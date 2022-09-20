 Skip to content
Today is National Voter Registration Day in the US.
    News, Elections, Voter turnout, National Voter Registration Day, National Association of Secretaries of State, Democracy, Voting  
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good time to double check your voter registration status and polling place, just in case: https://www.nass.org/can-I-vote (this merely scans public records, you're not signing up for spam, political ads, or any such BS)

I don't really worry about it - I'm a white middle class guy in a podunk swamp yankee town, the assholes that would try and purge people from voting rolls assume I'm one of them, but still - checking takes just a couple seconds.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And after you've confirmed that you are registered to vote, reach out to your local election officials and find out how you can help on election day.

Voting is the bare minimum of civic engagement and the bare minimum is not enough anymore (if it ever was).

Work the polls!
The GQP is, and they are scaring others away. Don't let their tactics work! Get out there and help secure free, fair elections!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But is that the banner headline on local 6abc news or any other major news outlet's web page? You can bet it's not. Can't have the masses deciding the fate of the country.

Same is true every time a deadline comes up. You hear it day-of-show on the news as "Today is the last day to xxxxx." - I farking hate this country sometimes.
 
wage0048
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Minnesota FarkersMN Secretary of State Elections & Voting
 
NOLAhd [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Our middle one just turned 18 a few weeks ago. Registering to vote in Louisiana is surprisingly easy.

The midterms will be his first voting experience.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Voting is dumb. You need to repost outdated twitter screen grabs on some backwater of the internet to really get progressive change. You're not some ughh... centrist are you?
 
proton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because it helps keeping people like Trump out of office?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In Canada all you have to do is check a box when you file your taxes and you're registered.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you're over 18 by a few years and haven't, you're a moran who probably shouldn't participate in voting. But there are a lot of people who get purged off rolls (Brown, black, democrat). So it's worth checking if you fit into that demographic.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You really need to inspire me before I do that, Subby.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I checked my registration and requested my absentee ballot. The WI Taliban is as rabid as the rest of them this year and I'm not taking any chances.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I became a naturalized citizen on 8/29, registered online the same day, and voted for the first time last week. It was only the Dem primary for State Auditor, but it's a start.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now's your chance to pick a side, Bernie
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: You really need to inspire me before I do that, Subby.


I'm currently in El Paso, TX through the end of the month doing an overhaul on my kit, get some car maintenance and UPDATING MY MOTHAFARKING VOTER REGISTRATION so I can vote against the piece of shiat Gov Abbot. Yes, of course he'll win, but I need to at least know I did my bit
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wage0048: Minnesota Farkers: MN Secretary of State Elections & Voting


Friday, Sept 23 is the first day MN farkers can vote early in-person for the general election.
You can request an absentee mail-in ballot right now (I just did it!).
Remember to vote for your local elections too.
I have some "anti-CRT" anti-LGBT shiats who are trying to get on to my local school board.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm already registered but did so a few more times today. Vote early and often I always say.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
America's choice: ballot box or ammo box.

Republicans really don't like the ballot box because they know they'll lose... And aren't bright enough to realise they'll be far worse off if it comes to the ammo box.

Democrats have too much faith in the ballot box and should really be preparing for a future of Republican terrorist acts.

The apathetic and the fence sitters?  My God but they're stupid.  Even when the Republicans are farking with the ballot box, just getting off your farking ass to vote against Republicans marching towards fascism is orders of magnitude easier than the ammo box solution.  If they'd actually vote, the GOP wouldn't have been able to get as far as they have.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's odd. For all the "divisiveness", and anger, and passion, and obsessive yelling and arguing on the internet, Americans don't really seem to sincerely care about politics than they ever have.
Not if voter turnout is any indication.
We are told the country is on the cusp of civil war - yet nobody seems to give that much of a f**k.
We know that there are millions of people who will spend hours on the internet screeching at others about their beliefs, but who can't be bothered to take a few hours out of their life every couple of years to actually effect anything.
i don't know what to do about that.
 
goodncold
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I registered 6 times in 5 states already slackers!

and I'm Canadian.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So a question: Why is Desantis intentionally sending illegal voters to Maryland?  I mean, if those 50 immigrants are going to illegally vote anyways, wouldn't he and Abbot want to make sure they vote illegally in Texas so they can catch them and jail them?  'Cause that's the purpose: the crruelty.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unless your vote will cancel mine out.  In that case, don't.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
K
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just voted last month for a mileage initiative. Everything went smoothly.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: I checked my registration and requested my absentee ballot. The WI Taliban is as rabid as the rest of them this year and I'm not taking any chances.


