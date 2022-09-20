 Skip to content
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it be legal to have a robot drive a tesla?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, robots that bump into walls and then burst into flames?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is worthless without pics proof that the robots would be cheaper and more efficient than human employment at rightful wages
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are you idiots going to admit Musk is just a computer salesman?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pris was a standard pleasure model....
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking moron
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's anything like his Hyperloop and Mars terraforming plans, we'll just get a 15 second video of Elon in cat ears peeing on a laptop.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: So, robots that bump into walls and then burst into flames?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some new vaporware from Elon.

Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.
Longer term, Musk said at a TED Talk robots could be used in homes, making dinner, mowing the lawn and caring for the elderly people, and even becoming a "buddy" or a "catgirl" sex partner.
The robot business eventually may be worth more than Tesla's car revenue, according to Musk, who is now touting a vision for the company that goes well beyond making self-driving electric vehicles.
At its "AI Day" on Sept. 30, Tesla will unveil a prototype from its project Optimus, an allusion to the powerful and benevolent leader of the Autobots in the Transformers series. Production could start next year, Musk said.

Production could start next year!  Numerous companies have been working on robots for decades, but the King of the Vaporware is going to start building commercial humanoid robots next year.

Just a reminder that this is the third year in a row that self-driving robotaxis were due to start mass production and the second year in a row for the Cybertruck.

The tech media constantly lets him get away with this because they love a good showman and he's a good showman.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's b*llshiat. No way the "AI" in that thing makes it useful for anything besides standing around.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories

If it was possible to have a more efficient automotive production line in this way, Toyota would've done it.  They're the bellwether.  Tesla already tried and failed badly, setting back the company years in production capacity
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He admitted to his biographer that Hyperloop was just a trick to kill interest in California's high speed rail project.

Wonder what this is a manipulative trick about? Because it sure isn't what he says it is. His promises about these "Teslabots" are largely make-believe. This is a ploy for something. Anti-unions maybe?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then, afterwards, you can log onto the Tesla website and see how your thrusts per minute compare to the average across the userbase, and share that stat to Facebook at the click of a button.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, this is the guy who'll promise you a teleporter, deliver a giant shiny slingshot with "TELEPORTER" written on the side, pretend it was his plan all along, then call you a pedophile for pointing out that it is not, in fact, an actual teleporter.

It'll probably be some skinny intern in a rubber suit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Would it be legal to have a robot drive a tesla?


It's not legal to let a tesla drive a tesla. Stp asking dumb questions
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs.

He tried making good on his promise that robots could replace workers, failed spectacularly, and is now hoping that everyone forgot about it so he can repeat the lie. Just in time for all this union talk to become more popular.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: If it's anything like his Hyperloop and Mars terraforming plans, we'll just get a 15 second video of Elon in cat ears peeing on a laptop.


That is the strangest fetish I've heard this week.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wants something that he can f*ck and store in a tube without complaints.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk touting catgirl robots sounds like fan service to me.

He knows his audience.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: He admitted to his biographer that Hyperloop was just a trick to kill interest in California's high speed rail project.

Wonder what this is a manipulative trick about? Because it sure isn't what he says it is. His promises about these "Teslabots" are largely make-believe. This is a ploy for something. Anti-unions maybe?


It's like that time when I was a caddy and the caddymaster said to us "I'm going to put it right on the line. There's been a lot of complaints already. Fooling around on the course, bad language, smoking grass, poor caddying. If you guys want to get fired. If you want to be replaced by golf carts, just keep it up."
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stfu Elon, you cock...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When?
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King of vaporware?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


He launched a car into space because he wanted to. What have you done other than "ask questions" on the intrertubes?
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Then, afterwards, you can log onto the Tesla website and see how your thrusts per minute compare to the average across the userbase, and share that stat to Facebook at the click of a button.


Are we going for high or low numbers?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so handling soft fluffy material that isn't as predictable as a rigid part was causing a huge problem," Aaron Johnson, a mechanical engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University, said.
"Human hands are way better at doing that," Musk said


Hm
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wish he would focus on getting one project done at a time. Specifically, the solar roof product and the FSD software. Robots can wait.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: Remember, this is the guy who'll promise you a teleporter, deliver a giant shiny slingshot with "TELEPORTER" written on the side, pretend it was his plan all along, then call you a pedophile for pointing out that it is not, in fact, an actual teleporter.

It'll probably be some skinny intern in a rubber suit.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: So, robots that bump into walls and then burst into flames?


sugar walls, preferably?
 
ippolit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Immigrant Song" (Live) - The Cybertronic Spree
Youtube UcjiYn3xXMg
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first place humanoid robots will be used is in warfare.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Would it be legal to have a robot drive a tesla?


