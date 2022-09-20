 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Nearly eight billion people currently alive, yet only one man can say he's walked in two royal funeral processions   (yahoo.com) divider line
12
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can't be too far from a third.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems suspicious. Have they run a background check?
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Headline not entirely accurate. They mean speifically the funeral procession for a monarch. Many people have walked in two or more royal processions not least Princes WIlliam and Harry in those of their mother, Lady Diana and their great-grand mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen mother.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's a jinx.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He did a decent amount of time as a military officer. That's a distinction about royalty and oligarchs, the royalty generally have blood in the defense of the realm. It means that if the nation is involved in conflict, members of the upper class families will be involved in the danger.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The fact he walked all of that at his age is remarkable.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Can't be too far from a third.


Yup. King Sausage Fingers of Spaniel seems to have a case of 'the olds' alright.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Seems suspicious. Have they run a background check?


LOL
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Redhead says
The Who - I'm Free - Tommy (1975)
Youtube v4L8L43GieE
 
August11
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sure he was a fine officer and all. And I have never served in the military, so phht.

But I would have a difficult time floating that many medals, awards, and regalia having never been shot at.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Can't be too far from a third.


Only if he turns zombie.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

uttertosh: dyhchong: Can't be too far from a third.

Yup. King Sausage Fingers of Spaniel seems to have a case of 'the olds' alright.


Charles' age and general unappealingness notwithstanding, it's amusing to me that because he's disliked he's given no quarter for the situation he's in. Maybe he's under a lot of stress and suffering from grief over his mother's death? Nah, the guy's just clumsy and senile!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

