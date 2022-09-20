 Skip to content
(Twitter)   While the world is distracted by Ukraine, Iranian women are staging a revolution   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Excellent

cheetah-adventures.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thievery Corporation - Sweet Tides [Official Music Video]
Youtube sRbKzumSPVw
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now that would be something to see.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Excellent

[cheetah-adventures.com image 564x701]


God.
They're beautiful
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, women of America, it's our turn again! Do you see where we're headed NOW? Stand with them, stand with Ukraine and stand up to the GQP for ourselves and our sisters, daughters, mothers, aunts and millions of women you will never hear about or meet!!!!

Support pro choice candidates or embrace your slave status!!!!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Now, women of America, it's our turn again! Do you see where we're headed NOW? Stand with them, stand with Ukraine and stand up to the GQP for ourselves and our sisters, daughters, mothers, aunts and millions of women you will never hear about or meet!!!!

Support pro choice candidates or embrace your slave status!!!!


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Time to reinstate Fark's Green Band?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When the British colonies rebelled and won, a lot of other colonies realized that they could break free of their colonial master nations and rebelled as well.

Maybe if even Russia can kill off Putin, there will be a window break that's hear around the world.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Islamic Revolution in Iran is one of the biggest tragedies of my lifetime. Seeing it finally reversed would be magnificent.

Narrator: It's not going to happen.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Time to reinstate Fark's Green Band?


We already sport Blue and Yellow, so we have it covered.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
iran seems to be the perfect place for republicans. It's a country controlled by religious whack jobs like them who want to enslave women. There is no difference between muslim whack jobs and US christians. They are all exactly the same.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Time to reinstate Fark's Green Band?


I'd like to see a little revolution around certain autoplay videos on the pages of a certain news
aggregate websites...

Stealin' mah bandwith...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
young farkers might not know that iran was a different place before 1979
albawaba.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whar "Hero" tag???
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: young farkers might not know that iran was a different place before 1979
[albawaba.com image 500x347]


static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

also this
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jerryskid: iran seems to be the perfect place for republicans. It's a country controlled by religious whack jobs like them who want to enslave women. There is no difference between muslim whack jobs and US christians. They are all exactly the same.


Wrong. Muslims don't ban abortion or birth control.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: young farkers might not know that iran was a different place before 1979
[albawaba.com image 500x347]


I don't understand why any man would want to live in a culture where women have to cover up. God bless female summer attire in the USA. And yoga pants in the winter.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: young farkers might not know that iran was a different place before 1979
[albawaba.com image 500x347]


Iran should have been a solidly liberal country and our strongest ally in the Middle East.

Instead, Britain happened.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: young farkers might not know that iran was a different place before 1979
[albawaba.com image 500x347]


Iran's liberals were all for the revolution. The Shah was a torturing dictator. Unfortunately the religious fundies gained control instead of normal good folks.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: SumoJeb: young farkers might not know that iran was a different place before 1979
[albawaba.com image 500x347]

I don't understand why any man would want to live in a culture where women have to cover up. God bless female summer attire in the USA. And yoga pants in the winter.


Jealousy and inadequacy. It's about hiding what they believe is THEIRS.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I don't understand why any man would want to live in a culture where women have to cover up.


It's not that Iranians loved theocracy more than freedom. They had a liberal democracy before the Americans and British overthrew it and installed a brutal dictator. Religion was the one form of public organization the foreign-backed dictator didn't dare outlaw so when he was overthrown it was in a religious revolution.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaytkay: SumoJeb: young farkers might not know that iran was a different place before 1979
[albawaba.com image 500x347]

Iran's liberals were all for the revolution. The Shah was a torturing dictator. Unfortunately the religious fundies gained control instead of normal good folks.


Their left got played and used by conservatives. A lesson lost on the West.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Klyukva: bobbyjoebobby: I don't understand why any man would want to live in a culture where women have to cover up.

It's not that Iranians loved theocracy more than freedom. They had a liberal democracy before the Americans and British overthrew it and installed a brutal dictator. Religion was the one form of public organization the foreign-backed dictator didn't dare outlaw so when he was overthrown it was in a religious revolution.


