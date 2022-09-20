 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   "Well you've f***ed my cheesecake, game on." Home invaders in Australia encounter a game of knifey-spooney   (abc.net.au) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a Ute?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark with a man's cheesecake.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A police search of Mr Aldred located the keys to the ute "between his clenched buttocks".

On second thought, I don't think I want to know.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visible from my front door, perps know if they break in, they will encounter a game of axey-shieldy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is a "hydro set"?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holmes (playing the violin): "Watson, this case has it all: cheesecake, keys in clenched buttocks and Mom's handbag!"
Watson: "What the fark have you been doing, snorting Drano again?"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Don't fark with a man's cheesecake.


People who make cheese cakes are not to be trifled with. They are already half mad, driven to insanity trying to get that perfect crust. The 2 men are lucky to be alive.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
the two men then allegedly stole a portable safe and exited through the garage, before kicking down the front door.
The victim was then hit a final time, before the pair allegedly stole his mother's handbag and ran from the scene.

They stole money, a "hydro set" (what?), and a car. Escaped through the garage then came back and kicked in the front door to steal a handbag and take one last swing? This whole scene should be set to yakkity sax.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, of course. The first thing you do after a crime is hide the keys right up your asshole.

Duh.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: WTF is a "hydro set"?


I'm aware of HydroSet in the context of concrete work, but can't imagine expecting to find one at a random home invasion
 
deadsanta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EatHam: fatassbastard: WTF is a "hydro set"?

I'm aware of HydroSet in the context of concrete work, but can't imagine expecting to find one at a random home invasion


It's a hydroponics setup, according to googles.  Probably a small contained grow, easy to move.  Also probably why that particular resident was targeted, even a small grow can throw off decent cash at harvest.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, of course. The first thing you do after a crime is hide the keys right up your asshole.

Duh.


When the prison wallet becomes a key ring. . .
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If the invaders had been like "as foodies ourselves, we apologize" and left this would have been my favorite story of the year and I would have forgiven self-proclaimed foodies for everything forever.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: WTF is a "hydro set"?


Came to post this.
 
thedumbone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Visible from my front door, perps know if they break in, they will encounter a game of axey-shieldy.


True, but aren't they going to be the ones with the axe and the shield?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

deadsanta: EatHam: fatassbastard: WTF is a "hydro set"?

I'm aware of HydroSet in the context of concrete work, but can't imagine expecting to find one at a random home invasion

It's a hydroponics setup, according to googles.  Probably a small contained grow, easy to move.  Also probably why that particular resident was targeted, even a small grow can throw off decent cash at harvest.

My first thought...
medias.spotern.comView Full Size
 
