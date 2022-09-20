 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Looking to date in San Francisco? How well can you use spreadsheets?   (sfgate.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gross
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On Feb. 4, 2017, I went out on a first date to Cat Town...

RUN
 
Creoena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: On Feb. 4, 2017, I went out on a first date to Cat Town...

RUN


If you're dating someone who is tracking their dates in an Excel sheet, also run.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd rather die alone than participate in that dehumanizing shiat.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or, on Castro Street:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And this is why you're still dating.  Someone has to hit some probably too high arbitrary set of numbers to be "the one".
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
=IF(A1="judgmental coont","WELCOME TO FARK")
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know why they are perpetually single. Yikes
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: On Feb. 4, 2017, I went out on a first date to Cat Town...

RUN


I'd suggest stray dogs instead, I believe this place is called Pound Town.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

asymptonic: And this is why you're still dating.  Someone has to hit some probably too high arbitrary set of numbers to be "the one".


Worst. Excel Formula. Ever.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My New Excel Dating Gameplan

Insert FUNCTION get SUM.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Must be a gal. Most guys can't get enough dates to justify fooling around with a spreadsheet.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So after making out with one date he says something complementary and she gets offended. Don't need a spreadsheet for that one. Bye-bye
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The good ones are all taken you've got to scope out funerals and the losing side of sports teams.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was going fine until I had to do a VLOOKUP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can you believe Miquel actually complimented her on her appearance! What is this the 16th century??!!

She sounds like a real catch.....Wonder why she has gone out with 80 people and nothing has stuck? .....must be lots of losers in San Fran.....
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Keeping a spreadsheet about dates doesn't really strike me as all that weird. Yeah, quantifying a person's qualities isn't great, but at its core, this isn't really any different than writing about your dates in a diary, which I don't think anyone would raise an eyebrow at.

What IS weird is being willing to publish the spreadsheet, even with names changed. I have no idea what this person is trying to get across in this article, other than the fact that she has made the exact same set of dating mistakes that every other person who has dated during the dating app era has made. Aside from the fact that everyone in San Francisco seems to be an overly anxious narcissist, one of this is exclusive to dating in San Francisco, and none of it seems all that exclusive to the author, either.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Must be a gal. Most guys can't get enough dates to justify fooling around with a spreadsheet.


And they probably aren't dating so many people that they can't remember them, even if they just jot a word or two down next to their name - if they bother to write it down.  Documentation can save you, but it can also come back and bite you in the ass.  "Who are all these women?" your snoopy girlfriend says.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do she keep statistics on the mileage of her pussy?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mallrats - Escalator Scene
Youtube gg42XLQv7Rw


The happy face is when i go down on them and the happy face with lashes is when they go down on me...
 
proteus_b
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Do she keep statistics on the mileage of her pussy?


Unlikely that it's been taken out of the garage.

edmo: Must be a gal. Most guys can't get enough dates to justify fooling around with a spreadsheet.


In 1990 maybe. I don't know that this is a legitimate complaint in the post-app world. There could be guys who are keeping their standards too high and passing up on a plethora of women who would be willing to date them.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A couple of drinks and an Uber to SoMa is faster
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dating is a numbers game, eh?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How well can you use spreadsheets?

Oh, I Excel at it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Gross


^this.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It was going fine until I had to do a VLOOKUP

[Fark user image 850x565]


Turns out it doesn't involve getting under the table and lifting skirt hems.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't know about this rating system, but all the Bay Area Poly people I know make extensive use of Google Calendar.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sandiego1989: Can you believe Miquel actually complimented her on her appearance! What is this the 16th century??!!

She sounds like a real catch.....Wonder why she has gone out with 80 people and nothing has stuck? .....must be lots of losers in San Fran.....


Yet her spreadsheet has a column for physical attractiveness. Yeah, avoid this walking warning sign at all cost.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: Must be a gal. Most guys can't get enough dates to justify fooling around with a spreadsheet.


Combine Tinder with low standards and a person can date a different person every day of the year. Last time I was single a coworker showed me Tinder. I had to uninstall it after 3 weeks because I couldn't afford all the dates I was going on. I'm no catch, but the large user base makes it easy to find someone.  Dating in the 21st century is nothing like dating in the 20th century.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On the way home on BART, I took out my phone and opened up my Google Sheet. Even though I already decided there would not be a second date, I gave Johnny a seven under the "physical attraction" column, and a five for both "intellectual attraction" and "personality/lifestyle." In the last section, I typed out "boring and tried to wake up sleeping cats."

well... he sucked, but so do you
 
