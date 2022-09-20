 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Headline: Student shot outside of his home. Actual Story: Student entered a stranger's car, the driver feared for his life and shot the student   (wfla.com) divider line
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon his arrest, the shooter was quoted as saying, "Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?"
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is indeed a tragedy.   It would be helpful to know that South Howard Avenue has a number of bars and restaurants close to UT that the UT students frequent.   That might be a contributing factor, although for the family of the young man killed it will be of little comfort.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ronnie_Zman: Upon his arrest, the shooter was quoted as saying, "Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?"


No one was arrested.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's odd that someone is sitting in the car at 1:20 in the morning middle of the night having a gun sitting with him ready to go," he said.

I don't own guns, but if I did have one for personal protection it would always be "ready to go". Hunting rifles and other hobby items can sit in the safe.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So drunk kid gets out of Uber, realizes he doesn't have his phone/wallet/whatever, tries to go back to the Uber, but drunkenly fails to realize that the Uber has already left and this vehicle he's trying to get into isn't it. Paranoid psycho decides to execute a kid who was no threat because he's pants wetting coward.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If drunkenly opening the wrong car door called for 'termination with extreme prejudice', there would be a lot of dead college students across the land, and we would be considering the new prohibition.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
About a year ago I had a drunk guy try to hop into my backseat thinking I was his Uber. I did not shoot him of course I'm not living my life in fear so I don't own a gun.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also, stop sending your kids to school in these states. They aren't good colleges and the laws of the states endanger their lives.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Great kid. Somebody that everyone wanted to be around.

Except for that one guy, in the car.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've had drunks try to get into my car believing it was an Uber. I've never shot anyone because I'm not a farking coward.

We really need to get over this "feared for my life" crap. It should not be carte blanche to shoot first and ask questions later.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aimtastic: So drunk kid gets out of Uber, realizes he doesn't have his phone/wallet/whatever, tries to go back to the Uber, but drunkenly fails to realize that the Uber has already left and this vehicle he's trying to get into isn't it. Paranoid psycho decides to execute a kid who was no threat because he's pants wetting coward.


That was my best guess.  Under stand your ground laws that's a legal shooting, despite the fact that being in a car really would make it easier to retreat, in the sense of the old common law duty to retreat.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CSB: My sister in law related a story how she was at UT and just saw a car at a red light, and hopped in the passenger seat and asked the guy to take her somewhere, in the middle of a board game.

/ SiL is a really odd person
// Would be dead today..
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Has no one mentioned the possible "drug deal gone bad" scenario?

Ok. Just throwin' that out there then.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"We're just trying to figure out what happened and hope Carson is in a great place," cousin Andrew Senfield said.

The morgue?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

