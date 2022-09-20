 Skip to content
(The Dodo)   Thanks to Chrissy Elder & Forgotten, Now Family Rescue, Piggy now has a chance to find his forever home. He had a painful skin infection which resulted in him losing all his fur, but now he's a happy pup. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (thedodo.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I have a home visit appointment this afternoon as the final step in the process to getting approved for Meals on Wheels.


Used to go downstairs to the basement on Tues/Wed/Thur to pick up my Cafe 60/Senior Meals program lunch (They also package the lunches for the Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver), but they relocated to the community center late last month.  Too risky for me to take public transporation 3 times a week or be around the larger number of people at the center so I applied for Meals on Wheels.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I have a home visit appointment this afternoon as the final step in the process to getting approved for Meals on Wheels.


Used to go downstairs to the basement on Tues/Wed/Thur to pick up my Cafe 60/Senior Meals program lunch (They also package the lunches for the Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver), but they relocated to the community center late last month.  Too risky for me to take public transporation 3 times a week or be around the larger number of people at the center so I applied for Meals on Wheels.


Good luck!  👍
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: I have a home visit appointment this afternoon as the final step in the process to getting approved for Meals on Wheels.


Used to go downstairs to the basement on Tues/Wed/Thur to pick up my Cafe 60/Senior Meals program lunch (They also package the lunches for the Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver), but they relocated to the community center late last month.  Too risky for me to take public transporation 3 times a week or be around the larger number of people at the center so I applied for Meals on Wheels.

Good luck!  👍


Thanks!  Not too worried as the lady from SDS who phone interviewed me said I qualified. The home visit is more a formality than anything else.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I need my woofday, wife was nice enough to share her cold she brought home so now I'm sick :-( So please keep me entertained a wonderful woofday family
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: I need my woofday, wife was nice enough to share her cold she brought home so now I'm sick :-( So please keep me entertained a wonderful woofday family


Did you both test to ensure it's just a cold and not Covid?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: I need my woofday, wife was nice enough to share her cold she brought home so now I'm sick :-( So please keep me entertained a wonderful woofday family

Did you both test to ensure it's just a cold and not Covid?


Don't have a testing kit, but doesn't seem to have a Covid symptoms
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: I need my woofday, wife was nice enough to share her cold she brought home so now I'm sick :-( So please keep me entertained a wonderful woofday family

Did you both test to ensure it's just a cold and not Covid?

Don't have a testing kit, but doesn't seem to have a Covid symptoms


Might want to consider getting one and testing to make certain.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: I need my woofday, wife was nice enough to share her cold she brought home so now I'm sick :-( So please keep me entertained a wonderful woofday family

Did you both test to ensure it's just a cold and not Covid?

Don't have a testing kit, but doesn't seem to have a Covid symptoms

Might want to consider getting one and testing to make certain.


Can I get free ones that are not mail so I can have instantaneous gratification
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: I need my woofday, wife was nice enough to share her cold she brought home so now I'm sick :-( So please keep me entertained a wonderful woofday family

Did you both test to ensure it's just a cold and not Covid?

Don't have a testing kit, but doesn't seem to have a Covid symptoms

Might want to consider getting one and testing to make certain.

Can I get free ones that are not mail so I can have instantaneous gratification


Don't know, but you can check with your pharmacy or do a search for free covid test kits.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
buzzsharer.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: I need my woofday, wife was nice enough to share her cold she brought home so now I'm sick :-( So please keep me entertained a wonderful woofday family

Did you both test to ensure it's just a cold and not Covid?

Don't have a testing kit, but doesn't seem to have a Covid symptoms

Might want to consider getting one and testing to make certain.

Can I get free ones that are not mail so I can have instantaneous gratification

Don't know, but you can check with your pharmacy or do a search for free covid test kits.


That was mean of you to mention Covid, since then my fever has shot up more than a degree. So should have a test and get here tomorrow just to clarify I guess
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: I need my woofday, wife was nice enough to share her cold she brought home so now I'm sick :-( So please keep me entertained a wonderful woofday family

Did you both test to ensure it's just a cold and not Covid?

Don't have a testing kit, but doesn't seem to have a Covid symptoms

Might want to consider getting one and testing to make certain.

Can I get free ones that are not mail so I can have instantaneous gratification

Don't know, but you can check with your pharmacy or do a search for free covid test kits.

That was mean of you to mention Covid, since then my fever has shot up more than a degree. So should have a test and get here tomorrow just to clarify I guess

Case that wasn't obvious I'm joking with you
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
DLC.Eli is hanging in there. Very stiff in his gait. He was ok last night, so something happened that we did not witness. We r just giving him all the lovins, and see what progresses. A vet visit might be too stressful for the old man(21). He did eat quite well this morning, and begged for noms at lunch time, didnt eat much, but the beg was there.

One of those things where you know he is old, and he could pass at any time, you just do not want it to be now. Been very wet eyes all day. I love that old puss. I have had him longer than some folks stay married! *sigh*.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Paws crossed!!!

tigerose: DLC.Eli is hanging in there. Very stiff in his gait. He was ok last night, so something happened that we did not witness. We r just giving him all the lovins, and see what progresses. A vet visit might be too stressful for the old man(21). He did eat quite well this morning, and begged for noms at lunch time, didnt eat much, but the beg was there.

One of those things where you know he is old, and he could pass at any time, you just do not want it to be now. Been very wet eyes all day. I love that old puss. I have had him longer than some folks stay married! *sigh*.


