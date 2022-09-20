 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Stealing food out of children's mouths is apparently still a crime   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pandemic relief fraud?  It's not like I figured there was a floor to how low that would go, by engaging in it at all you've already shown you have no farking standards at all
 
Hinged
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait a minute.  Are you telling me that when the government shovels out a TRILLION dollars for something or other, a lot of it is going to be stolen by gypsies or whoever?

Is that what you're saying?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So THAT'S why my kids are so skinny. I was beginning to think it was the cat food I feed them.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can pretty well guarantee the perpetrators drive the speed limit in the left lane.  Or, on a 2 land road, drive slow as fark until there's a passing opportunity, then go 15 over until that opportunity no longer exists for the people behind them, then back down to slow ass.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The mistake they made was stealing from the government. If they had stolen directly from hungry children, nothing would have happened.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok so when are they tossing Favre in the pokey?
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hmph. Do they give out Nobel prizes for attempted chemistry?
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They need to find some disease that has no vaccine, is not fatal, but which will make their lives a living hell for months and give it to those 47 people. And then toss them in the hoosegow for a long, long time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Pandemic relief fraud?  It's not like I figured there was a floor to how low that would go, by engaging in it at all you've already shown you have no farking standards at all


In my defense, I was positive I'd get away with it.
 
willabr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It must have been like winning the lottery.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Ok so when are they tossing Favre in the pokey?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Government is excellent, and uses your tax dollars
efficiently..
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Ok so when are they tossing Favre in the pokey?


Favre didn't commit a crime.  Now the guy that gave him the money is going to the hoosegow.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image image 318x159]

The Government is excellent, and uses your tax dollars
efficiently..


Cause letting the private sector con the money directly is much more efficient....
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
AIN'T NOTHING GONNA HAPPEN if it's rich connected white GQP men.
 
