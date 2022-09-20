 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 209 of WW3: The bodies of 146 mostly civilians were exhumed from a mass grave in Izium. UKR says the operation to free towns and villages is proving to be "much more difficult" than Kharkiv's liberation. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian language, Military, Russian forces, Ukrainians, Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What information could those civilians have provided? Identical to the Nazis.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Erdogan said that Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed on the exchange of 200 prisoners of war

He said this in an interview with the PBS channel, noting that in his opinion, after the end of the war, all the lands captured by Russia should be returned.

" The seized lands will be returned to Ukraine ," Erdogan said, adding that no "invasion can be justified"

The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed or denied this statement
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
De-occupied Kharkiv region: about 300 war crimes committed by Russians have already been registered

" People willingly give us evidence about who behaved, who gave commands, who committed torture. Police officers are directly involved in the recording of war crimes and crimes against humanity. As of now, 292 war crimes have been registered on the territory of Kharkiv region. And the majority of them - regarding violation of the laws and customs of war ," Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevgeny Yenin said on the air of the telethon.

He also noted that filtering points are being set up in liberated settlements in order to identify subversive and intelligence groups and persons who may be involved in cooperation with the enemy and collaborative activities. Bringing collaborators to criminal responsibility will take place using both national and international court jurisdictions.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions

📍 Dnipropetrovsk
The Russians covered three communities - Nikopolska, Marganetska and Chervonogrigorivska - with "Hrads" and heavy artillery. The enemy hit them 5 times. Fired more than 100 shells at cities and villages. Previously, people were not injured. The scale of the destruction is being clarified. Rescuers and police are on the scene.

📍 Mykolaiv
From 03:20, the enemy struck the water zone and the coastal zone of the town of Ochakiv, Ochakivsk community. There are no casualties.

At approximately 03:45 and 03:55, the town of Berezneguvate and its surroundings came under fire again. As a result of the shelling, the educational institution was damaged - the windows of the building were blown out. There are no casualties. Information on the scale of the destruction is being clarified.

📍 Daughter
Around one in the morning, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Bakhmut - they hit a high-rise building, 3 entrances collapsed. There can be 2 people under the rubble. Also, on the territory of the community the night before, Khromov came under fire - 1 person was injured.

The night passed loudly in Siversk. As a result of shelling, at least 2 private houses were destroyed. Information about the victims has not yet been received.

At night, the Russians shelled the old part of Avdiivka, in the morning - the central part. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

At half past one in the morning, the Epiphany of the Ugledarska hromada was shelled - we are determining the extent of the destruction.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Cherkasy, property of an enterprise connected with Russian "defense" was seized

The pre-trial investigation established that a number of enterprises, the owner of which is a citizen of the Russian Federation, carry out economic activities on the territory of the Cherkasy region. In particular, he is the sole owner of one enterprise with a statutory fund of UAH 16.5 million, which owns real estate in Cherkasy with a total area of 7.3 thousand square meters. m. According to the prosecutor's office, during the years 2016-2021, the specified Ukrainian company actively cooperated with business entities on the territory of the aggressor country and made money transfers to companies located on the territory of the Russian Federation, the owner of which is the same citizen.

" According to the investigation, these Russian enterprises fulfill orders for the defense industry of the Russian Federation for the production of weapons, their parts and ammunition ," the prosecutor's office notes.

By court order, property belonging to a Russian citizen has been seized. The issue of transferring it to the Agency for Search and Asset Management is being resolved.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The occupiers are forming rifle battalions for the war in Ukraine from the teachers of the military school, - General Staff

" According to available information, the formation of four rifle battalions is underway at the base of the 36th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District, which is located in the village of Borzya in the Trans-Baikal Region, " - said the morning summary of the General Staff.

Staffing of officer positions in military formations is carried out at the expense of teachers of the Far Eastern Higher Combined Arms Command School. The General Staff notes that in this way the Russian military is trying to make up for the losses they suffered in Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia withdrew its submarines from Crimea, British intelligence

" Black Sea Fleet Command has almost certainly relocated its Kilo-class submarines from its home port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Territory in southern Russia. This was probably done due to the recent change in the level of threat to local security in the context of the strengthening of Ukrainian long-range strike capabilities ," the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain said on Twitter.