I'd sooner have robots driving cars than idiots who drive around with their eyes focused on their GPS instead of the road in front of them.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Truly he is our world's Tony Stark...except, y'know, without charisma or aptitude.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KITTENZ by Sapphic Musk
Youtube nBC-ehtW6NQ
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Self-driving cars weren't really proved to be as easy as anyone thought. And it's the same way with humanoid robots to some extent," the lead of NASA's Dexterous Robotics Team, Shaun Azimi, told Reuters.

I don't understand why anybody ever expect self-driving cars to be anything other than insanely difficult.  Anybody with even casual user experience with Siri or Alexa ought to have realized that.  While an AI could probably handle a well-maintained track with clearly marked lines fairly well, that's totally different from getting one to navigate down a real-world road in real-world conditions.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe his farkbot project is what made him miss the date for putting cars on the moon for people to race.

It looks like the future of racing is almost here, as Elon Musk and his company SpaceX are planning to shoot two remote-controlled cars to the moon using its Falcon 9 rocket so that they could race them on the Moon's surface.

Yup, you read that right, we're going to have a different kind of space race on our hands really soon, as SpaceX is intending for this launch to happen in October 2021, so that it would land on the moon, set everything up, unload the two cars, and race them using remote controllers.

SpaceX and Musk are sparing no expense as they've enlisted designer Frank Stephenson who worked with some of the biggest brands in the world including Mini Cooper, BMW, Ferrari, McLaren, Maserati, and more and was called by Motor Trend magazine to be "one of the most influential automotive designers of our time", to design the cars
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HE LITTERED IN SPACE AND GOT AWAY WITH IT

FTFY
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've got a big plan to do all kinds of important things.  Buzz is building about the things I'll be doing.  Everyone is talking about it.  A guy came up to me just yesterday, a big guy.  He had tears in his eyes!  He said to me "Sir, I'm so excited about the thing you're doing.  I'm told it could eventually be most of the things you do!"  I told him that we've got a big announcement about that coming very soon in two weeks.  The plan will be a thing next year!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sephjnr: This thread is worthless without pics proof that the robots would be cheaper and more efficient than human employment at rightful wages


Once there is an AI you can house in a walking robot that can handle pushing a lawnmower (or snowblower, or wheelbarrow) while doing route planning and object avoidance, it won't take long for it to be done for less than a human laborer. Hell, teach it to pick up shiat and lazy people will have it walking their dogs.

If you can get it to lay on its back and moan, then clean itself afterwards, you're gonna be rich.

Me, I'm going to get one to pull me around in a rickshaw.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No argument from me there but as a space geek I respect what he's been able to do. Without him we'd still be tied at the hip to the orcs for space travel. Hate Musk all you want but SpaceX is a net positive for humanity, period.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sephjnr: This thread is worthless without pics proof that the robots would be cheaper and more efficient than human employment at rightful wages


That's the point.  Under fascist or near-fascist capitalism, they don't have to be.

You know how there'd be 10x the streaming revenue if there were one or two services that had all the high-demand stuff, but the studios & IP owners won't have it, because then they'd have to SHARE that revenue?  So they'd rather each get their own, much smaller piece of a private pie than share a much bigger one with everyone else.  And we all suffer for it.  We pay more, & get less.

This is the U.S., and much of the West's economy now.  You pay more & get less, so that the Oligarchs have to share less, even though it impoverishes us all, including them.

In this case, they'll happily pay 2x or 3x what it costs to have a human worker at a decent wage (let alone current near-starvation ones) do that job, because they know that they can push that further down as time and inflation goes on, and nobody is going to complain about it.

They're willing to pay extra for the degree of control that full automation gives them.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Longer term, Musk said at a TED Talk robots could be used... and even becoming a "buddy" or a "catgirl" sex partner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: When are you idiots going to admit Musk is just a computer salesman?


Salesman yes Computer no.
Snake oil Salesman is better description. Con Artist also a good description.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be poetic for humanity to be wiped out by robots, despite all the warnings movies have given us. There has never been a movie about a robot uprising that didn't end badly.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: HE LITTERED IN SPACE AND GOT AWAY WITH IT

FTFY


It's in orbit around the sun, not LEO so it's hardly littering. It will quite literally never be an issue to any other spacecraft ever. You'll get over it and find another trivial thing to be outraged over soon.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El-P - Stepfather Factory [VIDEO]
Youtube VhXmcnYvO7c
 
Luse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wake me up when you actually accomplish something like providing the US with a space launch platform.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, I know how this movie goes.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


img-lb.fireden.netView Full Size


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

i.makeagif.comView Full Size

And then this joker becomes one of this highest paid actors in the world, even though he can't act.
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's actually some dude in spandex and a hood... isn't it
 
