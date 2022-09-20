 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Groom attempts to make dramatic wedding entrance using dirt bike. What could go wrong? (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Facepalm, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Reception guests, Sun  
•       •       •

1040 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2022 at 12:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She has many days like that, to look forward to with that fellow.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
nelsonhaha.tiff
 
The Yattering
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why don't men understand that weddings have nothing to do with them?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In another party mishap, a gender reveal gathering descended into chaos as huge flames erupted.

Definitely the worse of the two.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Could've killed someone other than himself?

Fatal crash in Eagle Mountain between motorcycle and pedestrian
Youtube PpGDaNxcyZY
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Girl, there had to have been signs before your wedding day.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Having broken my collar bone before, I won't laugh at anyone who suffers through that.

Except this guy. I'm definitely laughing at this guy.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like the doctor and the bride are having a moment.
Fark user imageView Full Size

She may have found someone with better potential.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"...in traction and in health."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hope it wasn't a rented tux.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, if he failed to enter the wedding, did they get married?
Didn't fully enter -- just the tip?

Maybe it's a sign.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Having broken my collar bone before, I won't laugh at anyone who suffers through that.

Except this guy. I'm definitely laughing at this guy.


Never broken it, but I was next to my friend as he dove for a catch in football. That sound is something I'll never forget.

And he didn't even make the catch.
 
nickolas66
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Faceplant tag
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Blocked at work. Can someone explain this to me in MS Paint?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'I am so excited for the special day when I will join my beloved as a partner for life. Now, how can i make it all about me?' - this doucher
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
With all the pain meds. Wedding night must have been special.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Maturin: Looks like the doctor and the bride are having a moment.
[Fark user image 850x634]
She may have found someone with better potential.


It's Italy, I'll bet money the doc asked her out for dinner.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Maturin: Looks like the doctor and the bride are having a moment.
[Fark user image 850x634]
She may have found someone with better potential.

It's Italy, I'll bet money the doc asked her out for dinner.


And the husband responds, "sweet! I can bang one of my mistresses!"
 
toetag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuffy: With all the pain meds. Wedding night must have been special.


Groom rides a dirt bike (motorcycle) for his appearance to the wedding, Looses control, goes head over ass over then handlebars, break collar bone.  Not too dramatic just a dumb move on such a day.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, it could have been this with a wedding dress...
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rudemix: 'I am so excited for the special day when I will join my beloved as a partner for life. Now, how can i make it all about me?' - this doucher


Making her wave the checkered flag, is the icing on the douche wedding cake.
 
xabion
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Heamer: "...in traction and in health."


Or lack thereof
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, you have to admit it was dramatic.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: The Dog Ate My Homework: Having broken my collar bone before, I won't laugh at anyone who suffers through that.

Except this guy. I'm definitely laughing at this guy.

Never broken it, but I was next to my friend as he dove for a catch in football. That sound is something I'll never forget.

And he didn't even make the catch.


Hahaha didn't even catch that
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He got even more attention than he expected. Mission accomplished.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
good analogy for most marriages. you start off excited and sure of yourself then you make one wrong move, the world gets ripped out from under you and you're left on your ass wondering how you could have been so stupid.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Groom Breaks Collar Bone Showing Off on Dirt Bike During His Wedding | Groom Fails
Youtube PA1McibzLi0


Direct video link.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Maturin: Looks like the doctor and the bride are having a moment.

She may have found someone with better potential.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Find someone that looks at you this way.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunboat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
hotchickswithdouchebags.com
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It worked in that recent 007 movie, why wouldn't it work in real life?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

grokca: Hope it wasn't a rented tux.


Screw that, I hope it was a rented tux.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It looks like he's just doing some sick ass break dancing moves in the pics

thesun.co.ukView Full Size


thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He meant to do that.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: The Dog Ate My Homework: Having broken my collar bone before, I won't laugh at anyone who suffers through that.

Except this guy. I'm definitely laughing at this guy.

Never broken it, but I was next to my friend as he dove for a catch in football. That sound is something I'll never forget.

And he didn't even make the catch.


I broke my color bone once in a mountain biking accident.  It sounded just like snapping a pencil wrapped in a pillow.  A dull "bup" sort of sound.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gunboat: hotchickswithdouchebags.com


Is that an off shoot of Incel.com.

I glanced at the sight and seems like all the hot chicks are the female equivalent of douchebags. Why is everyone so forgiving of douchebag behavior if it has tits and a vagina?
 
Luse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: The Dog Ate My Homework: Having broken my collar bone before, I won't laugh at anyone who suffers through that.

Except this guy. I'm definitely laughing at this guy.

Never broken it, but I was next to my friend as he dove for a catch in football. That sound is something I'll never forget.

And he didn't even make the catch.


Never broke mine but came damned close. Took a bad fall snowboarding and came down vertically on my shoulder. I quite literally felt my collarbone flex, which is quite possibly the oddest sensation I've ever experienced. I sat up and started patting every bone in that area for a good 2 minutes before being satisfied I just got super farking lucky.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sure Aaron Rodgers can offer advice on the best rehab exercises.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Gunboat: hotchickswithdouchebags.com

Is that an off shoot of Incel.com.

I glanced at the sight and seems like all the hot chicks are the female equivalent of douchebags. Why is everyone so forgiving of douchebag behavior if it has tits and a vagina?


Because they have tits and a vagina.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So what was the intent with him on a minibike again? Are these people yet more goddam social media influencers doing stunts for clicks again?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: big pig peaches: Gunboat: hotchickswithdouchebags.com

Is that an off shoot of Incel.com.

I glanced at the sight and seems like all the hot chicks are the female equivalent of douchebags. Why is everyone so forgiving of douchebag behavior if it has tits and a vagina?

Because they have tits and a vagina.


As soon I hit the add comment button, I knew this was going to be the response.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.