It is noted that guaranteeing the basing of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea was probably one of the motivations of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the annexation of the peninsula in 2014.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia continues to kidnap Ukrainian children, - adviser to the mayor of Mariupol

" 135 children were taken to Moscow by the plane of the Russian Ministry of Defense. At least one three-year-old girl from Mariupol is definitely known. The children are immediately granted Russian citizenship and are planned to be resettled with Russian families in the Astrakhan, Voronezh, Kursk, Moscow, Murmansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Omsk, Penza, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Chelyabinsk regions and in Moscow. Currently, the children are being held in a camp near Moscow ," Petro Andryushchenko said in a telegram.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
50 units of the occupier's equipment were destroyed in Novoaidar, and 70% of Russian personnel were destroyed in Svatovo, - Gaidai

According to Serhii Gaidai, the head of the Luhansk OVA, September 18 was a "cotton night" in the Luhansk region, during which explosions occurred in the Novoaidar Forest Farm and the old bus station in Svatovo.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad weather in the Carpathians: tourists are asked to refrain from traveling

, the weather will be like this until Sunday. Therefore, it is worth refraining from going to the top, the visibility is limited, and the snow is above the knees in some places , "said Vasyl Fitsak, the head of the Yavirnytskyi search and rescue department of the State Emergency Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The identities of most of the collaborators involved in the "referendum" in Kherson have been established

" Most of the people who agreed to work in the election commissions for the so-called "referendum" have already been identified, and in the future, everyone who is going to participate in this action will be identified ," said the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yuriy Sobolevskyi.

He noted that later each collaborator will be responsible for his actions.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine seized the assets of 2 Belarusian enterprises worth UAH 50 million

According to the investigation, there are two Belarusian road construction enterprises operating on the territory of the Mykolaiv region, the income from which activities went to the budget of the Republic of Belarus. As part of the investigation, the activities of these enterprises are being investigated in relation to possible support in carrying out armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

" At the request of the prosecutors of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the court seized the accounts and property of two Belarusian enterprises, including two modular plants for the production of asphalt, heavy construction equipment worth UAH 50 million. Currently, measures are being taken to transfer the seized property to the management of ARMA ," the message says Office of the Prosecutor General.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The new air defense system for Kharkiv is not a question of money, - Zelenskyi

" Air defense can be strengthened only by acquiring new complexes. And this is not a question of money, although it is a lot of money: from half a billion dollars to two billion. But we can find the money. Here is the question of the producing countries. There is the USA, Israel, there is a joint German-French-Italian company, they produce very good medium-range complexes. But you know how it is: partners want to help us, but they cannot give away their ready-made complexes, they can only make new ones. So we are waiting. The Israelis could help us. But it's more difficult with them ," Zelenskyi said in a comment to the UP.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blindfolded, tortured, executed: bodies of 2 more men executed by Russians found in Kyiv region

" The bodies of two men tortured by the occupiers were found at the positions of the Russian army. Representatives of the local DFTG checked the forest and found the remains of the dead. The burial was in a forest strip near the village of Myrotske in the Buchansky district of Kyiv region, where we previously found 18 civilians killed by the Russians ," he said.

Thus, according to Nebytov, in one of the pits next to the dugouts of Russian soldiers, the body of a man was found with his hands tied, with a cap pulled over his face and tape tied around his neck. Eyeglasses were found in the deceased's pocket. The second person killed was wearing a khaki fleece jacket with chevrons of the National Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine. The man had a gold wedding ring on his ring finger.

The police of the Kyiv region are working to identify the citizens killed by the invaders.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
from the accounts of an entrepreneur who cooperated with "LNR" were 500 million hryvnias

The investigation established that the founder of one of the Ukrainian agricultural societies, in cooperation with representatives of the so-called "LNR", re-registered the society in the registration and tax authorities of the occupation authorities. In the future, the person involved tried to withdraw funds from controlled accounts located in one of the banks in Ukraine. As part of the investigation, the bank accounts of the company and its founder were seized, and the funds placed in them in the amount of about UAH 500 million were transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hungary opposes new anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia, said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijarto.

