trying to stir the shiat. I really, really hate Russians.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
also, did you see how far they had to cross? that was under 100m.

i mean, even i could do that with a pack on and i'm like... kinda fat/old.

then again i grew up on the beach so i can prolly swim better than these gopniks who've probably never learned more than to doggie paddle
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, the Russian people do not believe in Putins' historical reunification project at all. Cool.
 