I check registration about every other day because this is Michigan and I don't trust the local election doofuses at all.  Halfway expect to find out at about the same time I should be getting the mail-in ballot that I've been de-registered for some bullshiat reason.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: It's odd. For all the "divisiveness", and anger, and passion, and obsessive yelling and arguing on the internet, Americans don't really seem to sincerely care about politics than they ever have.
Not if voter turnout is any indication.
We are told the country is on the cusp of civil war - yet nobody seems to give that much of a f**k.
We know that there are millions of people who will spend hours on the internet screeching at others about their beliefs, but who can't be bothered to take a few hours out of their life every couple of years to actually effect anything.
i don't know what to do about that.


All you can do is your best to support your sincere beliefs and not back down to avoid confrontation unless it is blatantly unsafe to do so.

And if you think things are going to get really bad where you are, have a plan to move somewhere better on relatively short notice.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

browneye: I just voted last month for a mileage initiative. Everything went smoothly.


One of the benefits of adequate fiber.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vote now or deal with cholera later
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eKonk: Good time to double check your voter registration status and polling place, just in case: https://www.nass.org/can-I-vote (this merely scans public records, you're not signing up for spam, political ads, or any such BS)

I don't really worry about it - I'm a white middle class guy in a podunk swamp yankee town, the assholes that would try and purge people from voting rolls assume I'm one of them, but still - checking takes just a couple seconds.


White guy in Dan Crenshaw's district over here. Although if I go one block north, I will be in Al Green's district. Or if I go one block west. Or east. Or southeast.

The point is, nobody is placing any obstacles in my way that is going to keep me from voting.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Vote By Mail, so they're sending out ballots the second half of October sometime.  Anyway, usually have a couple weeks to get around to filling the thing out and mailing it back or dropping it off.  It's cazh.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"America is advanced citizenship."  It is incredibly sad, to me, that our democracy has such low levels of public participation.  I look at voter registration like I look at the ACLU.  Why aren't Americans 100% for both?

Reminds me of the front part of one of my favorite movie scenes:

The American President - finale speech
Youtube OC2jhQ0KAAU
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

proton: Because it helps keeping people like Trump out of office?


No silly that's what the electoral college is for
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: browneye: I just voted last month for a mileage initiative. Everything went smoothly.

One of the benefits of adequate fiber.

One of the benefits of adequate fiber.


No kidding. Both the US and Canada need better internet access.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: jso2897: It's odd. For all the "divisiveness", and anger, and passion, and obsessive yelling and arguing on the internet, Americans don't really seem to sincerely care about politics than they ever have.
Not if voter turnout is any indication.
We are told the country is on the cusp of civil war - yet nobody seems to give that much of a f**k.
We know that there are millions of people who will spend hours on the internet screeching at others about their beliefs, but who can't be bothered to take a few hours out of their life every couple of years to actually effect anything.
i don't know what to do about that.

All you can do is your best to support your sincere beliefs and not back down to avoid confrontation unless it is blatantly unsafe to do so.

And if you think things are going to get really bad where you are, have a plan to move somewhere better on relatively short notice.


Why? I'm old, and have lived here all my life. There's nowhere I want to go.
If they find me with a big pile of dead MAGAs around me, I'll be cool.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: In Canada all you have to do is check a box when you file your taxes and you're registered.


Rub it in our faces why don't you

"OOoooohhhh look at me, I'm Canada, I have health care and get paid living wages, we speak French and have trees, we're America's hat"

Just because you have a more functional government than us doesn't mean you're better than us, I mean you are better than us, but that's because you're polite speak French and have far fewer mass shootings, not because you have healthcare and a more functional government.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: In Canada all you have to do is check a box when you file your taxes and you're registered.


Ya, I was like, "The what day...?" What does it even mean?

/ As far as I remember I've never had to register for any voting - federal, provincial, or municipal
// Voting information magically appears in my mailbox when the time comes
/// That reminds me - Ottawa municipal elections are coming up...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

educated: And after you've confirmed that you are registered to vote, reach out to your local election officials and find out how you can help on election day.

Voting is the bare minimum of civic engagement and the bare minimum is not enough anymore (if it ever was).

Work the polls!
The GQP is, and they are scaring others away. Don't let their tactics work! Get out there and help secure free, fair elections!


Volunteer to help people get registered.
Volunteer to help people get to / from the polls.

Should it be possible, register to watch the GQP and be ready to call them out on their bullshiat.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: eKonk: Good time to double check your voter registration status and polling place, just in case: https://www.nass.org/can-I-vote (this merely scans public records, you're not signing up for spam, political ads, or any such BS)

I don't really worry about it - I'm a white middle class guy in a podunk swamp yankee town, the assholes that would try and purge people from voting rolls assume I'm one of them, but still - checking takes just a couple seconds.

