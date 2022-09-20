 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Quick, lets vote to annex with Russia before the Ukrainian tanks arrive   (bbc.com) divider line
73
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they want to join Russia they should move to Russia.
They are in Ukraine.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians who occupied and subsequently usurped political positions in regions of Ukraine want to vote to annex the regions they control to join Russia?

Sounds legit.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to add, it also sounds like they realize they're gonna lose so they're trying to permanently bite off as many chunks of Ukraine as they can before that happens.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article:

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, said on Tuesday that talk about annexation was little more than a "sedative" for the Russian audience as Moscow tried to make sense of its losses on the battlefield. Any so-called referendum, he added, would not stop "HIMARS and the armed forces from destroying occupiers on our land," referring to an American-supplied missile system that has helped the Ukrainians target Russian forces.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, dismissed the plans for "sham 'referendums'" and said: "Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land. Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say."

On Sept. 8, for instance, Ukrainian resistance fighters in the occupied city of Melitopol blew up the headquarters of the "We Are Together With Russia" movement, destroying ballots and other material related to a referendum. The head of the Russian-backed local administration, Vladimir Rogov, called it a terrorist attack.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said the call by the Russian proxy leaders for Moscow to annex the territories reflected panic. Attempting to annex areas where Russian forces are struggling to hold off Ukrainian offensives could force the Kremlin to demand that Ukraine leave so-called Russian territory - and put Moscow in the "humiliating position of being unable to enforce that demand," the group said.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Russians don't deserve things like referendums. Go back to Mordor where the sky is grey like delicious cigarette.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rigged referendum!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Too late.  Texas already voted to annex Russia, but just the oil fields, and practically anything else that can be taken out of the ground.  The Russian colonies in Ukraine will need to migrate to the frozen north.  Wear a Canadian flag patch just to fool the locals.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Respected Russian analyst Tatiana Stanovaya saw the latest move as an "unequivocal ultimatum" from Russia to Ukraine and the West, and that if they did not react appropriately Russia would fully mobilise its armed forces for war.

I keep reading this, but what does it really mean? The Russians didn't send the B team to this invasion, what could possibly be left that would present a true threat?

They can't feed, clothe or properly arm the troops they've already committed if we're to believe what we've been reading. They're going to call more men up?
 
Hinged
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Face-saving magic marker delusions.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So I guess if I can get a bunch of people on my street together, we can all vote to become
part of Sweden and that means no one can do anything about it and it's totes legit.....right?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, that will surely stop the solders from coming.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The opposition party to this sham is called the tractor party and it has the "fark you I win button"
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Annex with"?
 
Blathering Idjut [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I take this to mean the end of the war could possibly be near?  Russia is going to declare victory and claim all of the occupied territory as Russia?

Yeah, no.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You wanna join Russia? Fine, your local POW camp is that way.
 
JokerMattly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean, the countries are at war. Vote to be part of Russia all you want, but don't be surprised if it doesn't stop the tanks.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Identical to the Republican strategy.
What a coincidence!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh honey no, thats not how this works.  Squatters rights is only effective when the property owner doesnt have a tank and a sincere desire to kill you.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bluff and bluster. They're hoping it will give the UA-NATO counteroffensive pause due to nuclear fear. It won't, because no one accepts it as legitimate.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
legacy.lifesize.comView Full Size
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, basically it's the Phantom Menace plan of "sign this treaty to make the invasion legal"?
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Oh honey no, thats not how this works.  Squatters rights is only effective when the property owner doesnt have a tank farm tractor and a sincere desire to kill you.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: From another article:

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, said on Tuesday that talk about annexation was little more than a "sedative" for the Russian audience as Moscow tried to make sense of its losses on the battlefield.


It's genuinely hilarious to think about how confused and upset their leadership is right now. That and all of the knives being unsheathed.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I found the ballot:

Do you wish to join Russia?
- yes
- no (please kill me and my family)
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In other news, the pro-Russian, far right German party aFd are going to be touring the Russian occuopied areas of Ukraine.

Because nothing says denazification like garnering the support of the German far right.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We already know this is Russia's modus operandi.  Take over a place, move ethnic Russians in while moving the natives out, and then say the place has always been Russia's.  That all they have is the same tired shtick just shows desperate they are.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: In other news, the pro-Russian, far right German party aFd are going to be touring the Russian occuopied areas of Ukraine.

Because nothing says denazification like garnering the support of the German far right.


Just don't talk about the war.

/which war?
//yes
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Summoner101: We already know this is Russia's modus operandi.  Take over a place, move ethnic Russians in while moving the natives out, and then say the place has always been Russia's.  That all they have is the same tired shtick just shows desperate they are.


The saddest thing is the western "anti-imperialists" who support this colonialism.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Identical to the Republican strategy.
What a coincidence!


Let's be real, if right wingers get their druthers Q-nuts will be filling mass graves with liberals soon.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: So I guess if I can get a bunch of people on my street together, we can all vote to become
part of Sweden and that means no one can do anything about it and it's totes legit.....right?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ValisIV
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Identical to the Republican strategy.
What a coincidence!