"The EU should stop mentioning the 8th package of sanctions, should stop defining measures that will only further deepen the energy supply crisis, " Sijarto said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because of pro-Russian Hungary, the EU plans to change the principle of decision-making

Today, every EU country has the right of veto on such issues as sanctions against Russia. Therefore, ministers are considering a mechanism that allows countries to move from unanimity to majority voting in the EU Council.

"I am very optimistic that progress can be made on the issue of qualified majority voting ," said German Minister for European Affairs Anna Luhrmann.

It will be recalled that Hungary regularly blocks EU decisions on sanctions against Russia, demanding various concessions or amendments.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The British budget for 2023 includes aid to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the United Kingdom will spend 2.3 billion pounds ($2.63 billion) on military aid to Ukraine next year. The same amount was spent on these needs in 2022.

"My message to the people of Ukraine is as follows: the United Kingdom will continue to be with you at every step. Your safety is our safety, " Truss stressed.
Okay, It's Liz. This is as witty as I get before coffee.
Still could become a popular meme.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: Hungary opposes new anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia, said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijarto.

"The EU should stop mentioning the 8th package of sanctions, should stop defining measures that will only further deepen the energy supply crisis, " Sijarto said.


Orban likes playing both sides against each other, and profiting from being in the middle. I have to wonder why he continues to suck at Pootie-Poot's diminutive dick when the long-term prospects for russia get worse by the day. Has he put any thought into what is likely to happen to him once russia is no longer a viable alternative to Europe? He's blathering about energy supplies but not taking any steps to develop alternate sources.

He's an authoritarian, but he can't be completely stupid.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian soldiers cheer counteroffensive's swift advance into Donbas • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube DkbGNKZ58I8
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Hungary opposes new anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia, said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijarto.

"The EU should stop mentioning the 8th package of sanctions, should stop defining measures that will only further deepen the energy supply crisis, " Sijarto said.


Maybe we should consider more sanctions against Hungary.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for September 310 to September 16. It was another busy week as Ukraine solidified its gains in Kharkiv Oblast and Zelensky visited the newly liberated Izium.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 19

Authors: Karolina Hird, Katherine Lawlor, Mason Clark, and Frederick W. Kagan

Key Takeaways:

-Urgent discussion on September 19 among Russia's proxies of the need for Russia to immediately annex Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts (much of the latter of which are not under Russian control) suggests that Ukraine's ongoing northern counter-offensive is panicking proxy forces and some Kremlin decision-makers.

-Ukrainian counter-offensive successes are degrading morale among Russian units that were regarded as elite prior to the invasion of Ukraine.

-Ukrainian forces are likely continuing limited and localized offensive operations across the Oskil River and along the Lyman-Yampil-Bilohorivka line.

-Russian forces continued ground attacks south of Bakhmut.

-Ukrainian forces are continuing to strike Russian military, transportation, and logistics assets in Kherson Oblast.

-Ukrainian and Russian sources identified three areas of kinetic activity on September 19: northwest of Kherson City, near the Ukrainian bridgehead over the Inhulets River, and in northern Kherson Oblast near Olhine.

