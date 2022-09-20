 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Lightning Seeds, The Psychedelic Furs, The Fixx, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #395. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
48
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all, will be missing from the threads today. If there's any penguin sightings today, give them a nice pat on the head for me...

See ya'll on the morrow.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. NeoMoxie, hope you're feeling better.

Last day of mini-vacation, and a head cold has put the kibosh on my plans to go book shopping, so here I is. Look what I found in the woods last week:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brought it home and turned it into pickles.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm afraid a weekend of digging up floors & lobbing 4 or 5 tonnes of rubble into a dumpster has somewhat knocked me for six.
I feel so lousy today, but I'm hanging in as long as possible before I really need to lie down.
I don't think I've missed a pF since I first heard it & don't really want to start now if i can help it.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

I am readier than ready for today's show!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Hello all, will be missing from the threads today. If there's any penguin sightings today, give them a nice pat on the head for me...

See ya'll on the morrow.


Hola ! You feeling a bit better?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. NeoMoxie, hope you're feeling better.

Last day of mini-vacation, and a head cold has put the kibosh on my plans to go book shopping, so here I is. Look what I found in the woods last week:
[Fark user image 425x566]

Brought it home and turned it into pickles.


how do you turn a tree into pickles?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: Buenas tardes, denizens!

I am readier than ready for today's show!


that makes one of us
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. NeoMoxie, hope you're feeling better.

Last day of mini-vacation, and a head cold has put the kibosh on my plans to go book shopping, so here I is. Look what I found in the woods last week:
[Fark user image 425x566]

Brought it home and turned it into pickles.

how do you turn a tree into pickles?


Chop it down, feed it through a wood chipper, and soak the chips in pickling liquid. Ta-da!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. NeoMoxie, hope you're feeling better.

Last day of mini-vacation, and a head cold has put the kibosh on my plans to go book shopping, so here I is. Look what I found in the woods last week:
[Fark user image 425x566]

Brought it home and turned it into pickles.

how do you turn a tree into pickles?

Chop it down, feed it through a wood chipper, and soak the chips in pickling liquid. Ta-da!


that seems like a whole lot of work i could avoid by just going to the store and buying...i dunno...pickles.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. NeoMoxie, hope you're feeling better.

Last day of mini-vacation, and a head cold has put the kibosh on my plans to go book shopping, so here I is. Look what I found in the woods last week:
[Fark user image 425x566]

Brought it home and turned it into pickles.

how do you turn a tree into pickles?

Chop it down, feed it through a wood chipper, and soak the chips in pickling liquid. Ta-da!

that seems like a whole lot of work i could avoid by just going to the store and buying...i dunno...pickles.


Homemade tree pickles are so much better than store bought. Besides, all that work keeps me in the kitchen where I belong.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't they take like months to actually pickle though?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. NeoMoxie, hope you're feeling better.

Last day of mini-vacation, and a head cold has put the kibosh on my plans to go book shopping, so here I is. Look what I found in the woods last week:
[Fark user image 425x566]

Brought it home and turned it into pickles.

how do you turn a tree into pickles?

Chop it down, feed it through a wood chipper, and soak the chips in pickling liquid. Ta-da!

that seems like a whole lot of work i could avoid by just going to the store and buying...i dunno...pickles.

Homemade tree pickles are so much better than store bought. Besides, all that work keeps me in the kitchen where I belong.


that's the problem with america today. you can't just go buy tree pickles these days. it has to be fancy schmancy homemade free range organic tree pickles. when i was a kid we ate our cheap ass generic tree pickles and we were happy.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, time to wake up and dance (ZOOMIE TIME)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: Don't they take like months to actually pickle though?


Hardwoods can take a while, yeah.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think I'm here today. Apparently we're all having a case of the Tuesdays.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Oh, time to wake up and dance (ZOOMIE TIME)

[Fark user image 850x637]


I still see nothing but ears.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't wait!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
djslowdive:

I still see nothing but ears.

At this point, she's all ears, tail. and sharp little teeth.
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Howdy Doodie, one and all!

I see Cat Spock is with us today... and everybody else is spinning, spinning, spinning towards their graves, it seems.

Stop Being sick.

It's Terrible for morale.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pc_gator: djslowdive:

I still see nothing but ears.

At this point, she's all ears, tail. and sharp little teeth.


Cuteness. All I see is cuteness.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Checking in for one hour only.
Then - WERRRRRRK
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fun fact.
46 years ago today, Siouxsie & The Banshees played their first ever gig.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We have lots of fungi in our woods.
Any tips / resources on easy ways to tell what's edible and what's not?
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pista: Fun fact.
46 years ago today, Siouxsie & The Banshees played their first ever gig.


This should be commemorated...
... Ahem...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pista: Fun fact.
46 years ago today, Siouxsie & The Banshees played their first ever gig.


Holy shiat, it is Sept 20th today!!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:
Cuteness. All I see is cuteness.

Last night she discovered how comfortable sleeping in my beard is.

All you can see is a long tail sticking out under my chin. Kinda cute.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pista:
46 years ago today, Siouxsie & The Banshees played their first ever gig.

lastfm.freetls.fastly.netView Full Size
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
(BTW, just because you don't SEE me post the duck neck dance every time we start, that doesn't mean I'm not doing it myself...)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: Fun fact.
46 years ago today, Siouxsie & The Banshees played their first ever gig.


i did nazi that date  coming at all.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista:
46 years ago today, Siouxsie & The Banshees played their first ever gig.

[lastfm.freetls.fastly.net image 850x1117]


Sid Vicious was actually the drummer for that 1 gig. And they just played a 20 min rendition of The Lords Prayer.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nesher: We have lots of fungi in our woods.
Any tips / resources on easy ways to tell what's edible and what's not?


Easy? Not really. The mushroom I picked is called chicken of the woods and is considered a good one for beginners (like me) because there are no real look-alikes. In addition to appearance, though, you have to take note of where and when it's growing. This one grows only on dead or infected trees. The best course of action would be to learn from an experienced forager. Other than that, buy mushroom guides and bring samples home to examine, i.e., cut them up, examine their structure, do spore prints. Then see if you can find them in the books and make a positive identification. I'd still run my findings past someone with more experience before eating anything.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

djslowdive: pc_gator: Pista:
46 years ago today, Siouxsie & The Banshees played their first ever gig.

[lastfm.freetls.fastly.net image 850x1117]

Sid Vicious was actually the drummer for that 1 gig. And they just played a 20 min rendition of The Lords Prayer.


Marco Peroni on guitar too
 
nucal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Helluva cover of Peter Gunn!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bit of early evening skanking
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is that Dave Wakeling?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nesher: Is that Dave Wakeling?


indeed it is.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good grief but I love the Lightning Seeds.
The Lightning Seeds - Sugar Coated Iceberg
Youtube nB-tnUqLHyg
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
this sounds like the bastard child of Marc Almond and Alien Sex Fiend...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uranus: this sounds like the bastard child of Marc Almond and Alien Sex Fiend...


CLOSE
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Release the penguins?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What was the name of that last song?
 