Paws crossed!
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Done with my apppointment. Star (MoW coordinator) will be contacting me, but the SDS employee said I should start getting lunches the first week of October.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Done with my apppointment. Star (MoW coordinator) will be contacting me, but the SDS employee said I should start getting lunches the first week of October.


sweet! My Mom delivered those for quite a while.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: I need my woofday, wife was nice enough to share her cold she brought home so now I'm sick :-( So please keep me entertained a wonderful woofday family

Did you both test to ensure it's just a cold and not Covid?

Don't have a testing kit, but doesn't seem to have a Covid symptoms

Might want to consider getting one and testing to make certain.

Can I get free ones that are not mail so I can have instantaneous gratification

Don't know, but you can check with your pharmacy or do a search for free covid test kits.

That was mean of you to mention Covid, since then my fever has shot up more than a degree. So should have a test and get here tomorrow just to clarify I guess

Case that wasn't obvious I'm joking with you


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size

and I'm both!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

skybird659: [dumpaday.com image 750x622]
and I'm both!


nice!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
He has taken a turn. If he doesn't cross tonight, we will see about a mobile vet. We won't let him suffer.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

tigerose: DLC.Eli is hanging in there. Very stiff in his gait. He was ok last night, so something happened that we did not witness. We r just giving him all the lovins, and see what progresses. A vet visit might be too stressful for the old man(21). He did eat quite well this morning, and begged for noms at lunch time, didnt eat much, but the beg was there.

One of those things where you know he is old, and he could pass at any time, you just do not want it to be now. Been very wet eyes all day. I love that old puss. I have had him longer than some folks stay married! *sigh*.


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

tigerose: He has taken a turn. If he doesn't cross tonight, we will see about a mobile vet. We won't let him suffer.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You know we love you!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: tigerose: He has taken a turn. If he doesn't cross tonight, we will see about a mobile vet. We won't let him suffer.

[Fark user image 354x369] [View Full Size image _x_]
You know we love you!


Thanks. I want him to pass here in his safe space. Surrounded in love. I really do not want to take him to the vet. He hates the vet, I don't want him to die terrified.. I will be sleeping on the floor tonight.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

tigerose: Fark that Pixel: tigerose: He has taken a turn. If he doesn't cross tonight, we will see about a mobile vet. We won't let him suffer.

[Fark user image 354x369] [View Full Size image _x_]
You know we love you!

Thanks. I want him to pass here in his safe space. Surrounded in love. I really do not want to take him to the vet. He hates the vet, I don't want him to die terrified.. I will be sleeping on the floor tonight.


Definitely!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 585x582]


ahhhhhh!!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

tigerose: Fark that Pixel: tigerose: He has taken a turn. If he doesn't cross tonight, we will see about a mobile vet. We won't let him suffer.

[Fark user image 354x369] [View Full Size image _x_]
You know we love you!

Thanks. I want him to pass here in his safe space. Surrounded in love. I really do not want to take him to the vet. He hates the vet, I don't want him to die terrified.. I will be sleeping on the floor tonight.


I'm so sorry.  May he have a quiet passing, surrounded by his loving family
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

tigerose: Fark that Pixel: tigerose: He has taken a turn. If he doesn't cross tonight, we will see about a mobile vet. We won't let him suffer.

[Fark user image 354x369] [View Full Size image _x_]
You know we love you!

Thanks. I want him to pass here in his safe space. Surrounded in love. I really do not want to take him to the vet. He hates the vet, I don't want him to die terrified.. I will be sleeping on the floor tonight.


Oh so very sorry.....
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: I need my woofday, wife was nice enough to share her cold she brought home so now I'm sick :-( So please keep me entertained a wonderful woofday family

Did you both test to ensure it's just a cold and not Covid?

Don't have a testing kit, but doesn't seem to have a Covid symptoms


I didn't think my sore throat was a sign of covid (I was a little concerned it might be strep) but then tested positive 🙀
Better to check if you can find a test.  There are no more free ones from the USPS as no funding to keep that program going so hopefully you'll be able to find one at a local pharmacy 🤞
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

tigerose: Fark that Pixel: tigerose: He has taken a turn. If he doesn't cross tonight, we will see about a mobile vet. We won't let him suffer.

[Fark user image 354x369] [View Full Size image _x_]
You know we love you!

Thanks. I want him to pass here in his safe space. Surrounded in love. I really do not want to take him to the vet. He hates the vet, I don't want him to die terrified.. I will be sleeping on the floor tonight.


Prayers that he can cross the Bridge peacefully at home, with his mom and boy beside him 💕
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

almostsane: tigerose: Fark that Pixel: tigerose: He has taken a turn. If he doesn't cross tonight, we will see about a mobile vet. We won't let him suffer.

[Fark user image 354x369] [View Full Size image _x_]
You know we love you!

Thanks. I want him to pass here in his safe space. Surrounded in love. I really do not want to take him to the vet. He hates the vet, I don't want him to die terrified.. I will be sleeping on the floor tonight.

Prayers that he can cross the Bridge peacefully at home, with his mom and boy beside him 💕


TR posted on FB a couple of hours ago that he's wrapped in a blanket and is being cuddled by his Boy.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

almostsane: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: I need my woofday, wife was nice enough to share her cold she brought home so now I'm sick :-( So please keep me entertained a wonderful woofday family

Did you both test to ensure it's just a cold and not Covid?

Don't have a testing kit, but doesn't seem to have a Covid symptoms

I didn't think my sore throat was a sign of covid (I was a little concerned it might be strep) but then tested positive 🙀
Better to check if you can find a test.  There are no more free ones from the USPS as no funding to keep that program going so hopefully you'll be able to find one at a local pharmacy 🤞


I just ordered a kit from Amazon be here tomorrow
 
