 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   This is why you don't send cowards to fight your terrible war   (twitter.com) divider line
62
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

2461 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
LMAO.

Don't kid a kidder.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not a matter of being cowards. They just don't give a shiat about your war. You put them in jail, and then you let them out? Win!
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
                                
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Conscripted convicts are cowards for laying down arms as soon as they got out of the country?  That's a super shiatty take.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Conscripted convicts are cowards for laying down arms as soon as they got out of the country?  That's a super shiatty take.


The determined dozen.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one is above the law of unintended consequences.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thinks it's cute that the Russians keep finding new ways to arm Ukraine.

Please, proceed.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Algorithms are submitting headlines now?
What will those troll factories think of next?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's take a lot of courage to pretend to want to fight a war and then surrender, safe and sound, at the right time to the enemy, Subby.

It's a Get Out Of Jail Free card, if it's played right. It's Death if played wrong.

So far, these people played correctly.
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Ukraine still running that "surrender and get paid" bounty?

Either way, the dumbasses are obviously Wagner in this story guys. They're handing out "Get out of Russian Gulag FREE" cards, and those are legendary rare cards. They literally never hand those out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then the IT Army of Ukraine hacked Wagner.
In the Yahoo sports section, cause why not?

https://sports.yahoo.com/army-ukraine-hacks-website-wagner-190036062.html
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukrainians in that thread are saying that the Russians must have planned to try to burden Ukraine with feeding its prisoners.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That only worked in WW2 because the Germans would kill them and they had officers to shoot them if they retreated.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has to be a long line for frees rides to the West.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: It's take a lot of courage to pretend to want to fight a war and then surrender, safe and sound, at the right time to the enemy, Subby.

It's a Get Out Of Jail Free card, if it's played right. It's Death if played wrong.

So far, these people played correctly.


I love how easy the Ukrainians has made it. But you still need to get there without getting drone strikes or killed in an artillery barrage.

No, none of what they did is easy. But I had a feeling this is exactly what they'd do.

This headline sucks.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the brilliant strategy of these people was to take people from a Russian jail which I imagine is probably terrible. Send them off to fight and maybe get killed when they could just surrender and then go to a jail that is covered by the Geneva convention. Why are we afraid of these people again, it sounds like a plan that was made up in some kind of sketch comedy.
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: That only worked in WW2 because the Germans would kill them and they had officers to shoot them if they retreated.


Actually it worked because the Russians didn't want they or their loved ones to get slaughtered by the germans so they fought like hell to drive them back. The barrier troops weren't actually a motivator, they were a symptom of failing morale and incompetent leadership by a handful of desperately stupid Russian officers (as this entire war basically is).

Of course, another reason they thumped Germany so hard is that a lot of their soldiers were, in fact, Ukranians...
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: Is Ukraine still running that "surrender and get paid" bounty?

Either way, the dumbasses are obviously Wagner in this story guys. They're handing out "Get out of Russian Gulag FREE" cards, and those are legendary rare cards. They literally never hand those out.


Wagner is not the worst dumbass of the group as they are getting paid by the Russian govt.  probably in hard currency.

The real dumbass here, is the Midget of the Kremlin.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: Is Ukraine still running that "surrender and get paid" bounty?

Either way, the dumbasses are obviously Wagner in this story guys. They're handing out "Get out of Russian Gulag FREE" cards, and those are legendary rare cards. They literally never hand those out.


The Wagner group isn't Russian military, so maybe not.
But it's still an easy way of taking enemies out of the war, so maybe
Much rather be in a POW camp than a Russian prison
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Black_Lazerus: So the brilliant strategy of these people was to take people from a Russian jail which I imagine is probably terrible. Send them off to fight and maybe get killed when they could just surrender and then go to a jail that is covered by the Geneva convention. Why are we afraid of these people again, it sounds like a plan that was made up in some kind of sketch comedy.


Because they are brutal, murderous, torturing, thieving, genocidal rapists with military weapons and a threat to innocent civilians
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it Wagner like wagging a tail, or Wagner like the composer?
Not that I really give a fark.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty bad when even convicted criminals are smart enough to know when Putin's war shouldn't be fought.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: So is it Wagner like wagging a tail, or Wagner like the composer?
Not that I really give a fark.


No, it's Wagner like the perpetually clogged power painter.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mojongo: [Fark user image image 396x396]


Hey man, all the beans you can eat.
And the toot-a-long wasn't so bad either
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Black_Lazerus: So the brilliant strategy of these people was to take people from a Russian jail which I imagine is probably terrible. Send them off to fight and maybe get killed when they could just surrender and then go to a jail that is covered by the Geneva convention. Why are we afraid of these people again, it sounds like a plan that was made up in some kind of sketch comedy.

Because they are brutal, murderous, torturing, thieving, genocidal rapists with military weapons and a threat to innocent civilians


Yes I know about Americans I was asking why we should be afraid of Russians.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they might be convicts, but they sure as hell aren't idiots, gotta give them that at least.
 
Summercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: So is it Wagner like wagging a tail, or Wagner like the composer?
Not that I really give a fark.


They are Mutts.