White guy in Dan Crenshaw's district over here. Although if I go one block north, I will be in Al Green's district. Or if I go one block west. Or east. Or southeast.

The point is, nobody is placing any obstacles in my way that is going to keep me from voting.



Go north, and seek love and happiness.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

educated: And after you've confirmed that you are registered to vote, reach out to your local election officials and find out how you can help on election day.

Voting is the bare minimum of civic engagement and the bare minimum is not enough anymore (if it ever was).

Work the polls!
The GQP is, and they are scaring others away. Don't let their tactics work! Get out there and help secure free, fair elections!


I finally took the plunge and signed up to work the polls for the primary we just had (closed primaries).  Its a LONG day, and in these parts you do get some money, but nobody doin' it for the money.

No lie, I had so.much.FUN.  I was a "clerk" - If people wanted to vote in the opposite primary of their registration, they saw us to get a provisional ballot, or if people had address mismatch when the checked in, etc they saw us to figure out if they could vote with us or in a different precinct.

The amount of serial numbers and counting that went on was amazing.  How anyone could think its all rigged (at least here in RI) is beyond me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Russ1642: In Canada all you have to do is check a box when you file your taxes and you're registered.

Rub it in our faces why don't you

"OOoooohhhh look at me, I'm Canada, I have health care and get paid living wages, we speak French and have trees, we're America's hat"

Just because you have a more functional government than us doesn't mean you're better than us, I mean you are better than us, but that's because you're polite speak French and have far fewer mass shootings, not because you have healthcare and a more functional government.


And, then, there's the aquaducts.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Registered and standing by...to mail in my vote for the midterms.

/El Paso county, CO
//I don't get to vote against Bo-bo the Clownshoes but I'm making sure our schools are funded
///if only I can get the funding more in the hands of teachers and less into administration...
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As an election judge in MD, Make sure your registered to vote and you know your precient.  It may have changed, not through anything nefarious, but because of the census my have changed precedents and through incompetence.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: gunga galunga: eKonk: Good time to double check your voter registration status and polling place, just in case: https://www.nass.org/can-I-vote (this merely scans public records, you're not signing up for spam, political ads, or any such BS)

I don't really worry about it - I'm a white middle class guy in a podunk swamp yankee town, the assholes that would try and purge people from voting rolls assume I'm one of them, but still - checking takes just a couple seconds.

White guy in Dan Crenshaw's district over here. Although if I go one block north, I will be in Al Green's district. Or if I go one block west. Or east. Or southeast.

The point is, nobody is placing any obstacles in my way that is going to keep me from voting.


Go north, and seek love and happiness.


Check inventory
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wage0048: Minnesota Farkers: MN Secretary of State Elections & Voting


Just checked mine - you know, just in case - and I'm all good.

/My precinct has been mail-in as long as I can remember.
//Though you can fill out your ballot and then drop it off at the court house.
///And step around the pro-forced-birth people on the courthouse lawn. If they're still there.
 
mechgreg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: In Canada all you have to do is check a box when you file your taxes and you're registered.


You don't even really need to do that. It just makes it easier for elections Canada to send you a voters card. But if you don't have a voters card, you can just show up on elections day with your ID (which can be your birth certificate and a bank statement) and you can vote. The whole of having to register or you can't vote is weird.
 
tfresh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: It's odd. For all the "divisiveness", and anger, and passion, and obsessive yelling and arguing on the internet, Americans don't really seem to sincerely care about politics than they ever have.
Not if voter turnout is any indication.
We are told the country is on the cusp of civil war - yet nobody seems to give that much of a f**k.


Maybe that's because everyone knows it really isn't. It sounds good though. Sounds like a crisis that needs fixing.  It keeps people wound up. It also might drive people to vote for people NOT pushing for division and hatred (if you can find any).
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: I checked my registration and requested my absentee ballot. The WI Taliban is as rabid as the rest of them this year and I'm not taking any chances.


Now that's funny. Why do you need an absentee ballot? Are you disabled, unable to get to the polls, out of the country... or you just don't want to wait in line?

I get an absentee ballot because the ballot checker comes around, makes sure that I've filled it out the right way, makes sure I follow the correct procedure when I put it in the envelope, and gives me $100. He even mails it for me!
 
mamoru [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just registered the other day when I got my Tennessee state ID, but my data still hasn't shown up on the TN Check Your Registration website. I don't know if they are just slow or if they input something incorrectly. 

I'll give them until my ID arrives in the mail and if it still hasn't updated, I'll make some phone calls to make sure everything's fine.

Not that my single blue vote in this sea of red will count for much, but I'll cast it for all of the races going on here anyway.
 