-The size of volunteer units Russia can generate is likely decreasing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Main Russian Effort - Eastern Ukraine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian forces continued ground attacks south of Bakhmut on September 19. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks around Mykolaivka Druha (18km south of Bakhmut), Kurdyumivka (20km southwest of Bakhmut), Zaitseve (12km southeast of Bakhmut), and Vesela Dolyna (8km southeast of Bakhmut).[25] Russian sources claimed that Wagner Group fighters took control of the Donbasskaya 750 electrical substation, about 12km southeast of Bakhmut, although ISW cannot independently verify these claims.[26] Russian forces additionally fired on Ukrainian positions along the Bakhmut and Avdiivka-Donetsk City frontlines.[27] Several Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian troops are conducting counter-offensive operations southwest of Donetsk City near the border with eastern Zaporizhia Oblast.[28] ISW cannot independently confirm claims of Ukrainian counterattacks in western Donetsk Oblast, but growing concern amongst Russian sources regarding Ukrainian actions may prompt Russian forces to reallocate forces to this area.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eastern Ukraine: (Vovchansk-Kupyansk-Izyum-Lyman Line)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukrainian forces likely continued to consolidate their gains on the eastern bank of the Oskil River on September 19. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian grouping in Dvorchne, a settlement on the left bank of the Oskil River near the Kharkiv-Luhansk border and approximately 40km south of the Russian border.[8] Another Russian source similarly noted that Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian pontoon crossing near Dvorchne and that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are operating in the area.[9] These unconfirmed Russian claims suggest that Ukrainian troops have continued limited and localized operations to cross the Oskil River and threaten Russian positions on the opposing bank. A Russian source additionally noted that Ukrainian troops are strengthening their grouping in Kharkiv Oblast using captured Russian T-72 tanks, suggesting that the initial panic of the counter-offensive led Russian troops to abandon higher-quality equipment in working order, rather than the more damaged equipment left behind by Russian forces retreating from Kyiv in April, further indicating the severity of the Russian rout.[10]

Ukrainian forces likely continued offensive operations along the Lyman-Yampil-Bilohorivka line on September 19. Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) Head Denis Pushilin claimed that fighting is ongoing in Yarova, 20km northwest of Lyman, confirming that Ukrainian troops likely advanced eastward from previously captured positions in Sviatohirsk.[11] Russian sources claimed that Russian forces are still in control of Yampil and Lyman, but that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are operating along the entire Lyman-Yampil-Bilohorivka line.[12] Geolocated combat footage confirms that Ukrainian troops have retaken Bilohorivka, which lies along the Donetsk-Luhansk Oblast border and within 20km of the Lysychansk-Severodonetsk area.[13]

Southern Ukraine: (Kherson Oblast)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukrainian military officials maintained their operational silence regarding the progress of Ukrainian operations in southern Ukraine on September 19, noting Russian forces continued efforts to improve their defensive positions.[14]

Ukrainian sources reported on continued Ukrainian strikes on Russian rear areas and lines of communication.[15] Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian ammunition depots in Mykolayiv Oblast (likely near frontline positions), two unspecified command posts, and a Russian electronic warfare system in Kherson City.[16] Geolocated social media footage confirmed a Ukrainian missile strike against a Russian barracks in Kherson City on September 18.[17] Odesa Military Administration Spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk reported that Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in Blahodatne (northwest of Kherson City) and in Kherson City itself on September 18.[18] Satellite imagery and local reporting confirmed continued Russian efforts to repair damage to ground lines of communication (GLOCs) inflicted by Ukrainian strikes. Satellite imagery released on September 19 depicted Russian operations to repair damage to the Nova Kakhovka dam from September 16-18, after Ukrainian strikes partially collapsed the bridge over the dam on September 2.[19]

Ukrainian and Russian sources identified three areas of kinetic activity on September 19: northwest of Kherson City, near the Ukrainian bridgehead over the Inhulets River, and in northern Kherson Oblast near Olhine. Russian milbloggers reported that the frontline did not change northwest of Kherson City on September 19, and Ukrainian official sources reported that Ukrainian forces consolidated their tactical positions along the front.[20] Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks near Shchaslyve and Bezimenne (in the Davydiv Brid bridgehead), but ISW cannot verify these reports.[21] A Russian milblogger also claimed that high water levels in the Inhulets River due to Russian strikes on dams upriver are impeding Ukrainian forces' ability to support forward positions.[22] Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian reconnaissance groups in the Arkhanhelske (northern Kherson Oblast) region.[23] Geolocated social media footage separately confirmed the presence of Wagner private military company fighters in Arkhanhelske on September 19.[24]

Russian Supporting Effort- Southern Axis

Russian forces did not conduct any ground attacks in Zaporizhia Oblast west of Hulyaipole and continued routine shelling against Ukrainian positions on September 19.[29] Ukraine's Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reported that Russian forces shelled critical infrastructure and residential areas across the oblast.[30] Ukrainian Zaporizhia Regional State Administration head Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian S-300 missiles struck a transformer substation and several villages in central Zaporizhia Oblast.[31]

