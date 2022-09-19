 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Officer suspended for filming cavalier use of nightstick   (wfsb.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Constable, Eyewitness News, Police, EAST HAVEN, late last week, Police Chief Edward Lennon, administrative leave, Collective bargaining  
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wahoowa!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i should polish my nightstick
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



Of course, I'm a Baltimoron so I call it an Espantoon.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, give peace a chance.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Considering that we are in late stage capitalism and the average American has no upward mobility and a majority of working class Americans must now work two or even three jobs just to scrape by, porn should start being accepted as a legitimate means of income
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Considering that we are in late stage capitalism and the average American has no upward mobility and a majority of working class Americans must now work two or even three jobs just to scrape by, porn should start being accepted as a legitimate means of income


he is/was a cop in CT. he is not hurting for $$$
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Considering that we are in late stage capitalism and the average American has no upward mobility and a majority of working class Americans must now work two or even three jobs just to scrape by, porn should start being accepted as a legitimate means of income


Only I have yet to meet anyone willing to pay to watch me fark.
/much less to make a video with me in the first place...
 
dababler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Article fails to mention if he's hot and how big his dick is and If his hole looks like it's had some action recently.
Terrible reporting.
Also: why is he suspended for doing something legal?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Roundheads will definitely not be happy about this..
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Eyewitness News started digging into this after getting several tips and late last week"

/Kinky
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Would've been fine if he just shot an unarmed POC.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Would've been fine if he just shot an unarmed POC.


We don't know who he shot his load onto/into.  He could've been a progressive cop and been having sex with a half-black/half-Samoan transgendered furry.  Which I am definitely not checking to see if that is already a thing somewhere.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kindms: The Exit Stencilist: Considering that we are in late stage capitalism and the average American has no upward mobility and a majority of working class Americans must now work two or even three jobs just to scrape by, porn should start being accepted as a legitimate means of income

he is/was a cop in CT. he is not hurting for $$$


I love it when people feel the need to dictate what suitable income for other people should be

A few weeks back I came across a really swell person at a bar that was happy to let us all know that no fast food worker had any right to make $15/hr, regardless of cost of living

And who knows, maybe he wanted some extra income to buy some toys like a boat or jet ski. or maybe he just wanted to make a couple quick bucks doing the two things he loves best: getting laid and getting paid
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The Roundheads will definitely not be happy about this..


Darn Cavalier cops.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Paul Cavalier is a really good porn name, though.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sources tell Eyewitness News it's because there are videos of him and a woman having sex posted on a porn site.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Next step, create another one of those illegal revenge porn sites, but only posting shiatty police that need to be removed.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dababler: Article fails to mention if he's hot and how big his dick is and If his hole looks like it's had some action recently.
Terrible reporting.
Also: why is he suspended for doing something legal?


Yeah, he would have been better off beating a suspect to death with the nightstick (depending on race and socioeconomic status of course)
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: kindms: The Exit Stencilist: Considering that we are in late stage capitalism and the average American has no upward mobility and a majority of working class Americans must now work two or even three jobs just to scrape by, porn should start being accepted as a legitimate means of income

he is/was a cop in CT. he is not hurting for $$$

I love it when people feel the need to dictate what suitable income for other people should be

A few weeks back I came across a really swell person at a bar that was happy to let us all know that no fast food worker had any right to make $15/hr, regardless of cost of living

And who knows, maybe he wanted some extra income to buy some toys like a boat or jet ski. or maybe he just wanted to make a couple quick bucks doing the two things he loves best: getting laid and getting paid


you made the inference that he would have been scraping by. my comment was simple leos here make really good money

i dont care that he did porn or had a second job (most cops do like security etc) or whatever. and posting a video to a website is hardly doing porn or making money from it.
 
alizeran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/nothing obscure etc...
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know, from the headline I was kind of hoping this had happened in the back seat of a Chevy Cavalier, so I could recycle the old VW joke and commiserate about how uncomfortable it was.

/To be fair, it was a Pontiac Sunbird, not a Cavalier, but  it was the same damned thing other than the badge
 
