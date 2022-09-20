 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Son, I am dis - you know what, that's actually a pretty epic picture. I'm not mad, I'm actually kind of impressed. But you shouldn't attack your bus driver or play with fire extinguishers   (wfla.com) divider line
redahle
1 hour ago  
Hope the kid gets some help. Seems like he had a bad day.
 
BlazeTrailer
1 hour ago  
I did this to my roommates bed in the dorm. We had to quickly cover his computer and clear out because of the mess. The whole floor got fined because the pin was pulled on the extinguisher
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Kid's an asshole.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Wow, I mean yeah WTF kid but still I'm laughing way too damn hard.  Nailed the headline
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Not quite as big-boned as Cartman, but he could run.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
/CSB
When I was a kid we were riding bikes down a path by my house and some punk teenagers were riding toward us with a fire extinguisher.  As they rode by us the guy sprayed me but I just closed my eyes and mouth and rode through it. The best part was the wind somehow picked up right then and blew it at the guy so he was stuck in his own cloud.  He ended up riding off the path into some tall grass and totally crashed. It was glorious.
/end CSB
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fat and stupid is no way to go through life, kid.
 
pimpo
1 hour ago  
Do we really need to arrest kids for stupid sh_t like this?...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
1 hour ago  
I cannot imagine the home life of that family.  It is either:

The parents are completely terrible and to blame for this.
or
They are trying their best and are stuck with an asshole monster for a child.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
The anti-Karen spice must flow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
School wasn't lockdown?
30 cops didn't wait for the chief to run home and get his radio?

The parents will defend the kid saying there were never any explicit rules against using the fire extinguisher AND they did the bus company a service by showing their extinguisher worked.
Kid should get a medal.  And a giant ice cream treat.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
1 hour ago  

pimpo: Do we really need to arrest kids for stupid sh_t like this?...


yes a week of getting the piss kicked out of him in juvie might just be helpful.
 
moike
1 hour ago  
Dude in the truck should have put it in drive and gave tubby lumpkins a fender tap.  Some people only understand pain.
 
Sergeant Angle
1 hour ago  
Don't be so hard on the kid, he will be attending Faber College soon and will join the Deltas.

Animal House (2/10) Movie CLIP - A Real Zero (1978) HD
Youtube FMENQeCbxfI
 
newsvertisement
1 hour ago  
Why didn't the Pasco County student pre-crime list from like three articles ago stop this before it happened?
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
1 hour ago  
Fatboy Slim apparently hasn't been told "no" or "portion control" before.
 
Petite Mel
1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I cannot imagine the home life of that family.  It is either:

The parents are completely terrible and to blame for this.
or
They are trying their best and are stuck with an asshole monster for a child.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
?????? Inside?????
I have to say that picture shows it wasn't Inside the bus
 
FatherDale
1 hour ago  
I'm guessing he'd had it with Karen. I can see myself doing that in those circumstances.
 
Stormin Gorman
1 hour ago  

pimpo: Do we really need to arrest kids for stupid sh_t like this?...


I mean, once he'd escalated the situation that far, what other choice did they have?
 
SomethingBetter76
1 hour ago  
Today, a Florida Boy became a Florida Man.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From the video I guess he's all growed up now.
 
Rezurok
1 hour ago  

pimpo: Do we really need to arrest kids for stupid sh_t like this?...


I mean...what do you suggest?  That's not a kid being a kid, he's gonna keep doing shiat like that and it's going to escalate.
 
Bannanaslug
1 hour ago  
Some douchebag in the dorms (allegedly my next door neighbor high on shrooms) pulled the fire extinguisher and ran back and forth spraying it at 1am. Two things:

That shiat is not meant to be inhaled, first thing I saw was my roommate come out into the stairwell with red eyes coughing and distressed. And the reason we ran into each other in the stairwell? That's thing number 2.

If people see a cloud of white smoke, THEY WILL THINK THERE IS A FIRE! So yeah, someone pulled the alarm and a bunch of sleepy pissed off freshmen had to wait outside until it was all figured out. People on my floor however walked out into that cloud thinking there was a fire somewhere which really freaked some people out. I was a floor up at the time, one of the few night owls in the building (I was very into Adult Swim and insomnia in college) and wish I would have caught the guy in the act. Floor 2 was... Not very popular after that...