Official Ukrainian forces reported several Russian strikes on Mykolayiv City and the surrounding areas on September 19.[32] Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported that six S-300 missiles and three Smerch (MLRS) rockets struck industrial and civilian facilities in Mykolayiv City on September 19.[33] Local city authorities reported that the Russian strikes damaged several buildings and a segment of the city tram network.[34]
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is preparing for a general mobilization

Today, the so-called "administrations" of the temporarily occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions made a request to "urgently hold a referendum on joining Russia." The day before, the so-called "L/DPR" also announced this. In this case, an attack on these territories will mean an attack on the territory of Russia.

In addition, the State Duma proposed introducing the concepts of "mobilization", "martial law", "wartime", "armed conflict" into their criminal code and giving up to 10 years in prison for surrendering prisoners and refusing to participate in hostilities.

However, the announcement of general mobilization in the Russian Federation will be a significant blow to the regime of the dictator Putin himself, - reported the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. "Protest sentiments in Russia are weak, but young people do not want to go to war. We conducted an analysis of Russian society and we see that mainly people who support the war of Putin's regime are people who are over 50 years old and will not go to war," the GUR noted.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: fasahd: Hungary opposes new anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia, said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijarto.

"The EU should stop mentioning the 8th package of sanctions, should stop defining measures that will only further deepen the energy supply crisis, " Sijarto said.

Maybe we should consider more sanctions against Hungary.


Dear Hungary,
I'd like to say it's been nice knowing you, but the reality is, it's not me, it's you. Bye, and fark off.
Sincerely,
The EU.
💩
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Maybe we should consider more sanctions against Hungary.


Orban absolutely positively needs to be biatchfisted.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: CheatCommando: Maybe we should consider more sanctions against Hungary.

Orban absolutely positively needs to be biatchfisted.


Don't count on the US to help. Our GOP assholes live the guy.
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fasahd: Hungary opposes new anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia, said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijarto.

"The EU should stop mentioning the 8th package of sanctions, should stop defining measures that will only further deepen the energy supply crisis, " Sijarto said.


Hungary should have its EU and NATO memberships suspended
 
Tracianne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our drone drops a bomb directly at russian military vehicle

boom
 
Summercat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fasahd: Russia is preparing for a general mobilization

Today, the so-called "administrations" of the temporarily occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions made a request to "urgently hold a referendum on joining Russia." The day before, the so-called "L/DPR" also announced this. In this case, an attack on these territories will mean an attack on the territory of Russia.

In addition, the State Duma proposed introducing the concepts of "mobilization", "martial law", "wartime", "armed conflict" into their criminal code and giving up to 10 years in prison for surrendering prisoners and refusing to participate in hostilities.

However, the announcement of general mobilization in the Russian Federation will be a significant blow to the regime of the dictator Putin himself, - reported the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. "Protest sentiments in Russia are weak, but young people do not want to go to war. We conducted an analysis of Russian society and we see that mainly people who support the war of Putin's regime are people who are over 50 years old and will not go to war," the GUR noted.


Thank you for these update posts.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fasahd: Russia is preparing for a general mobilization

Today, the so-called "administrations" of the temporarily occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions made a request to "urgently hold a referendum on joining Russia." The day before, the so-called "L/DPR" also announced this. In this case, an attack on these territories will mean an attack on the territory of Russia.

This can't be emphasized enough.

In addition, the State Duma proposed introducing the concepts of "mobilization", "martial law", "wartime", "armed conflict" into their criminal code and giving up to 10 years in prison for surrendering prisoners and refusing to participate in hostilities.


10 years in prison for surrendering!?

However, the announcement of general mobilization in the Russian Federation will be a significant blow to the regime of the dictator Putin himself, - reported the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. "Protest sentiments in Russia are weak, but young people do not want to go to war. We conducted an analysis of Russian society and we see that mainly people who support the war of Putin's regime are people who are over 50 years old and will not go to war," the GUR noted.