Almost entirely Britain. It would have happened with or without us.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good for them.
Male theocrats are douches, and should not be allowed to influence any nation's laws or customs.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: When the British colonies rebelled and won, a lot of other colonies realized that they could break free of their colonial master nations and rebelled as well.

Maybe if even Russia can kill off Putin, there will be a window break that's hear around the world.


Yeah, fine. I think we need to realize that the end of Islam, the scheme for world conquest disguised as a religion, is the point here. You seem to know a little history. Look at the history of Islam.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Link][Fark user image image 598x893]


#SariNotSorry
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kheili khub, khosh boshi, Iran!
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: GardenWeasel: Excellent

[cheetah-adventures.com image 564x701]

God.
They're beautiful


Have we learned nothing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
remember ladies, the men have to sleep sometime.....
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WTP 2: remember ladies, the men have to sleep sometime.....


Immediately after sex?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Iran's liberals were all for the revolution. The Shah was a torturing dictator. Unfortunately the religious fundies gained control instead of normal good folks.


All too often a revolution replaces the bad guy with something far worse.  I'd even go so far as to say the result is usually something worse.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Please!!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of the sad things I know is to have had a friend who fled Iran only for their son to have become a hyper-Americanized Christian conservative, the kind who supported Trump.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: jaytkay: Iran's liberals were all for the revolution. The Shah was a torturing dictator. Unfortunately the religious fundies gained control instead of normal good folks.

All too often a revolution replaces the bad guy with something far worse.  I'd even go so far as to say the result is usually something worse.


TBF I don't know how much further right Iran can go.

It's *not* like Afghanistan.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: SumoJeb: young farkers might not know that iran was a different place before 1979
[albawaba.com image 500x347]

Iran should have been a solidly liberal country and our strongest ally in the Middle East.

Instead, Britain happened.


Well it was the CIA that put the Shah back in power in the 50s when he got kicked out...

I met a woman who was a student socialist revolutionary in the 70s. She told me that the religious component was a complete surprise to her and her friends. They thought they were having a secular revolution against a really nasty dictator, then Khomeini showed up and took over. Her exact words were, "who is this guy?"

She also said that there was widespread belief that the US would come in and save them from Khomeini.

Another gem was something like, "The shah was bad, it got so much worse."

She's managed to get her kids out-- one is in Australia and one in the US. Last I heard she and her husband were still living in Iran though.

The Islamic revolution happened because the US couldn't support a socialist government BECAUSE COMMUNISM!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Persian Pussy Revolution is the name of my acoustic 80s hip-hop cover band.
 
keldaria
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: GardenWeasel: SumoJeb: young farkers might not know that iran was a different place before 1979
[albawaba.com image 500x347]

Iran should have been a solidly liberal country and our strongest ally in the Middle East.

Instead, Britain happened.

Well it was the CIA that put the Shah back in power in the 50s when he got kicked out...

I met a woman who was a student socialist revolutionary in the 70s. She told me that the religious component was a complete surprise to her and her friends. They thought they were having a secular revolution against a really nasty dictator, then Khomeini showed up and took over. Her exact words were, "who is this guy?"

She also said that there was widespread belief that the US would come in and save them from Khomeini.

Another gem was something like, "The shah was bad, it got so much worse."

She's managed to get her kids out-- one is in Australia and one in the US. Last I heard she and her husband were still living in Iran though.

The Islamic revolution happened because the US couldn't support a socialist government BECAUSE COMMUNISM!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I really hope things change for the better, but it'll be a lot harder in Iran.  Unlike the Ukranians, Iranian women aren't armed.  And unlike Russia, Iran has a baseline level of competence, and a lot of experience repressing people.

Basically, they shoot a few of the protesters, just to keep that possibility in the back of their minds, then let the protesters go until they get bored resisting curfews and whatnot.  Because the protesters can't shoot back, the steps takens to suppress the protests don't get messy, or at worst it's a small mess completely at the discretions of the Iranian leadership.  The Iranian leadership had nothing to fear in terms of coming to physical harm, little in terms of riling people with a messy suppression, and comparatively minor fears over protests lasting no more than a few weeks.
 
NobleHam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wish them luck, but unprecedented isn't exactly the right term. So far this doesn't look worse for the government than past protest movements, and they've weathered those. The Iranian regime won't last forever, but I'm not optimistic this will be what finally brings them down.
 