/Fark you Brady (allegedly)
 
Turbo Cojones
1 hour ago  
Weak sauce.  He will be old enough to buy an AR 15 soon..
 
Sergeant Angle
1 hour ago  

Bannanaslug: Some douchebag in the dorms (allegedly my next door neighbor high on shrooms) pulled the fire extinguisher and ran back and forth spraying it at 1am. Two things:

That shiat is not meant to be inhaled, first thing I saw was my roommate come out into the stairwell with red eyes coughing and distressed. And the reason we ran into each other in the stairwell? That's thing number 2.

If people see a cloud of white smoke, THEY WILL THINK THERE IS A FIRE! So yeah, someone pulled the alarm and a bunch of sleepy pissed off freshmen had to wait outside until it was all figured out. People on my floor however walked out into that cloud thinking there was a fire somewhere which really freaked some people out. I was a floor up at the time, one of the few night owls in the building (I was very into Adult Swim and insomnia in college) and wish I would have caught the guy in the act. Floor 2 was... Not very popular after that...

/Fark you Brady (allegedly)


You must be a blast at parties.
 
Feel_the_velvet
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pimpo
1 hour ago  

Rezurok: pimpo: Do we really need to arrest kids for stupid sh_t like this?...

I mean...what do you suggest?  That's not a kid being a kid, he's gonna keep doing shiat like that and it's going to escalate.


I don't know... ban him from the bus and let the parents deal with him, keep him home for a few weeks...it just seems like we can only deal with things by arresting people..kids do stupid sh_t all the time
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Rezurok: pimpo: Do we really need to arrest kids for stupid sh_t like this?...

I mean...what do you suggest?  That's not a kid being a kid, he's gonna keep doing shiat like that and it's going to escalate.


We have too much law enforcement in school.  We should not arrest kids for in school misbehavior unless it crosses a line into criminally dangerous.  This kid crossed that line.  He jumped from the bus, assaulted a stranger with a fire extinguisher, and threatened whomever was in that car with it too.  That's more than just misbehavior.   He needs mental health care too, but a 12 year old who does this could too easily become the 16 year old who buys a gun.
 
pastramithemosterotic
1 hour ago  

Bannanaslug: Some douchebag in the dorms (allegedly my next door neighbor high on shrooms) pulled the fire extinguisher and ran back and forth spraying it at 1am. Two things:

That shiat is not meant to be inhaled, first thing I saw was my roommate come out into the stairwell with red eyes coughing and distressed. And the reason we ran into each other in the stairwell? That's thing number 2.

If people see a cloud of white smoke, THEY WILL THINK THERE IS A FIRE! So yeah, someone pulled the alarm and a bunch of sleepy pissed off freshmen had to wait outside until it was all figured out. People on my floor however walked out into that cloud thinking there was a fire somewhere which really freaked some people out. I was a floor up at the time, one of the few night owls in the building (I was very into Adult Swim and insomnia in college) and wish I would have caught the guy in the act. Floor 2 was... Not very popular after that...

/Fark you Brady (allegedly)


Lol

The douchebags in my freshman dorm set the building on fire. Actual fire in a trash can that started melting ceiling tiles
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
1 hour ago  

Warthog: Rezurok: pimpo: Do we really need to arrest kids for stupid sh_t like this?...

I mean...what do you suggest?  That's not a kid being a kid, he's gonna keep doing shiat like that and it's going to escalate.

We have too much law enforcement in school.  We should not arrest kids for in school misbehavior unless it crosses a line into criminally dangerous.  This kid crossed that line.  He jumped from the bus, assaulted a stranger with a fire extinguisher, and threatened whomever was in that car with it too.  That's more than just misbehavior.   He needs mental health care too, but a 12 year old who does this could too easily become the 16 year old who buys a gun.


Some might say farking with fire containment abilities DOES cross that line
 
Petite Mel
1 hour ago  

Bannanaslug: If people see a cloud of white smoke,

THEY WILL THINK THERE IS A FIRE! NEW POPE!


Don't toy with the Catholics!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Arrest might be a little far, but speaking from personal experience, if you spray someone in the face with a fire extinguisher as a prank and it's inside, they're coming down a stairwell, and they just happen to be taking a deep breath right as you spray them, not much hilarity ensues. In fact, the rest of the guys in the warehouse might beat your ass while the guy you sprayed gets checked out by a doctor because his eyes are irritated.
 