Damn Boomers
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: fasahd: Hungary opposes new anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia, said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijarto.

"The EU should stop mentioning the 8th package of sanctions, should stop defining measures that will only further deepen the energy supply crisis, " Sijarto said.

Maybe we should consider more sanctions against Hungary.


Hungary is a lost cause. Unless people take up action against their government, they should be kicked out and apply to a renewed Warsaw pact. Lunatics.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: fasahd: Russia is preparing for a general mobilization

Today, the so-called "administrations" of the temporarily occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions made a request to "urgently hold a referendum on joining Russia." The day before, the so-called "L/DPR" also announced this. In this case, an attack on these territories will mean an attack on the territory of Russia.

This can't be emphasized enough.

In addition, the State Duma proposed introducing the concepts of "mobilization", "martial law", "wartime", "armed conflict" into their criminal code and giving up to 10 years in prison for surrendering prisoners and refusing to participate in hostilities.

10 years in prison for surrendering!?

However, the announcement of general mobilization in the Russian Federation will be a significant blow to the regime of the dictator Putin himself, - reported the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. "Protest sentiments in Russia are weak, but young people do not want to go to war. We conducted an analysis of Russian society and we see that mainly people who support the war of Putin's regime are people who are over 50 years old and will not go to war," the GUR noted.

Damn Boomers


Old man's war, young man's fight.

Cue up the Talking Heads, 'cause it's same as it ever was.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our drone drops a bomb directly at russian military vehicle

boom


Now that was an excellent hit.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to: https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Pinhole camera kit: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
mederu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | We took Bilogorivka next step is Lysychansk! Ukraine continue to push!
Youtube k2tGHqq_Dlo

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
mederu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They are taking lysychansk
Youtube 0e5lpoHQ_VA

Yesterdays "Knock 'em out cold my friends!"
 
MindStalker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fasahd: People willingly give us evidence about who behaved


I'm a little bit concerned by this wording? Are they going to be prosecuting fellow Ukrainians who avoided torture by being compliant? I kinda get it, but it seems a slippery slope.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Father_Jack: CheatCommando: Maybe we should consider more sanctions against Hungary.

Orban absolutely positively needs to be biatchfisted.

Don't count on the US to help. Our GOP assholes live the guy.


The US isnt in the EU last time i checked, so they wont have the thumbscrews that'll hurt anyway.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Simultaneous hiat on two vehicles of the RF armed forces

booms
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
here's more booms!

https://twitter.com/UAWeapons/status/1572190709440040960
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Russian News:  Russia imposes severe jail time for those who don't fight or surrender.

Deputies of the lower house of the Russian parliament approved at their plenary session an amendment proposing to introduce the concepts of mobilization, martial law, wartime and armed conflict into the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

A package of amendments was introduced the day before to the draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, adopted in the first reading back in July /. Thus, four new articles will appear in the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: article 352.1 "Voluntary surrender"; article 337 "Unauthorized abandonment of the unit during the period of mobilization and martial law"; article 332 "Non-execution of an order".

So, for voluntary surrender, it is proposed to impose a sentence of 3 to 10 years in prison, At the same time, "the period of mobilization or martial law, wartime" was added to the list of aggravating circumstances of the crime. For example, for non-appearance for military service on conscription or desertion, the punishment was toughened from 5 to 10 years in a colony.

For refusal to participate in hostilities or to execute the orders of the chief during martial law, in wartime or in conditions of armed conflict, they will be punished with up to 3 years in a colony.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fasahd: The occupiers are forming rifle battalions for the war in Ukraine from the teachers of the military school, - General Staff

" According to available information, the formation of four rifle battalions is underway at the base of the 36th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District, which is located in the village of Borzya in the Trans-Baikal Region, " - said the morning summary of the General Staff.

Staffing of officer positions in military formations is carried out at the expense of teachers of the Far Eastern Higher Combined Arms Command School. The General Staff notes that in this way the Russian military is trying to make up for the losses they suffered in Ukraine.


good. hopefully intel on these formations' movements will let a handful of rockets or shells further undermine Russia's ability to train infantry for war.

