(NBC 10 Boston)   No one in the neighborhood knows where the troublemakers came from, but 8-year-old Leo Tangu, future POTUS, proposed a solution: "Kill them and eat them"
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's what the Pilgrims would have wanted.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aggressive Turkeys Cause Trouble in Woburn Neighborhood

Old birds are dangerous:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They taste okay if you brine them. I suppose in Massachusetts, speaking such words would be nonsensical gibberish. When edible pests get plucky, thin the flock.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That, right there, is humanity summed up in one sentence.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revenge is a dish best served at Thanksgiving.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: It's what the Pilgrims would have wanted.


149349728.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they not have shotguns in that town?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: They taste okay if you brine them. I suppose in Massachusetts, speaking such words would be nonsensical gibberish. When edible pests get plucky, thin the flock.


My late cousin Bernie loved to hunt turkey. Once again, I will share his favorite wild turkey recipe.
Remove the breast from the turkey and cut into strips.
Bread and deep fry the turkey strips.
Slather with your favorite sauce (his was bbq)
Lick off the sauce and discard the turkey strips.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey are big, mean and stupid...They most definitely can be dangerous too..Taking out a couple of them
and having them butchered and sent to the local homeless shelters would be a perfectly cromulent
solution...
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same story, Michigan version: "Some aggressive turkeys showed up in this neighborhood. Barbecue will be at Ed's house on Saturday."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian Thanksgiving is right around the corner.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we do the same about MAGAts?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We have a lot of turkeys in our neighborhood; last year the one lady down the street would feed them once a day, and a flock of about 20 would show up when they figured out there was food every day at 4:00. (While she shouldn't have been doing this, she did at least limit herself so that the turkeys were primarily eating their normal food.)

Just last week was the first time we've actually ever seen them fly. lt's loud and ungraceful, but they got surprisingly high up into our old oak trees for the night.

I think I've seem someone bow hunting them in the woods across the swamp. Probably isn't very hard because they're not particularly skittish, so you could just walk up to less than feet away and take your shot. Not sure if he was doing it legally.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Can we do the same about MAGAts?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Eat that?

No way.
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They've been trouble for past POTUSes too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: so you could just walk up to less than feet away and take your shot.


Meant to say "less than 50 feet."
 
patrick767
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Time for a sequel?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I was delivering photos, one of the customers had wild turkeys shown up in their yard, up in the foothills. One day they disappeared. They think coyotes had them for dinner.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are tons of these suckered running around NJ because they are losing their habitat
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Picklehead: When I was delivering photos, one of the customers had wild turkeys shown up in their yard, up in the foothills. One day they disappeared. They think coyotes had them for dinner.


I'll buy that. A neighbor had chickens. Aside from a couple chicks that hawks ate seconds after they let them out of the truck to explore the property, coyotes ate them all.

(The hawks spontaneously swooping down for chicks was apparently traumatic for the young nieces and nephews that had come over to meet the chickens as they arrived.)
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"It started with one turkey. His name is Kevin. I named him," she noted.

Someone has watched "Up".
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: We have a lot of turkeys in our neighborhood; last year the one lady down the street would feed them once a day, and a flock of about 20 would show up when they figured out there was food every day at 4:00. (While she shouldn't have been doing this, she did at least limit herself so that the turkeys were primarily eating their normal food.)

Just last week was the first time we've actually ever seen them fly. lt's loud and ungraceful, but they got surprisingly high up into our old oak trees for the night.

I think I've seem someone bow hunting them in the woods across the swamp. Probably isn't very hard because they're not particularly skittish, so you could just walk up to less than feet away and take your shot. Not sure if he was doing it legally.


My aunt and uncle lived in a rural community in mid-west Michigan and wild turkeys became an issue in the area. The final straw for my uncle was when they started roosting on top of his truck and tore the paint up. He took at least a few out with a bow from his front porch.

/he had a brine recipe and then smoked them...pretty damn good eating
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Creoena: [Fark user image image 356x357]


You're the descendant of dinosaurs. Your ancestors used to eat our ancestors. The blood feud continues.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Same story, Michigan version: "Some aggressive turkeys showed up in this neighborhood. Barbecue will be at Ed's house on Saturday."


Michigan guy here, experiencing this same phenomenon in our neighborhood, except instead of eating them we all run outside like a bunch of tourists and take pictures of them. Someone started a Facebook group about them, and now you can see hundreds of photos of the same 7 or 8 turkeys walking around peoples' yards.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I think I've seem someone bow hunting them in the woods across the swamp. Probably isn't very hard because they're not particularly skittish, so you could just walk up to less than feet away and take your shot. Not sure if he was doing it legally.


If you wanted to "hunt" the ones near my neighborhood, you could do it with a tennis racket.
 