The venn diagram of ruzzian behaviors and the GQP are a circle. ruzzia now is status and behavior is everything the GQP is trying to make the US into.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Just to add, it also sounds like they realize they're gonna lose so they're trying to permanently bite off as many chunks of Ukraine as they can before that happens.


That's always Russia's plan. Demand 100% of land, then get offered 20% to just stop fighting. Take that and repeat a few years later.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And the votes will be collected by men pointing guns at you. Vote responsibly.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe I've been under a rock, but are these the regions that were already pro-Russian *before* Putin rained bombs on and blown to fark that Russia wants to secede in completely fair and not even possibly duressed elections?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sure, you guys can vote all you want.  Please do not be intimidated by the tank turrets pointed at you.  Have a nice day!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now Russian-backed officials in the east and south say they want votes on annexation starting this week.


I think that the Ukraine military should "retire" the Russian backed officials.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Maybe I've been under a rock, but are these the regions that were already pro-Russian *before* Putin rained bombs on and blown to fark that Russia wants to secede in completely fair and not even possibly duressed elections?


You mean during the pre-military genocide phase, where they try to quietly displace as many of the locals as possible with Russians before anyone notices, to support the military stage as 'legitimate'?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In a separate development, the lower house of Russia's parliament backed long sentences for crimes committed during military mobilisation or combat, including going absent without leave (AWOL), desertion and voluntary surrender.

The horses are gone! Quick! Get the barn doors!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ukraine can just hold a vote to leave Russia after they take them back from Russia. Donald Trump'n your war gains isn't going to save them.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Respected Russian analyst Tatiana Stanovaya saw the latest move as an "unequivocal ultimatum" from Russia to Ukraine and the West, and that if they did not react appropriately Russia would fully mobilise its armed forces for war.

I keep reading this, but what does it really mean? The Russians didn't send the B team to this invasion, what could possibly be left that would present a true threat?

They can't feed, clothe or properly arm the troops they've already committed if we're to believe what we've been reading. They're going to call more men up?


They are threatening to send in the conscripts that were unable to dodge the draft board. I'm actually kinda excited to see how well that move works out for them.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hang those traitors.
 
ValisIV
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: sephjnr: Maybe I've been under a rock, but are these the regions that were already pro-Russian *before* Putin rained bombs on and blown to fark that Russia wants to secede in completely fair and not even possibly duressed elections?

You mean during the pre-military genocide phase, where they try to quietly displace as many of the locals as possible with Russians before anyone notices, to support the military stage as 'legitimate'?


And what does it say about the state of rural ruzzia? "We've farked our own country so badly that taking over cities we've shelled so we can relocate our people there is better than what they currently have."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Puppet government in place                                                                    ☑
Residents fled or kidnapped to Russia and held in re-education camps ☑
Region occupied by Russian Forces                                                       ☑
Remaining residents captured, tortured, and killed                                 ☑
Ukrainian forces closing in                                                                      ☑
Russia prepared to level the region to slow the Ukrainian advance       ☑

Time for a free and fair election to annex the region to Russia.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Free and fair elections cannot take place while under siege. The outcome will be as legit as Vlad's bragging about his massive cock.

/"hey baby, it's totally above average, yes?"
//YYYEEESSS!!!
///*PUTIN CRYING NOISES*
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd say the primary purpose of even attempting these phony referenda at this point is that it's one part of a larger PR push to attempt to spice up the flavor of the full mobilization shiat sandwich Putin is going to have to shove down the Russian peoples' collective gullet sooner rather than later if he wants to keep his war going. I guess it would also give a modicum of cover for any country still supplying Russia that might need to at least superficially care about democratic ideals e.g. India. No one else is going to be buying it.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Oh, Bunkie, did *you* bet on the wrong horse!"
 
sephjnr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ValisIV: Unsung_Hero: sephjnr: Maybe I've been under a rock, but are these the regions that were already pro-Russian *before* Putin rained bombs on and blown to fark that Russia wants to secede in completely fair and not even possibly duressed elections?

You mean during the pre-military genocide phase, where they try to quietly displace as many of the locals as possible with Russians before anyone notices, to support the military stage as 'legitimate'?

And what does it say about the state of rural ruzzia? "We've farked our own country so badly that taking over cities we've shelled so we can relocate our people there is better than what they currently have."


And by 'relocating' that can't POSSIBLY mean keeping the military presence that's already there in civilian clothes and cover jobs while the Undesirables are shipped for manual labour and future conscription let's stop that in case a Russian asset is taking notes
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Maybe I've been under a rock, but are these the regions that were already pro-Russian *before* Putin rained bombs on and blown to fark that Russia wants to secede in completely fair and not even possibly duressed elections?


You need to review the history leading up to the invasion a bit more. First what happened in Crimea, followed with what was going on in the Donbas region. Also look up "little green men".

TL/DR; prior to the invasion, even with an influx of pro-Russia "Ukrainians", the Donbas area was still a majority pro-Ukrainian people. Any referendum at this point is bullshiat.
 
