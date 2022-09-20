 Skip to content
(WTHR Indianapolis)   Old and busted, clowns in the sewer. New hotness, guy with a gun in the sewer   (wthr.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Two of them now?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Indiana's having a rash of very special problems today...this must mean something
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why not both, subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Two of them now?


Perhaps they will meet up and become best friends forever. I like stories like that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
how do you barricade in a sewer?  Pile up a bunch of turds?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not that he could shoot you.  The bullets float down there.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rat King from TMNT wanted for questioning.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, sure, a dude with a gun gets the cops called on him, but when I go into the sewer while wearing blade-covered pieces of armor to hunt turtles, nobody bats an eye.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...and no mutant turtles to the rescue? What's happening to our sewers?!?!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Indiana's having a rash of very special problems today...this must mean something


Mike Pence is home again?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Methinks people are saying "sewer" when they really mean "storm drain".

/at least I hope so
 
Eravior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, come on! Wasted opportunity to actually flush someone out!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stand your underground.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.