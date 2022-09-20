 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBND Bend)   Oregon Innkeeper threatened with bow & arrow. This is not a repeat from 1856   (kbnd.com) divider line
11
    More: Murica, Bend man, Deschutes County, Oregon, Bend, Oregon, Deschutes River, Bow, Sunriver, Oregon, Archery, English-language films  
•       •       •

137 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2022 at 4:20 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did he diss Terry?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was he once an innkeeper like me?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's always dysentery that gets you, though.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You have died of disenquiver.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Crazy shiat in Bend, Oregon? What is this, Bend, Oregon?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did the innkeeper cross his old man or something?
 
Tymast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Brought to by the state that keeps North Bend south west of Bend
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tymast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Did the innkeeper cross his old man or something?


Probably didnt let him use a dustbuster suck out the meth residue from the sheets before housekeeping did the monthly wash
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah....

Bend.

Bunch of methed up REI outcasts from California.

//Or is that Redmond....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
classicreload.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.