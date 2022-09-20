 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   New, high-tech updates at the airport will streamline the process with a bags first system, automated lanes, and artificially intelligent robots to fondle your balls before boarding   (usatoday.com) divider line
32
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Orlando International Airport, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, AirTran Airways, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic  
•       •       •

512 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2022 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That last part may be enough to get me to fly commercial again
 
doomjesse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God I hope so... last time I got a pat down it was more than a little awkward.  Mostly because I don't think he liked doing it.  And I wasn't allowed to tip...not even the tip.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
rangeservant.usView Full Size

What could go wrong with a robot where everybody dips their balls in it?
 
sxacho
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I flew 4 times in the past few months and I didn't get my balls fondled even once. What the Hell?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I read that as "fondue my balls". I think I'll take the train.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TSA Further Complicates Their Inspection Process - SOUTH PARK
Youtube QK3YkCjk8_o
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That'll be the most action I've seen in quite some time.  :-/
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm too cheap to upgrade my ID so I can't fly. But I'm game to let someone fondle my balls. Twice.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the first flight will arrive at Orlando International Airport

jesus these people just lost their queen and you're going to make them suffer more by sending them to orlando? cruel
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ballsack fondling robots? Alright, that's moar like it.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I'm too cheap to upgrade my ID so I can't fly. But I'm game to let someone fondle my balls. Twice.


the real ID deadline is now may 2023, they've pushed it back a million times
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I'm too cheap to upgrade my ID so I can't fly. But I'm game to let someone fondle my balls. Twice.

the real ID deadline is now may 2023, they've pushed it back a million times


Hasn't real IID been in the works since right after 9/11. Hilarious how it was supposedly such an urgent safety issue, yet 20 years later here we are
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sxacho: I flew 4 times in the past few months and I didn't get my balls fondled even once. What the Hell?


No, no you don't understand! Flying is Hell on Earth. "They" treat passengers like animals being processed through an abattoir.

Just ask the Farkers who have sworn off flying due to the tortures (who are people who never fly anyway).
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: ElwoodCuse: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I'm too cheap to upgrade my ID so I can't fly. But I'm game to let someone fondle my balls. Twice.

the real ID deadline is now may 2023, they've pushed it back a million times

Hasn't real IID been in the works since right after 9/11. Hilarious how it was supposedly such an urgent safety issue, yet 20 years later here we are


Yea, it's always been bullshiat.  Getting a passport requires less paperwork, is a million times easier, and works in place of a real ID.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the first flight will arrive at Orlando International Airport

jesus these people just lost their queen and you're going to make them suffer more by sending them to orlando? cruel


They voluntarily do it. UK tourism to Central Florida is huge. In the good days of the £, they would often come for 2 to 3 weeks. Rent a house down around Independence or Winter Garden.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: ElwoodCuse: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I'm too cheap to upgrade my ID so I can't fly. But I'm game to let someone fondle my balls. Twice.

the real ID deadline is now may 2023, they've pushed it back a million times

Hasn't real IID been in the works since right after 9/11. Hilarious how it was supposedly such an urgent safety issue, yet 20 years later here we are


Because it's an underfunded (was there even ANY funding?) logistical nightmare that does nothing to improve safety.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sxacho: I flew 4 times in the past few months and I didn't get my balls fondled even once. What the Hell?


I always try to arrive early so I usually have enough time to insist they fondle my balls instead of going through the X-ray machine. They don't seem to like it but fark them, I'll take that over the cancer risk.
 
Ironman273
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Automated TSA, you say?
runt-of-the-web.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good old ones, still relevant today
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Klyukva: sxacho: I flew 4 times in the past few months and I didn't get my balls fondled even once. What the Hell?

I always try to arrive early so I usually have enough time to insist they fondle my balls instead of going through the X-ray machine. They don't seem to like it but fark them, I'll take that over the cancer risk.


I am pre check so I haven't been fondled in a while, but when I DO get selected, I am always sure to make eye contact with my assaulter.

/never been scanned in an airport
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: ElwoodCuse: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I'm too cheap to upgrade my ID so I can't fly. But I'm game to let someone fondle my balls. Twice.

the real ID deadline is now may 2023, they've pushed it back a million times

Hasn't real IID been in the works since right after 9/11. Hilarious how it was supposedly such an urgent safety issue, yet 20 years later here we are



Oh, I can get one. For 80 bucks and a trip to the DMV. Or I can just renew my ID that has "Not for federal purposes" in the corner for 9 bucks at home.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Karma Chameleon: ElwoodCuse: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I'm too cheap to upgrade my ID so I can't fly. But I'm game to let someone fondle my balls. Twice.

the real ID deadline is now may 2023, they've pushed it back a million times

Hasn't real IID been in the works since right after 9/11. Hilarious how it was supposedly such an urgent safety issue, yet 20 years later here we are

Yea, it's always been bullshiat.  Getting a passport requires less paperwork, is a million times easier, and works in place of a real ID.


Global Entry gives you a card the size of your existing ID so it fits in your wallet.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The plan is for Ireland's Aer Lingus, which will operate that first flight...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Colonel Angus Comes Home - SNL
Youtube 3l2oi-X8P38
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Yea, it's always been bullshiat.  Getting a passport requires less paperwork, is a million times easier, and works in place of a real ID.


If you have a driver's license and your state govt is on the ball, you have a RealID
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...and Brazil's Gol...

Andres Cantor - The Famous Soccer Announcer in Action - GooooooooL
Youtube 8AMIrxx3gx8
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WoW! So that's what it's Luke to lose your luggage....in the fuuuuture 😮
 
apathy2673
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Don't question Alan.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Automated TSA lanes allow the bins to be returned to the front of the line without an agent needing to push them there in a cart.

Nice job. Heathrow has had this for about 15 years.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Automated TSA lanes allow the bins to be returned to the front of the line without an agent needing to push them there in a cart.

Nice job. Heathrow has had this for about 15 years.


I was just thinking that if you have to reach for this as an example of the miracles of modern technology, well...
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
[csb]

Many years ago, my mom and I were flying out to visit family in California. Alaska Airlines had the first ever self-serve check-in kiosks so we went to use those.

My mom checked in just fine but my kiosk stopped responding. They sent the guy in the tie over and I jokingly said "it's probably running Windows and just needs a reboot". He looked at me sort of funny, took the lid off, pushed a button in the back and the screen said "Microsoft Windows NT 4.0". Never expected my stupid joke to actually be accurate. 😅

[/csb]
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Works fine till first MAGA Karen walks in.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.