(CNN)   Fiona shreks Puerto Rico   (cnn.com) divider line
NoahFenze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If biden doesn't go toss paper towels, and show trump how to REALLY do it.. I'm going to be disappointed.

/thankfully we have a president now that would not make it a spectacle.
 
honk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thank you, Mr. President, for your Brawny response.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone goes right to Shrek...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And I was just thinking about heading to Puerto Rico since I haven't been since 2015 before the last hurricane that wiped them out. At least Biden will step up and not pull a bunch of bullshiat when it comes to aid, so hopefully they can get back on their feet soon
 
vestona22
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NoahFenze: If biden doesn't go toss paper towels, and show trump how to REALLY do it.. I'm going to be disappointed.

/thankfully we have a president now that would not make it a spectacle.


Wait, you're not disappointed yet?  And he wouldn't make it a spectacle because he couldn't mentally understand what's going on.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Everyone goes right to Shrek...

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Saving her for the storm hitting Mar a Lago. After all, her big hit was Criminal.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vestona22: NoahFenze: If biden doesn't go toss paper towels, and show trump how to REALLY do it.. I'm going to be disappointed.

/thankfully we have a president now that would not make it a spectacle.

Wait, you're not disappointed yet?  And he wouldn't make it a spectacle because he couldn't mentally understand what's going on.


Go back to watching Fox/NASCAR and chanting three word slogans, adults are talking.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vestona22: NoahFenze: If biden doesn't go toss paper towels, and show trump how to REALLY do it.. I'm going to be disappointed.

/thankfully we have a president now that would not make it a spectacle.

Wait, you're not disappointed yet?  And he wouldn't make it a spectacle because he couldn't mentally understand what's going on.


What?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: vestona22: NoahFenze: If biden doesn't go toss paper towels, and show trump how to REALLY do it.. I'm going to be disappointed.

/thankfully we have a president now that would not make it a spectacle.

Wait, you're not disappointed yet?  And he wouldn't make it a spectacle because he couldn't mentally understand what's going on.

What?


Just another Trumper trying to be clever, and failing miserably.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fiona would never do that...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Smoking GNU: vestona22: NoahFenze: If biden doesn't go toss paper towels, and show trump how to REALLY do it.. I'm going to be disappointed.

/thankfully we have a president now that would not make it a spectacle.

Wait, you're not disappointed yet?  And he wouldn't make it a spectacle because he couldn't mentally understand what's going on.

What?

Just another Trumper trying to be clever, and failing miserably.


Honestly i'm just asking "what" because i sometimes can't mentally parse the drivel posters like that commit. I read the words like 5 times and i'm still going *ERROR ERROR*.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vestona22: NoahFenze: If biden doesn't go toss paper towels, and show trump how to REALLY do it.. I'm going to be disappointed.

/thankfully we have a president now that would not make it a spectacle.

Wait, you're not disappointed yet?  And he wouldn't make it a spectacle because he couldn't mentally understand what's going on.


Removing all doubt, I see. Bless your heart.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
NPR was interviewing someone from PR about the power situation. Seems all the air to rebuild it was contingent on privatization of the power system - which has slowed down implementation of the needed replacement, updating and hardening.
But hey, no rush, how often does Puerto Rico get hir by hurricanes?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I didn't get it a few minutes, I thought it was about all the undesirables being sent to live in a swamp. Or something about being like an onion.
 
