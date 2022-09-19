 Skip to content
(The Grio)   The year is 1948. Glen Miller and his Orchestra are In the Mood for big band jazz, the Studebaker Land Cruiser roams the American highways, and Harry S Truman is elected President of the United States. Also, there were as many syphilis cases as today   (thegrio.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Miller's In The Mood was a hit in 1939. He died in 1944 while serving as the US Army Band leader.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note, this is cases per 100,000 people, not just raw barebacked numbers of cases.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Miller's In The Mood was a hit in 1939. He died in 1944 while serving as the US Army Band leader.

[Fark user image 425x282]


You're thinking of Glenn with two Ns. This is Glen with one N. Almost as good, and a lot cheaper.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neurosyphilis would explain so much.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma and grandpa were farking.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benny Goodman > Glenn Miller

If for no other reason than Benny had Gene Krupa

Benny Goodman Orchestra "Sing, Sing, Sing" Gene Krupa - Drums, from "Hollywood Hotel" film (1937)
Youtube 3mJ4dpNal_k
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Benny Goodman > Glenn Miller


Count Basie > Benny Goodman > Glenn Miller
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One side effect of both effective HIV medications and PrEP was the loss of condom culture in the gay/bi MSM community. So many men are only interested in condomless sex because they are on PrEP. It's shocking how dedicated they are to it too. As somebody who is not on PrEP because I would suck at adherence, I am strict about condom usage. I was on a date with a guy who was on PrEP and we were into each other...but then I said I only used condoms and the whole thing fell apart. Like, gurl, there are other diseases. There's syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, HPV. But, you do you.

Most STDs are common to the point that we practically consider the above four to be endemic at this point (there was a push to eradicate syph in the early '00s, but...hahahaha). And, HIV is controllable enough that one comedian compared it to gay diabetes, so that destigmatization campaign is also having an effect on deteriorating condom usage.

I think we need to restart condom culture for penetrative sex again. There's a severe adherence issue with a 1/day pill for eternity regardless of whether you're in a slutty period or in a dry spell. And there's heavy cultural/economic gaps for PrEP within the United States and across the globe.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Big Band Jazz?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Muta: Snapper Carr: Benny Goodman > Glenn Miller

Count Basie > Benny Goodman > Glenn Miller


Just because they're playing the same instruments doesn't mean you should be comparing them. It's almost like saying every band with a bass, lead guitar, drums and keyboard is playing music similar to Phish.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have as many syphilis cases as today
 
August11
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So now our Fark headlines are going the way of the national discourse: stupidity or sloppiness, and misinformation promoted?

/I'll be in my library, reading Voltaire
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I call it "The French Problem" so as to not horrify sexual partners.
 