/bet those instructors are pissed off too
//nothing like losing one's safe, cushy job
 
Tracianne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jay in Kyiv
@JayinKyiv
·
26m
Hmm, Russian market not happy about the prospect of general mobilization.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: fasahd: Russia is preparing for a general mobilization

Today, the so-called "administrations" of the temporarily occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions made a request to "urgently hold a referendum on joining Russia." The day before, the so-called "L/DPR" also announced this. In this case, an attack on these territories will mean an attack on the territory of Russia.

This can't be emphasized enough.

In addition, the State Duma proposed introducing the concepts of "mobilization", "martial law", "wartime", "armed conflict" into their criminal code and giving up to 10 years in prison for surrendering prisoners and refusing to participate in hostilities.

10 years in prison for surrendering!?

However, the announcement of general mobilization in the Russian Federation will be a significant blow to the regime of the dictator Putin himself, - reported the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. "Protest sentiments in Russia are weak, but young people do not want to go to war. We conducted an analysis of Russian society and we see that mainly people who support the war of Putin's regime are people who are over 50 years old and will not go to war," the GUR noted.

Damn Boomers


Boomers - messing up the lives of their children everywhere!
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fasahd: Because of pro-Russian Hungary, the EU plans to change the principle of decision-making

Today, every EU country has the right of veto on such issues as sanctions against Russia. Therefore, ministers are considering a mechanism that allows countries to move from unanimity to majority voting in the EU Council.

"I am very optimistic that progress can be made on the issue of qualified majority voting ," said German Minister for European Affairs Anna Luhrmann.

It will be recalled that Hungary regularly blocks EU decisions on sanctions against Russia, demanding various concessions or amendments.


Sounds like the EU has finally realized that their Articles of Confederation are severely hampering them.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I see memes.Russia was suspended from the World Judo Championship

The Russian national team will not perform at the World Judo Championship, which will be held from October 6 to 12 in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine declared its readiness to boycott the WC in Tashkent if the International Federation admits the Russians to the tournament.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In Russian News:  Russia pushes to declare parts of the Ukraine Russian territories.
(*If this is legal I'm declaring my neighbor's condo to be mine and knocking down the wall)

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev spoke in favor of holding referendums on joining the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics to Russia.
As Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, referendums in Donbass will be of "great importance" not only for the "systemic protection" of the inhabitants of the LPR, DPR and other territories controlled by the Russian Federation, "but also for restoring historical justice."

"They completely change the vector of Russia's development for decades. And not only our country. Because after they are held and new territories are accepted into Russia, the geopolitical transformation in the world will become irreversible," he stressed.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council noted that the encroachment on the territory of Russia is "a crime, the commission of which allows you to use all the forces of self-defense." He added that no less important is the fact that after the amendments to the Constitution, "not a single future leader of Russia, not a single official will be able to reverse these decisions."

"That is why these referendums are so feared in Kyiv and in the West. That is why they need to be carried out," Dmitry Medvedev concluded.


The day before, on September 19, the public chambers of the republics addressed the heads of the DPR and LPR Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik regarding the immediate holding of referendums on joining Russia. The heads of the regions agreed to synchronize preparations for referendums.

A referendum on joining Russia will also be held in the Kherson region, the head of the military-civil administration Vladimir Saldo announced today, without specifying what terms could be discussed.
Earlier, on September 20, the Public Council of the region addressed the military-civilian administration (CAA) of the Kherson region with the initiative to immediately hold a referendum on joining Russia. "We consider it more timely than ever to make a strong-willed decision on the immediate holding of a referendum on the entry of the Kherson region into the Russian Federation," the text of the appeal adopted at the meeting of the Council says. It is noted that the document was prepared on the basis of proposals and wishes of public organizations and residents of the region; it states that "there is an urgent need" for the immediate holding of a referendum.

Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party Andrey Turchak on September 7 said that the vote on joining Russia in the LDNR and in the territories controlled by the Russian Federation should be held on National Unity Day, November 4.
 
