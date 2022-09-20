 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Indiana cops warn residents of either an alligator hunter or Dr Richard Kimble   (fox59.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [media4.giphy.com image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Named him after a man of the cloth, name of Amos Moses
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must not be aware that they all float down there.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy way to avoid Indiana cops...
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought the Irwin kids would guest on Loki Season 2.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I see... the 2nd Amendment doesn't apply to CHUDs.
All you top-sider princesses are all "oh noes, we can't let CHUDs have guns"
Just a bunch of fascist bigots, who think you're too good for the sewers
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Everyone stay indoors. Flushing constantly.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just picked up some gator skin boots the other day so I'm getting a kick out of the headline and my new kicks.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now the cops will find the secret underground lair.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Armed man in the sewers you say?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x322]
Armed man in the sewers you say?


Why's he wearing diapers? Is poo flinging one of his martial arts disciplines?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Check the usual heist locations.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: GhostOfSavageHenry: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x322]
Armed man in the sewers you say?

Why's he wearing diapers? Is poo flinging one of his martial arts disciplines?


Only amateur vigilantes takes time out for bathroom breaks.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x322]
Armed man in the sewers you say?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Light up the Bat-Signal. The Sewer King is at it again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see the most plausible theories have been covered. I propose giant ratmen are trying to destroy our society and these heroes are helping defend us:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
