(UPI)   Stalking alligator sighted in (shakes magic 8 ball)...a pond at Reigle Family Park in Wisconsin? Unclear if authorities will see it later   (upi.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
First immigrants, now Desantis is deporting native wildlife. Farking monster.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Could be a crocodile, ya know.

They might see it in a while...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Send in the gorillas. Winter will roll around soon.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You have a magic 8-ball with locations?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone fell for the "It's a miniature gator" scam. "It's the latest boutique pet fad! Half price at $5000!"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's an image for those who do not click on the link
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
