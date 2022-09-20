 Skip to content
(CNN)   School shooter requests parole, says the voices in his head have chilled out and only occasionally tell him to kill   (cnn.com) divider line
590 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2022 at 1:05 PM (30 minutes ago)



‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's 39. There's still time for him to get out and have a life. Wouldn't that be nice? A job, a house, a picket fence, a family, even a dog. Oh wait, that's right. He stole that from three people, not to mention the unrepairable damage he did three families and the community. fark this guy. He should be locked up forever
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, it doesn't work that way, Sparky.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why do these voices never say things like "kill fascists"
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why do these voices never say things like "kill fascists"


Or feed the homeless?
 
ahasp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Put him on a plane to Florida with a promise of housing and work once he gets there.
 
ahasp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Karma Chameleon: Why do these voices never say things like "kill fascists"

Or feed the homeless?


I'm sure that they do. We just don't send people to prison for that, yet.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why do these voices never say things like "kill fascists"


Because fascists have power and shoot back. People who shoot at fascists (i.e., suicide by cop) almost never live to describe their lunacy, and rational people don't go blazing away at groups, no matter how despicable they may be, because they know they'll be facing life in prison or the needle if they do.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ahasp: ImmutableTenderloin: Karma Chameleon: Why do these voices never say things like "kill fascists"

Or feed the homeless?

I'm sure that they do. We just don't send people to prison for that, yet.


Did you have a permit?!
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why do these voices never say things like "kill fascists"


how do you feel about folks like Joan of Arc ?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why do these voices never say things like "kill fascists"


They do, genius. And the government agents tracking you, and the aliens that replaced your family.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Schizophrenia is no joke.  I knew the family of a guy who started hearing voices at 16 to kill himself and at 24 after a lot of treatment and setbacks he very publicly doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire. Probably a top 5 most gruesome way to go.

For a lot of patients, there's just isn't a working treatment, let alone cure for it. By the grace of God (or whomever you believe or not believe in) this could be you.  A prison psych is probably the safest place for him and the rest of us until there is a better solution.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The voice now seem more like the "Call of the void" that people get.  Maybe he doesn't understand that and is looking at it like voices in his head.  I hope he gets the help he needs, what he did was horrible and it seems like he owns what he did so that's a good thing.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ohh  it makes me feel dirty writing this  (read: no defense of the actual actions)

but... if we're going to have a parole system, we need to apply it fairly - not just as a routine punishment through denying it in every single hearing.

If the prisoner has met the requirements, grant it - even if there is public backlash. But if we've collectively determined that the individual is  beyond any meaningful reform - then remove the chance of parole entirely.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He's 39. There's still time for him to get out and have a life. Wouldn't that be nice? A job, a house, a picket fence, a family, even a dog. Oh wait, that's right. He stole that from three people, not to mention the unrepairable damage he did three families and the community. fark this guy. He should be locked up forever


No.

Shoot him. Take him out to the yard of whatever prison he's at and farking shoot him.

End of parole hearings, end of taxpayer monetary obligation, end of appeals process. Be done with it.

Make room for the next cop that decides the nearest black person is being 'uppity'.

/Slightly jaded
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kids today should at least get a trophy for attendance at school or jail or wherever they are
 
g.fro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He's 39. There's still time for him to get out and have a life. Wouldn't that be nice? A job, a house, a picket fence, a family, even a dog. Oh wait, that's right. He stole that from three people, not to mention the unrepairable damage he did three families and the community. fark this guy. He should be locked up forever


If a crime is bad enough that it merits a life sentence, then it's bad enough it should warrant a death sentence.

Any society which thinks it's ok to lock someone up for the rest of their life, but that it's somehow wrong to kill that person, is suffering from a terminal case of hypocrisy.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No, you stole three lives. You can continue to rot. But thanks for trying.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Schizophrenia is no joke.


The three of us disagree.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That leaves a tricky issue though, how do they decide which of the three families to which to release him?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ohh  it makes me feel dirty writing this  (read: no defense of the actual actions)

but... if we're going to have a parole system, we need to apply it fairly - not just as a routine punishment through denying it in every single hearing.

If the prisoner has met the requirements, grant it - even if there is public backlash. But if we've collectively determined that the individual is  beyond any meaningful reform - then remove the chance of parole entirely.


You did catch the part where he is still hearing voices in his head?
The same voices that told him to kill 3 people.
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

g.fro: Hey Nurse!: He's 39. There's still time for him to get out and have a life. Wouldn't that be nice? A job, a house, a picket fence, a family, even a dog. Oh wait, that's right. He stole that from three people, not to mention the unrepairable damage he did three families and the community. fark this guy. He should be locked up forever

If a crime is bad enough that it merits a life sentence, then it's bad enough it should warrant a death sentence.

Any society which thinks it's ok to lock someone up for the rest of their life, but that it's somehow wrong to kill that person, is suffering from a terminal case of hypocrisy.


There may be a simple cure for schizophrenia at some point. Of course we'll still have to listen to conservatives telling us it would be unfair to everyone who's already died in jail to give it to anyone now.
 
oldfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just wait until people start filming and confessing to murders so they won't be homeless.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Somaticasual: Ohh  it makes me feel dirty writing this  (read: no defense of the actual actions)

but... if we're going to have a parole system, we need to apply it fairly - not just as a routine punishment through denying it in every single hearing.

If the prisoner has met the requirements, grant it - even if there is public backlash. But if we've collectively determined that the individual is  beyond any meaningful reform - then remove the chance of parole entirely.

You did catch the part where he is still hearing voices in his head?
The same voices that told him to kill 3 people.


The same voices that can likely be treated through behavioral therapy and schizophrenia medication? 

Still, it was a broader criticism of how futile parole hearings can be for anyone involved in anything high-profile, illustrating that it's not so much about protecting society but about punitive condemnation with a repeating reminder. See also: the lesser manson family members even denied compassionate release.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why do these voices never say things like "kill fascists"


You mean, like Steve Scalise?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
