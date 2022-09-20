 Skip to content
(Komo)   If you're going to drive a stolen car, don't get it stuck in wet concrete   (komonews.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Like the spike strip it's hard to deploy, but effective.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The driver then reportedly tried to run away with a young child and a bottle of whiskey in their hands.

Nice parenting.  Put that kid on the possible criminal list.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The driver then reportedly tried to run away with a young child and a bottle of whiskey in their hands.

Ronnie Dobbs is on the loose!
 
Resin33
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Props to the UI designer on the slideshow.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Lakewood officials say work crews were set back because of the incident but the paving project won't be delayed."

Fortunately, there were already twelve shovels being leaned on at the site.
 
