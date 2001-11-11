 Skip to content
(Berkshire Eagle)   I'm not sure what a SCOHOL is but I'm also not sure what a SCIIIIOL is   (berkshireeagle.com) divider line
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

That's just being wrong with extra steps.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn boomers! Try to keep up with the youngsters:

The school is so cool, it's called a "S'COOOL!"

See?

/Yeet, or something...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sh. iat's cool.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too hip for the world.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they needed a can of white spray paint, too
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size

dailyreporter.comView Full Size

dailyreporter.comView Full Size

dailyreporter.comView Full Size

Last warning:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect alSCOHOL may be involved.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Painter was obviously too cohol for scohol.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh, needs more painted roadkill
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I guess that is why they are road contractors.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, come on, pnaiting is hard.
 
bdub77
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My kid has a new fourth grade instructor. We've already received several emails from her. His Teacher loves to Randomly Capitalize Words, and there appears to be No Rhyme Or Reason for it. I'm not sure Exactly what he's Going to be Learning. I'm kind of Scared.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: I suspect alSCOHOL may be involved.


I've discussed this before, when you're working on something that large its too big to read. Your field of vision is only one or two letters at a time, half the time its upside down.

In high school we were making some giant banner, and I had to stop everyone b/c we had misspelled it.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That photo should be cover of the yearbook [of the adjacent high-school].
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wat, whait ppahened?

/ FARTDN
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Gentlequiet: I suspect alSCOHOL may be involved.

I've discussed this before, when you're working on something that large its too big to read. Your field of vision is only one or two letters at a time, half the time its upside down.

In high school we were making some giant banner, and I had to stop everyone b/c we had misspelled it.


Csb
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1. This proves not funding schools is ISN'T free.
2. This is literally the only reason smart people need to be in every job at every level. (Sadly companies and bean counters would never pay someone to be the idiot preventer)
3. .....I run out of stream 🤷‍♂
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If only they had gone to collage they would have learned to spell more gooder.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bdub77: My kid has a new fourth grade instructor. We've already received several emails from her. His Teacher loves to Randomly Capitalize Words, and there appears to be No Rhyme Or Reason for it. I'm not sure Exactly what he's Going to be Learning. I'm kind of Scared.


Unless we are super desperate for teachers, and they're teaching health or gym or art or something, that person should not be teaching.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bob's Burgers before there was "Bob's Burgers"

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Gentlequiet: I suspect alSCOHOL may be involved.

I've discussed this before, when you're working on something that large its too big to read. Your field of vision is only one or two letters at a time, half the time its upside down.

In high school we were making some giant banner, and I had to stop everyone b/c we had misspelled it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/great googly moogly
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
entrance to a computer school and it is some kind of binary signal ?

111101.

the binary signal ?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last of the Hippies
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: sh. iat's cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's obviously a road in Scotland.
 