Billy Liar
1 hour ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: Fatboy Slim apparently hasn't been told "no" or "portion control" before.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Bannanaslug
1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: Bannanaslug: Some douchebag in the dorms (allegedly my next door neighbor high on shrooms) pulled the fire extinguisher and ran back and forth spraying it at 1am. Two things:

That shiat is not meant to be inhaled, first thing I saw was my roommate come out into the stairwell with red eyes coughing and distressed. And the reason we ran into each other in the stairwell? That's thing number 2.

If people see a cloud of white smoke, THEY WILL THINK THERE IS A FIRE! So yeah, someone pulled the alarm and a bunch of sleepy pissed off freshmen had to wait outside until it was all figured out. People on my floor however walked out into that cloud thinking there was a fire somewhere which really freaked some people out. I was a floor up at the time, one of the few night owls in the building (I was very into Adult Swim and insomnia in college) and wish I would have caught the guy in the act. Floor 2 was... Not very popular after that...

/Fark you Brady (allegedly)

You must be a blast at parties.


Ok I'll bite, why?
 
Billy Liar
55 minutes ago  
Bet all the parents were happy as hell to pick up their kids from school because of someone's "special little guy".
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  
He looked a bit winded there towards the end.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
47 minutes ago  

pimpo: Do we really need to arrest kids for stupid sh_t like this?...


Now days probably, they don't get a lot of leeway with everything on video now. But spraying that woman down is still gold. Probably should just be a fine for damages.
Back in the 80's we did a lot of stupid shiat in school and on the bus on this level. Cops came a few times. Even the kid who called a bomb threat and got busted didn't get arrested. Literally my bus got pulled over by the cops on more than one occasion. I can't even remember why every time but I'm pretty sure one time a kid caused a minor car accident throwing paint bombs out the window at cars (wasn't arrested, but his parents likely kicked his ass). Kid who JB welded the door locks on the school didn't even get arrested. Only time I remember a kid getting arrested in my school was for a gun, he didn't bring it in to shoot anyone, the dumbass wanted to sell it. Of course the cops were from the town and went to the school and knew many of the parents, so it was small town shiat, they'd drive your ass home to face your parents.
 
robodog
44 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: I did this to my roommates bed in the dorm. We had to quickly cover his computer and clear out because of the mess. The whole floor got fined because the pin was pulled on the extinguisher


What, you weren't smart enough to say you thought you saw flames coming from under the bed?
 
eikni
43 minutes ago  
Damn it Bobby!
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
41 minutes ago  
I wondered what Bobby Hill was up to these days.
 
jso2897
40 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Weak sauce.  He will be old enough to buy an AR 15 soon..


Isn't he already? It's Florida.
 
Kalyco Jack
38 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image image 562x445]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
34 minutes ago  

Rezurok: I mean...what do you suggest? That's not a kid being a kid, he's gonna keep doing shiat like that and it's going to escalate.


Sometimes. One of the kids in my stories did more stupid shiat and in his 20s did go to jail briefly for drugs, but turned his life around after. Another one never did much for bad shiat after grade school and is a teacher now ironically. The gun kid OD'd about 20 years ago if I remember right. I could tell stupid shiat people I knew or things I did myself stories all day. I mean people could have died if we weren't really damn lucky. And now I'm a responsible adult who spends time writing stupid stuff on the internet to total strangers.
 
kindms
34 minutes ago  
arrested ? how about in school suspension for 2 weeks and loss of bus privileges

once jumped out the back in to traffic in elementary school when the driver wouldnt let me off

bus safety day was training
 
BonoboJeezus
30 minutes ago  
Fat little fark needs an epic beat-down.
I'm guessing he's a hallway bully too.
 
farkitallletitend
20 minutes ago  
One of my buddies in high school super glued pennies to the seam of the door on the principals car. Not just one. Hundreds. They never found the culprit.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  

Rezurok: pimpo: Do we really need to arrest kids for stupid sh_t like this?...

I mean...what do you suggest?  That's not a kid being a kid, he's gonna keep doing shiat like that and it's going to escalate.


Lots of us did stupid shiat at that age.  Then we get over it.  But clutch your pearls if you must.
 
