(Twitter)   You know that guy who waits and waits and waits and then finally darts across traffic after it's too late to do so safely? Here's what happens when that guy is behind the controls of a 737, and the cross traffic is a landing regional jet   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the perfect visibility the landing plane probably goes around without ATC, but the controller making the clear go-round call was solid work.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yikes.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: Given the perfect visibility the landing plane probably goes around without ATC, but the controller making the clear go-round call was solid work.


What is visibility like from a commercial cockpit with the arse of the plane being lower than the nose?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Former ATC'er here (tower) so I'm getting a kick....

/talk about a close call but I agree with Wart' that the arrival would likely have gone around anyway but ATC is making damn SURE he goes around
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is your pilot speaking. We are now at our gate. The passengers on the right side of the plane can now gather their belongings and depart the plane. The passengers on the left side of the plane, please remain in your seats and a change of clothing will be brought to you shortly. Please have your credit card ready.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be air traffic control's fault they're in that spot in the first place? It's not like pilots just drive around the runways looking both ways. They must have told him to go.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It's not like pilots just drive around the runways looking both ways.


You hope.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Wouldn't it be air traffic control's fault they're in that spot in the first place? It's not like pilots just drive around the runways looking both ways. They must have told him to go.


It's like the light turned green and the pilot of that jet wanted to finish his text before he got on the gas.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I get the heebie-geebies watching incoming planes land seconds after a departing flight is airborne, which I guess has been routine since forever. This one needs a Denzel Washington "Flight" level of investigation ASAP.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Wouldn't it be air traffic control's fault they're in that spot in the first place? It's not like pilots just drive around the runways looking both ways. They must have told him to go.


Unclear.   We don't have the ground tapes of when and whether the AA jet on the ground was cleared across the active runway.  We know the controller told him to expedite once he was out there, because you can't back up.  But we don't hear instructions before that.

The FAA will sort this one out, for sure.  If the controller gave a clear order to hold and not cross the active runway, then it's on the AA pilot.  If the controller approved the move and didn't consider the inbound it's on the controller.

The only one in the mess who knows it wasn't on them was the guy who did the go-round.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Probably a Massachusetts driver.  Before entering an intersection:
* Come to a full stop
* Look both ways
* Wait until someone is coming
* Then pull out
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good call by the tower controller, yes, the pilot flying probably would have called a go-around, but making sure is good.

What I really want to hear is the DCA ground controller....because I want to know if the ground controller cleared the AA aircraft across the runway, or if the AA aircraft wasn't given a "hold short runway 15" order, or if the GC did everything right and the AA aircraft just blew it.

And if they did just blow it, did they call out that they were going to bust the hold-short clearance or did they "herpy-derpy I'm an airplane!" their way across the active runaway.

Paperwork will ensue, because someone did something wrong.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Warthog: Given the perfect visibility the landing plane probably goes around without ATC, but the controller making the clear go-round call was solid work.

What is visibility like from a commercial cockpit with the arse of the plane being lower than the nose?


Exceptionally good, for this reason. The plane that did the go-round looks like an E-175.  This video provides a great pilot's perspective of landing one:

Embraer 175 landing Hilton Head Island (HXD/HHH)
Youtube cxdfKlZCIaM
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder if someone took a phone number after that...
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: abhorrent1: Wouldn't it be air traffic control's fault they're in that spot in the first place? It's not like pilots just drive around the runways looking both ways. They must have told him to go.

Unclear.   We don't have the ground tapes of when and whether the AA jet on the ground was cleared across the active runway.  We know the controller told him to expedite once he was out there, because you can't back up.  But we don't hear instructions before that.

The FAA will sort this one out, for sure.  If the controller gave a clear order to hold and not cross the active runway, then it's on the AA pilot.  If the controller approved the move and didn't consider the inbound it's on the controller.

The only one in the mess who knows it wasn't on them was the guy who did the go-round.


I saw some comments that ground had cleared them to cross about 3 minutes before with a warning about traffic. Ground asked them to expedite prior to go around call as well.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
what no ground control to Major F UP  ??
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WTP 2: what no ground control to Major F UP  ??


David Bowie - Space Oddity (Official Video)
Youtube iYYRH4apXDo
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: I wonder if someone took a phone number after that...


I think for commercial airlines they'd sent the information over ACARS rather than reading out a number. But at the very least they'll be contacting the airline dispatchers and getting the information on who was flying.
 
GreenSoundz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sitting in an airport waiting to board and I am feeling the anxiety creep in after seeing this.
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Former ATC'er here (tower) so I'm getting a kick....

/talk about a close call but I agree with Wart' that the arrival would likely have gone around anyway but ATC is making damn SURE he goes around


M.G.O.T., ex LGB tower ATC here (Amongst many other places.) There's close calls, and then there's the one that got the 30/25L intersection affectionately named "Bender" intersection, MD80 and a twin turboprop, there is no closer than they were, no paint was scratched, but my hair, what's left of it, still stands on end when I think of it.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: I saw some comments that ground had cleared them to cross about 3 minutes before with a warning about traffic. Ground asked them to expedite prior to go around call as well.


That would have been my guess too, the 737 probably got a clearance to cross but dawdled it.  Maybe trying to get some numbers from company or ATIS punched in their iPads, taxiing on one engine, etc.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It looks to me like the regional was blocking the runway and the 737 was coming in for a landing.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: What is visibility like from a commercial cockpit with the arse of the plane being lower than the nose?


A landing aircraft will tend to be lined up with the glide slope pointing to the runway. Only when it is about to touch down does the plane's nose come up once in the ground effect of the runway. The runway is visible all the way down in clear air.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GreenSoundz: I'm sitting in an airport waiting to board and I am feeling the anxiety creep in after seeing this.


Don't. Air travel is the safest way to travel by orders of magnitude. For this collision to happen, you would need the pilot on the ground screwing up and crossing the active at the wrong time, the controller to miss/ignore this, and the pilot landing the plane to completely ignore looking at the runway they were landing on and trying to land anyway, and then finally the two aircraft actually colliding, rather than a near miss.

The first was true, but that's where the accident chain stopped because the second didn't happen - the tower controller said "Go Around!" and the plane went around. There are multiple people watching this, and commercial aircraft do have a visibility weakness behind them and to the sides (really one pilot can look left but the other one is looking the other way) so they count on the tower controllers to help them stay safe, and once again it worked. The mistake didn't hurt anybody except Republic Airways, who had to pay for the extra fuel used to go around and land.

\ Republic is based in Indianapolis and their radio call start with "Brickyard."
 
petec
‘’ less than a minute ago  
looks like someone took the active when they should have held short
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

