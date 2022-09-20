 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "I wonder what is going on in this mausoleum in the middle of the night..." "GET OUT" "....aaaaand I'm getting out. Getting out. Look at me....how fast I vacate the premises"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we tweet tik toks? The future is truly now. *facepalm*
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't requirement #1 for an after-hours security guard at a cemetery be "does not believe in ghosts"?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Shouldn't requirement #1 for an after-hours security guard at a cemetery be "does not believe in ghosts"?


But if there's a steady paycheck involved, I'll believe anything you say.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Shouldn't requirement #1 for an after-hours security guard at a cemetery be "does not believe in ghosts"?


That's probably some form of discrimination to somebody.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'm convinced now. No one would ever lie on the internet.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this that fake tik tok thing?
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, I think Paranormal Activity was better.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake.


It's fake.


It's for tik tok clout.


No such thing as ghosts anyway, but it's still just for tik tok clout.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should probably do something about the meth-heads squatting in the mausoleum.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would have been great if Nicholas Cage had pushed his way out and asked to use the security guard's phone.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time you click a TikTok video, the poster gets .002 of a cent, and you lose .5 of an IQ point. Ask yourself how much you can afford to lose.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not believe.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, a new episode of Ghost Adventures.

/ "Dude!"
// "That was intense, bro!"
/// "That was so scary, dude!"
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's totes believable.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Shouldn't requirement #1 for an after-hours security guard at a cemetery be "does not believe in ghosts"?


Usually requirement #1 is "will work for minimum wage or slightly above".
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: Now we tweet tik toks? The future is truly now. *facepalm*


When they start being posted to facebook from twitter the centipede will be complete.

tik tok--------------twitter-----------facebook
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"Join me, you may be able to help solve a mystery."

/1-800-876-5353
//that phone number is forever stuck in my head in Robert Stack's voice.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eddie murphy - delirious (get out)
Youtube 5IH6IeiLtts

** NSFW ** (language)
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those fire extinguishers.  I guess the residents can use them if a fire breaks out.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crypticrock.comView Full Size
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: Now we tweet tik toks? The future is truly now. *facepalm*


We Fark tweeted TikToks, comment on them, Google indexes those comments, Chrome geolocates them, and the NSA scans them for subversive phrases.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[FAKE] tag unavailable, subby?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: They should probably do something about the meth-heads squatting in the mausoleum.


They'll be paying customers soon enough
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy's been making videos for awhile now.
They are pretty bad/cheesy, and he has his kids run around pretending to be ghosts.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SergeantObvious: flucto: Now we tweet tik toks? The future is truly now. *facepalm*

We Fark tweeted TikToks, comment on them, Google indexes those comments, Chrome geolocates them, and the NSA scans them for subversive phrases.


FART THE POLICE!
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After what felt like 5 minutes of the guy running around I closed the page. never did see what happened.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: HallsOfMandos: Shouldn't requirement #1 for an after-hours security guard at a cemetery be "does not believe in ghosts"?

Usually requirement #1 is "will work for minimum wage or slightly above".


#1 is the ubiquitous "will show up on time and sober."
#2 is "will stay awake instead of napping." This also goes for most jobs but it's what the most late night security guards get fired for.

Disbelief in ghosts is far, far down the list if it even appears. Every night watchman I've known believed in ghosts but thought ghosts don't bother people who leave them alone.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, I'm convinced.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if only there was some sort of easy to install video capture hardware they could install.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: NM Volunteer: They should probably do something about the meth-heads squatting in the mausoleum.

They'll be paying customers soon enough


I didn't realize that potter's field included mausoleums.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: After what felt like 5 minutes of the guy running around I closed the page. never did see what happened.


Nothing.  Nothing happened.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Is this that fake tik tok thing?


You will have to be a lot more specific.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ruh Roh"
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did a lot of work at an older Hotel in my city. I worked in a theater after it closed, so I'm usually starting a little before midnight. The crazy noises and shadows moving were so common I pretty much ignored them. I actually kind of liked them, especially on Halloween. It was like party night for ghosts.

One night I'm working in a theater room and I hear loud noises coming from the consession area. I ignored them until I started hearing voices. I went out to tell them to take it down a notch. Out there was two guys trying to steal an atm machine. Fortunately they just looked at me angrily as I asked them how it was going, then left the theater. I went back to work and found out later they had broke in. The owner said he was glad I didn't do something stupid. I told him if the guys would of asked I would of helped carry the machine out. Probably a good reason I'm not a security guard.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: Every time you click a TikTok video, the poster gets .002 of a cent, and you lose .5 of an IQ point. Ask yourself how much you can afford to lose.


Once my IQ is low enough it isn't really MY problem anymore, is it?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: flucto: Now we tweet tik toks? The future is truly now. *facepalm*

When they start being posted to facebook from twitter the centipede will be complete.

tik tok--------------twitter-----------facebook
[Fark user image 249x138]


Whenever I see that picture I fail to be grossed out as I should be and just think "mmm, bacon"
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people need to think these things through. Which is it? Do ghosts haunt the place where they died and their soul left the body or do they haunt cemeteries where the body lies permanently.

These rules need to be clear.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Is this that fake tik tok thing?


No, Tik Tok is a real app.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Night time security guards get real bored, don't they?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That a good close-up magician can fool people completely tells me all I need to know about videos like this.

Paranormal shows say "this couldn't be faked."  Yes, it could.  Easily.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Shouldn't requirement #1 for an after-hours security guard at a cemetery be "does not believe in ghosts"?


I can guarantee he has an accomplice banging on shiat off camera.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: These people need to think these things through. Which is it? Do ghosts haunt the place where they died and their soul left the body or do they haunt cemeteries where the body lies permanently.

These rules need to be clear.


That book reads like stereo instructions...
 
RatBomb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: HallsOfMandos: Shouldn't requirement #1 for an after-hours security guard at a cemetery be "does not believe in ghosts"?

But if there's a steady paycheck involved, I'll believe anything you say.


How do you feel about Twinkies?
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: These people need to think these things through. Which is it? Do ghosts haunt the place where they died and their soul left the body or do they haunt cemeteries where the body lies permanently.

These rules need to be clear.


That's what's scary about this video. What if it is option number 1?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: thealgorerhythm: NM Volunteer: They should probably do something about the meth-heads squatting in the mausoleum.

They'll be paying customers soon enough

I didn't realize that potter's field included mausoleums.


I'm sure they have a junk drawer in the back
 
