(CBS News)   Family of little leaguer who fell out of bed is suing the Little League World Series and the bed manufacturer, because nothing says America like baseball and lawsuits   (cbsnews.com) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is my shocked face.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The LDS Church has enough money. Ask them to fix your simpleton kid.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid fell out of bed, but the family really has no other option other than suing anyone they can, otherwise the medical bills will financially destroy them.  Perhaps if we had decent medical care in this country this wouldn't be a problem?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: The kid fell out of bed, but the family really has no other option other than suing anyone they can, otherwise the medical bills will financially destroy them.  Perhaps if we had decent medical care in this country this wouldn't be a problem?


FTFA: "Easton Oliverson, 12, of Saint George, Utah, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport. He has since had three operations and battled a staph infection, the family's lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, said Tuesday.
"He's not doing well. The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It's been a long road," Fulginiti said. Easton had been hospitalized in Pennsylvania and Utah before his discharge last week, he said."

You think the average American family can afford the cost of that?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunk beds have always been a tool of natural selection. Of you roll in your sleep, you don't grow up to have kids.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: The kid fell out of bed, but the family really has no other option other than suing anyone they can, otherwise the medical bills will financially destroy them.  Perhaps if we had decent medical care in this country this wouldn't be a problem?


Utah. They have the church which owns the state which has hoarded ungodly amounts of money.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Csb. On a fishing trip to Canada probably in my early 20s I rolled out of the top bunk. Didn't wake up or remember it the next morning, was just confused about why I was waking up in the bottom bunk... Probably got really lucky that I landed correctly.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: FTFA: "Easton Oliverson, 12, of Saint George, Utah, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport. He has since had three operations and battled a staph infection, the family's lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, said Tuesday.
"He's not doing well. The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It's been a long road," Fulginiti said. Easton had been hospitalized in Pennsylvania and Utah before his discharge last week, he said."

You think the average American family can afford the cost of that?


Depends on out of pocket max
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Bunk beds have always been a tool of natural selection. Of you roll in your sleep, you don't grow up to have kids.


You know, most of our problems would be solved if we let nature cull the herd more often.

But then again, I like hospitals.

/Reminds me of a story where a nurse killed people he saved if he felt they loved unworthy lives
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone needs to debunk this.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I saw the headline earlier on Yahoo (did not click) I assumed he was a fan who had fallen from the bleachers.  And then I was all all "wtf?  There's like 9 rows and a grassy knoll for the outfield!?"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

puffy999: hlehmann: The kid fell out of bed, but the family really has no other option other than suing anyone they can, otherwise the medical bills will financially destroy them.  Perhaps if we had decent medical care in this country this wouldn't be a problem?

Utah. They have the church which owns the state which has hoarded ungodly amounts of money.


Pretty sure it is godly amounts of money
 
JudgeReinhold
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Someone needs to debunk this.


Seems like it already has been debunked.

I do not think the lawsuit is bunk. Facts seem to point to negligence. Those responsible should sleep in the same bed. Any payout should help the family cushion the financial blow of out of control medical costs.  I'll be counting sheep for any potential payout.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JudgeReinhold: Madman drummers bummers: Someone needs to debunk this.

Seems like it already has been debunked.

I do not think the lawsuit is bunk. Facts seem to point to negligence. Those responsible should sleep in the same bed. Any payout should help the family cushion the financial blow of out of control medical costs.  I'll be counting sheep for any potential payout.


If it goes to trial, there hopefully won't be any payout. The dad was an assistant coach for the team. He had a responsibility as a coach to ensure the player's safety, and as a parent to know that his crotchgoblin tosses & turns in his sleep.
 
maram500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Csb: When I was 3 years old I fell out of a bunk bed. Hit the floor so hard my mother heard it from across the house.

How bad was I hurt? The ER thought I had broken my neck, but later imaging showed that my spine problems were congenital (I have Klippel-Feil Syndrome). So i, still in developmental stages, fell out of a bunk bed and suffered a few bruises.

Did the kid in the linked story fall from like 12 feet and onto concrete?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maram500: Csb: When I was 3 years old I fell out of a bunk bed. Hit the floor so hard my mother heard it from across the house.

How bad was I hurt? The ER thought I had broken my neck, but later imaging showed that my spine problems were congenital (I have Klippel-Feil Syndrome). So i, still in developmental stages, fell out of a bunk bed and suffered a few bruises.

Did the kid in the linked story fall from like 12 feet and onto concrete?


No, and neither did you
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it the @sshole hour on fark?

The kid fell out of the top bunk because it didn't have a safety rail.

They're suing the appropriate parties, the facility and the tournament host that coordinated the lodging with them.

I hope the boy will be ok but it's not looking good.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Is it the @sshole hour on fark?

The kid fell out of the top bunk because it didn't have a safety rail.

They're suing the appropriate parties, the facility and the tournament host that coordinated the lodging with them.

I hope the boy will be ok but it's not looking good.


I'd be suing too if I was in their shoes.  He fell off of one of these beds.  This shiat is dangerous 

Fark user imageView Full Size


The facility has since replaced them with regular, single beds.
 
