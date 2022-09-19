 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   I've been thinking about rhizomes. A friend wants to plant hops and grapes along her fenceline and I wouldn't mind some rhubabrb. We're in 5b. Share your thoughts in the Fark gardening thread for Tuesday, Sept, 20   (fark.com) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

50 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2022 at 7:00 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Can you rub another woman's rhubarb, then?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well ya need consent.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Don't plant something like hops along the fence line unless you want a neighbor angry that vines are popping up in their yard.
 
Ceteris Paribus says [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What about the hipsterhzomes?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

rosekolodny: Well ya need consent.


Thank you!
 
EggFool [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hops grow fast. My landlady puts netting up so they can go on the garage and it fills up in like 5 minutes.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

EggFool: Hops grow fast. My landlady puts netting up so they can go on the garage and it fills up in like 5 minutes.


I think you just answered my question about how hard they are to grow.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: EggFool: Hops grow fast. My landlady puts netting up so they can go on the garage and it fills up in like 5 minutes.

I think you just answered my question about how hard they are to grow.


The bigger issue is how to keep them from growing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

WickerNipple: wearsmanyhats: EggFool: Hops grow fast. My landlady puts netting up so they can go on the garage and it fills up in like 5 minutes.

I think you just answered my question about how hard they are to grow.

The bigger issue is how to keep them from growing.


Useful to know also. I've toyed with the idea of growing lots of different things for local consumption. Next year we have *got* to get back to producing some serious basil volume.
 
EggFool [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: EggFool: Hops grow fast. My landlady puts netting up so they can go on the garage and it fills up in like 5 minutes.

I think you just answered my question about how hard they are to grow.


Go with Raspberries if you want something that goes everywhere but is also delicious.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: EggFool: Hops grow fast. My landlady puts netting up so they can go on the garage and it fills up in like 5 minutes.

I think you just answered my question about how hard they are to grow.


It's so easy to grow hops.

Mine were not on the fence line and still shot 5 feet across the yard under the soil.

Not as bad as the trumpet vine I ripped out though that was next to my driveway.

I pulled out roots that traveled 8 feet before popping up new growth
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Next year we have *got* to get back to producing some serious basil volume.


Basil thrives in hydroponics.  Small consumer units are down to like 50$ and a couple square feet of house space.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

meat0918: wearsmanyhats: EggFool: Hops grow fast. My landlady puts netting up so they can go on the garage and it fills up in like 5 minutes.

I think you just answered my question about how hard they are to grow.

It's so easy to grow hops.

Mine were not on the fence line and still shot 5 feet across the yard under the soil.

Not as bad as the trumpet vine I ripped out though that was next to my driveway.

I pulled out roots that traveled 8 feet before popping up new growth


Now I'm thinking planter/barrel for containment. I have to reconsider.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

WickerNipple: wearsmanyhats: Next year we have *got* to get back to producing some serious basil volume.

Basil thrives in hydroponics.  Small consumer units are down to like 50$ and a couple square feet of house space.


It does? Interesting. Good to know. Actually, I supposed I already knew that from buying grocery store fresh basil. Not ready to devote even a couple of square feet indoors at this time, though.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know nothing about rhubarb. But I do know that any and every pest seems to be trying to destroy my sunflowers.

Squirrels
Ants
Powdery mildew

I've dead headed the spent blooms and now there's nothing blooming.
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Brown rot got all of my peaches and while my passionflowers finally have fruit, none of it is getting ripe.
Better luck next year?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rhubarb doesn't need a whole lot of sun, but it will take it.

I have my grandmother's/father's rhubarb still from divisions over the years.

She had it growing on the North side of the house under some trees and it was always great.

Give it a bag of manure per year (just spread it around like mulch) for every 2-4 plants, depending on the size and it will reward you for years.  I can trace mine easily to 100+ years.

Divide about this time of year (you'll want to give it time to settle in for the winter), but I've also divided in fairly early Spring (barely zone 6 here) and had the resulting plants go nuts.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.