Wagner Mutts.

Not to be confused with Wagner Mutt, the south American furry porn artist.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: So is it Wagner like wagging a tail, or Wagner like the composer?
Not that I really give a fark.


The latter. He was racial nationalist scum.and Hitler's favorite composer
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Black_Lazerus: anuran: Black_Lazerus: So the brilliant strategy of these people was to take people from a Russian jail which I imagine is probably terrible. Send them off to fight and maybe get killed when they could just surrender and then go to a jail that is covered by the Geneva convention. Why are we afraid of these people again, it sounds like a plan that was made up in some kind of sketch comedy.

Because they are brutal, murderous, torturing, thieving, genocidal rapists with military weapons and a threat to innocent civilians

Yes I know about Americans I was asking why we should be afraid of Russians.


Sorry I meant to say Republicans
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mojongo: [Fark user image 396x396]


Ob: It's HEDLEY!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: The Wagner group isn't Russian military


Independents?
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mojongo: [Fark user image image 396x396]


We don't need no stinking badges.
 
Summercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Black_Lazerus: Black_Lazerus: anuran: Black_Lazerus: So the brilliant strategy of these people was to take people from a Russian jail which I imagine is probably terrible. Send them off to fight and maybe get killed when they could just surrender and then go to a jail that is covered by the Geneva convention. Why are we afraid of these people again, it sounds like a plan that was made up in some kind of sketch comedy.

Because they are brutal, murderous, torturing, thieving, genocidal rapists with military weapons and a threat to innocent civilians

Yes I know about Americans I was asking why we should be afraid of Russians.

Sorry I meant to say Republicans


What's the difference?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best case scenario, people are freed from awful Russian prisons to live peacefully in the EU. Worst case scenario, Russian organized crime cells are established in the EU.

We really have no idea who these prisoners are. They might be real dirt bags, or they might be political prisoners.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood on the Risers (Gory Gory What a Helluva Way to Die)
Youtube XK_RkH7aHb8


War.  It's the kind of thing you really, really have to care about winning.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, if I go into the Army you're going to hold my sentence and use that as a threat? Or I could hold my hands up and go free and even be given a chance in a new country where I KNOW they're gonna need manpower, and have good ties to Europe to get a better life than the krokodil infested Hellhole I left?

Yeah, dude, sign me up. There is NO way this could backfire on you. Swearsies."
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is a hardened criminal Russia should send to the front lines immediately:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Political Prisoner Platoon will show the enemy no mercy.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of folks called this outcome when the story of Wagner recruiting prisoners first broke.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you sent me to invade Ukraine I would surrender too.  I am a coward though, so I don't know what any of this proves.
 
Ostman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Flab: bittermang: Is Ukraine still running that "surrender and get paid" bounty?

Either way, the dumbasses are obviously Wagner in this story guys. They're handing out "Get out of Russian Gulag FREE" cards, and those are legendary rare cards. They literally never hand those out.

Wagner is not the worst dumbass of the group as they are getting paid by the Russian govt.  probably in hard currency.

The real dumbass here, is the Midget of the Kremlin.


5' 7" IS A PERFECTLY ACCEPTABLE HEIGHT FOR A MAN!!!!!one!11
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess the orcs must have run out of Chechens to ride herd on the green recruits. Either that or the convicts managed to deal with that situation prior to surrendering.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mariel boatlift!  Chessmate, you Western imperialist pig-dogs!  Russia win!
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess the orcs must have run out of Chechens to ride herd on the green recruits. Either that or the convicts managed to deal with that situation prior to surrendering.


Username makes me chuckle.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Putin should have flown them to Marthas Vineyard.

They are not cowards at all, they are smarter than the idiots that sent them there. They got out of jail and Putin looks like an even bigger idiot.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mojongo: [Fark user image image 396x396]


Username almost checks out.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: It's take a lot of courage to pretend to want to fight a war and then surrender, safe and sound, at the right time to the enemy, Subby.

It's a Get Out Of Jail Free card, if it's played right. It's Death if played wrong.

So far, these people played correctly.


Then of course there's the other card, the "stay in Russian prison until it kills you at its leisure" card. I'd volunteer for tank duty. Riding a T72 turret into the stratosphere is both a quick way to go and probably the closest they'll ever get to heaven.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ostman: Flab: bittermang: Is Ukraine still running that "surrender and get paid" bounty?

Either way, the dumbasses are obviously Wagner in this story guys. They're handing out "Get out of Russian Gulag FREE" cards, and those are legendary rare cards. They literally never hand those out.

Wagner is not the worst dumbass of the group as they are getting paid by the Russian govt.  probably in hard currency.

The real dumbass here, is the Midget of the Kremlin.

5' 7" IS A PERFECTLY ACCEPTABLE HEIGHT FOR A MAN!!!!!one!11


Hey, I'm 5'6" and do you hear me complaining about my little T-Rex arms? I'm not short, I'm compact. And moderately adorable. I don't have RDJ levels of adorableness, but I can be wicked fuhkin' charmin'.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mojongo: [Fark user image image 396x396]


They failed because someone forgot a shiat load of nickels.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.